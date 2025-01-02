Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as the show returns from its Christmas break, a terrified Perri goes on the run after killing his father Carl.

In the weeks running up to the 2024 finale, Perri (Cantona Stewart) had attempted to speak up against Carl (Matthew Holmes), reporting him to the authorities for the abuse he received while growing up.

In court, Perri’s nerves got the better of him as he tried to testify, partly due to the absence of Tane (Ethan Browne) who had rushed to the hospital after Harper (Jessica Redmayne) had a scare with her pregnancy.

A lack of evidence meant that Carl was eventually found not guilty, but Rose (Kirsty Marillier) went on to assist Perri in taking an AVO out against his father. This did little to dissuade Carl from contacting his son however, as he continued to threaten him into doing ‘one last job’ for him, hinting that Tane could get hurt if he refused.

When Perri returned home to find a copy of the AVO skewered to the kitchen counter with a knife, Carl emerged in a final attempt to make his son see sense. Perri firmly refused and threatened to call the police, only to realise that Carl had taken his phone.

Perri made a run for it but was overpowered by Carl, who dragged him to the swimming pool and started holding Perri’s head under the water…

When Tane eventually returned after nightfall, he was concerned to find the door wide open with the AVO still pinned to the counter. Heading out the back, he then found Carl’s body face down in the water, with a traumatised Perri sitting nearby, saying he didn’t mean to do it.

“His immediate feeling was relief, almost as if he had been liberated of this horrible devil-like burden he’d been cursed with,” Cantona Stewart told Aussie magazine TV Week. “Then, as he stared into the pool where his father lay face down, he knew the only family he has had been killed by his own hands.”

As we return to the scene next week, Perri, still reeling from the incident, recounts what happened to Tane. He explains that while he was fighting for air, his struggling must have caused his father to hit his head. The next thing he knew, Carl was lying in the water.

Tane urges Perri to change into dry clothes and tells him that he has no option but to call the police, but reassures the teen by reminding him that that Carl had breached his AVO.

However, following the court case, Perri has lost all faith in the justice system. By the time Rose and her colleagues arrive, Tane is dismayed to find that Perri has slipped out of the house and done a runner.

Rose is somewhat dubious of Tane claiming he has no idea where Perri is, and immediately suspects that he’s assisting him, particularly given Tane’s own experience in running from the police last year.

When a stressed Perri runs into Theo (Matt Evans), he asks whether he can sleep in his car, needing somewhere to hide out. Theo instead takes him to Summer Bay Auto to lay low, before Perri goes on to explain what has happened.

Theo has been an understanding listener for Perri over the past few weeks, sympathising due to his own experiences with dad Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).

The next morning Theo brings Perri some food and a change of clothes, and tries to encourage him to talk to the police. But Perri points out he already tried that when he went to court, and they didn’t believe him.

It’s not long before word is out, and Perri hears on the radio that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Thinking that it’s already been decided that he’s guilty, Perri desperately asks Theo if he can borrow some money to make his escape, but Theo assures him that he’s safe at the garage and that he won’t let him down.

Meanwhile, Tane comes under further scrutiny from Rose as she summons him to the police station, explaining that Perri has switched his phone off to avoid being traced… just as Tane did when he was on the run.

Although the tactic isn’t rocket science, Rose still believes this is a sign that Tane is helping Perri evade capture, and reminds him that he is on a suspended sentence himself.

Tane’s annoyed when Harper also suspects that he knows where Perri is, and he points out that he isn’t going to risk being sent back to prison when he has a baby on the way.

Later in the week, the search for Perri has stepped up, with wanted posters placed around the bay and coverage on the TV news.

Perri is ducking out of sight as customers visit the garage but Theo knows it can’t go on for much longer before he’s discovered, particularly if owner Justin (James Stewart) turns up for a shift.

Unsure of what else to do, Theo reluctantly goes to Tane and admits that he knows where Perri is. Arriving at the garage, Tane calls out to a hidden Perri who is angry at Theo for betraying his confidence.

Tane does his best to convince Perri to give himself up, but Perri remains convinced that the police will be useless. Tane reminds him that the reason he joined his youth program in the first place was to help himself make better decisions in life.

Tane leaves Perri to mull it over, telling him that now is the time to decide what sort of man he wants to be.

Meanwhile, Harper is at the police station, attempting to convince Rose to back off Tane and look elsewhere, when she learns of a surprising development. Rose informs her that the autopsy has shown water in Carl’s lungs, meaning that he was alive when he hit the water and that he had drowned.

This now casts doubt on Perri’s version of events, and the case has been handed over to homicide.

When Harper updates Tane, Tane’s left wondering whether he’s done the right thing in trying to persuade Perri to come forward…

As Perri then arrives back at the house, what will he decide to do?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th January (Episode 8361)

Perri goes into hiding. Leah fears the worst. Bree boils after Levi’s serve.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 8362)

Tane comes under fire. Cash is blind to his attachment to Michelle. Leah’s mistrust of Justin causes a bigger rift.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 8363)

Bree spirals out of control. Justin and Leah hit a stalemate. Cash comes to terms with letting go.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 8364)

Abigail has a new job and an old grudge. Bree’s livelihood is on the line. Alf learns the truth.

Friday 10th January (Episode 8365)

Abigail and Kirby clash. Mali is caught in the crossfire. Perri’s case starts to crumble.