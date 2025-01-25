Home and Away Spoilers – Who returns from the dead to save Perri?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Perri finally learns his fate as his trial commences, but not before another dramatic twist which promises to change his life forever.

Perri (Cantona Stewart) is facing a murder charge following the death of his violent father, Carl (Matthew Holmes). Perri had lived alone with his father since the death of his mum several years previous, and was subjected to repeated physical abuse for most of that time, before finally making his escape after Tane (Ethan Browne) took him under his wing.

When Carl continued to come after Perri anyway, Perri reported his dad to the police, but a lack of evidence saw him found not guilty at trial.

Rose (Kirsty Marillier) assisted Perri in taking out an AVO against Carl, but Carl still defied this as he attempted to force Perri to partake in another job for him, the sort of job that had previously landed Perri in juvie.

Perri’s refusal angered Carl, who dragged his son to the pool in the backyard of No.52 and held his head under the water.

In the ensuing struggle as Perri fought for his life, it is supposed that Carl fell and hit his head, before then drowning in the pool.

With no faith in the justice system, Perri had initally gone on the run, hiding out at Summer Bay Auto with Theo’s (Matt Evans) help, but eventually a few words from Tane made Perri realise that he needed to hand himself in.

The past couple of weeks have seen Perri’s lawyer Jane (Charlotte Friels) trying to build the case for Perri’s defence, but it is proving tricky.

Next week Tane receives word that after talking to Perri’s old neighbours and teachers, she hasn’t been able to find anyone to corroborate Carl’s abuse of Perri. She warns Tane that they need to be realistic by preparing for the fact Perri could be facing jail time.

After stepping up to take charge of his father’s funeral last week, Perri faces another difficult day next week as Carl’s ashes are delivered. Determined to finish what he started, it’s a bittersweet moment for Perri as he scatters the ashes at Flat Beach.

When Tane comes home later that evening, he finds Perri heading out of the door with his bags packed. “I can’t do this,” Perri states as he rushes out.

Tane chases after Perri, pointing out that he will be forever seen as guilty if he runs, but Perri thinks everyone has already made their mind up anyway. The sudden appearance of Rose brings Perri to his senses however, and he returns home with Tane.

The next day Perri makes his way to the district court with Tane and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) supporting him.

As Tane is a witness, he will not be able to accompany them inside, and as Jane leads Perri away, Harper assures Tane that he’s done all he can for him.

Rose is the first to be called to the stand, and gives her account of what she witnessed at the crime scene.

The prosecutor (Paul Goddard) is keen to point out that Perri had fled the scene, and questions whether he had even attempted to help his father. Jane objects that the prosecutor is attempting to lead the witness.

Rose goes on to confirm that she was aware of Carl’s history of abuse, but the prosecutor reminds the court that Carl was found not guilty, and that he isn’t the one on trial.

Jane nevertheless points out that an AVO was taken out on Carl, which Rose confirms was active at the time of his death, meaning he should never have been near the house.

When Tane is called to the stand, the prosecutor goes in hard and forces Tane to admit that while he had seen the resulting wounds from some of Carl’s abuse, he had never seen Carl lay a finger on Perri firsthand.

The magistrate (former EastEnders star Hannah Waterman) continues to warn the prosecutor that he’s skating on thin ice with his questioning, and Tane eventually loses his cool as the prosecutor questions why Perri ran away, pointing out that the justice system had already let him down.

As the court breaks for lunch, Tane apologises for his outburst, with Jane admitting that they’ve got an uphill battle ahead of them.

Suddenly, Jane receives a text message, and mysteriously rushes off.

No-one is expecting a positive outcome as the court reconvenes, and Perri is nervous when Jane is running late.

In the nick of time, Jane rushes in and announces that she has just managed to confirm one final witness.

With the magistrate’s permission, Jane calls her final witness…. Kaia Hayes (Akina Edmonds).

Perri reels as he looks over and sees his mother, long thought to be dead, walk into the courtroom!

A tearful Kaia explains to the court how Carl’s jealousy towards her and Perri’s relationship had led to anger and violence towards them.

Kaia had tried to protect Perri as much as she could, but Carl had later issued her with a horrific ultimatum—either she walked out of their lives for good, or he would kill Perri.

Knowing that Carl was deadly serious, as he promised to do it right in front of her, Kaia felt she had no choice but to flee to her native New Zealand.

“Your life was in danger if I stayed,” Kaia states as she looks over at Perri. “I love you more than anything in the world.”

As Jane finally gives her closing statement, the gravity of the situation is beginning to overwhelm Perri.

As the court adjourns in order for the jury to decide on a verdict, Kaia rushes over to her son, having waited so long for this moment.

“Get the hell away from me,” a dazed Perri replies as he barges past.

Everyone gathers at Salt, but when Kaia walks in with Harper and Jane, Perri decides to leave, telling Kaia that he wants nothing from her.

As Tane goes after Perri, Jane explains that after Harper had put the word out to other social workers about Carl, a refuge had got in touch with Jane who remembered Kaia. Jane eventually tracked her down in New Zealand, but wasn’t sure if Kaia would even make it in time.

Meanwhile, Perri has a ton of questions but has no intention of talking to Kaia to find out the answers. Tane points out that Kaia’s testimony could be the only thing that keeps him out of prison, as he urges Perri to at least have a conversation with his mother.

But as Tane and Perri return to Salt, it seems any questions will have to wait, as Jane receives word that the jury has come to a verdict…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th January (Episode 8376)

Cash says goodbye. Abigail makes headway in counselling. Eden takes comfort in a surprising new connection.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 8377)

Eden won’t let Cash stop her from moving on. Alf reaches out to Bree. Mali panics.

Wednesday 29th January (Episode 8378)

Can Mali overcome his stage fright? Levi urges Bree to seek help. The future looks grim for Perri.

Thursday 30th January (Episode 8379)

Tane loses his cool. A surprise witness is called at Perri’s trial. Alf’s friends worry for his state of mind.

Friday 31st January (Episode 8380)

Perri learns his fate. Eden makes a big confession to Levi. Marilyn calls in the big guns.