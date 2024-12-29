5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 30th December to 1st January

Next week on Hollyoaks, Grace’s shocking deception is revealed, Rex asks Lucas out, and Ro’s life is in danger.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 30th December to Wednesday 1st January.

1) Grace’s devious plan

It’s been a traumatic few months for Grace Black (Tamara Wall), whose life has been turned upside down in more ways than one.

Her recent marriage to Freddie (Charlie Clapham) was tested when he learnt that she knew that her son Curtis (Reuben Shepherd) was responsible for the fall that caused his daughter Lexi’s (Marnie Fletcher) epilepsy.

Concurrently, her best friend Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, and was unable to find drugs, which Freddie began sourcing for her.

Over time, Freddie and Mercedes grew closer and in the last few weeks, the pair have been embarking on a secret liaison. This week, they planned a getaway, rushing to get out of the village together to begin a new life.

Unfortunately, Freddie had also been secretly having it off with another woman – his brother’s girlfriend Vicky (Anya Lawrence), who has secretly fallen pregnant with his child.

As the villagers all gathered to celebrate Christmas, an armed marksman was hard at work, under the orders of someone who knew the truth. With the residents of Hollyoaks carolling, Freddie made his move – it was time to tell Grace the truth. With timing not his strong suit, Freddie was oblivious to the red sniper dot on his chest.

Before he could reveal the truth, Grace threw herself in front of him, taking a bullet. Misbah (Harvey Virdi) rushed to her aid, as Freddie held his wife.

Next week, Grace recovers in hospital, but there’s a realisation from Freddie as he reels: he has caused so much hurt amongst the people he loves the most. Determined to learn the truth, Freddie heads out on a manhunt, wanting to know who it was that could’ve taken his wife’s life.

However, the truth is far more sinister: Grace staged the whole thing!

It is quickly revealed that Grace had planned the snipe with her brother Rex (Jonny Labey), after suspecting that he was intending on running off with Mercedes. Wanting to play the hero, her getting shot and saving Freddie was always the plan.

Hats off to Grace, but how will Freddie react when he learns the truth?

2) Ro collapses

It hasn’t been rosy in the Hutchinson household since the time jump several months back. Following Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) separation, their son Ro (Ava Webster) has been spiralling. Following homophobic comments from Arlo (Dan Hough), the son of his father’s new girlfriend Marie (Rita Simons), Ro has been drinking.

Next week, Diane’s frustration at Marie and Tony getting on well bubbles over. Continuing her lie that she has been drinking, Diane doubles down on her relapsing following a stocktake showing missing alcohol.

However, Diane has a sneaking suspicion of her son, and when she searches Ro’s room, she finds empty wine bottles. Upon confrontation, Ro fumes, telling his mother that she only cares about reconciling with his father.

Despite Diane wanting to reveal the truth, it’s awkward. Unbeknownst to them, Ro continues to drink, this time taking it to the park. Ro is caught… this time, by Arlo, who projects his transphobia at him. It’s a crucial moment for Ro.

Upon his return, Ro’s health takes a turn and he collapses…

3) Will Dillon and Lucas reconcile…

For some weeks, there’s been tension between Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) and Lucas (Oscar Curtis). The couple split up upon Lucas’s return from Young Offenders, after it was revealed that Dillon had cheated on him with his sister; the result, a son named James.

Next week, the pair finally come together to discuss their situation for the first time since Lucas returned from his juvenile delinquency program.

With no holds barred, Dillon shows his hand, wanting to know what is going on between the pair. As the day races towards the new year, the pair both question whether they can make a fresh start for 2025. They are both aware of the hurdles they have to navigate, and all they need is a push.

Enter Pearl (Dawn Hope), who gives them the nudge they both need.

With the year end nigh, Lucas asks Dillon to join him at Casa McQueen for the countdown…

4) …or is ‘Lux’ on the cards?

It seems that there could be another spanner in the works for the couple as Rex asks Lucas to drinks in the New Year, and of course, it’s his shout.

Is a love square about to be formed with Dillon, Rex, father Ste (Kieron Richardson) and son Lucas?

5) Donny plays dad and detective

It’s been a few weeks since Cleo’s (Nadine Mulkerrin) return to the village. As Abe’s (Tyler Conti) captive finally escaped his clutches, she rushed to stop Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) making the mistake of marrying him.

Before she could reveal that she hadn’t been in Bali at all, Cleo was taken out by a car, driven by Abe’s mother Marie, with Abe in the passenger seat.

Cleo lapsed into a coma, and has stayed thus ever since, however Donny (Louis Emerick) has been on high alert ever since. Knowing there’s likely more to the story, he’s been using his detective skills to keep an eye and an ear out on Abe…

Meanwhile, he’s also on parental duty, as he realises that Dillon isn’t pulling his weight, looking after baby James…

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 30th December (Episode 6506)

The villagers are reeling from a shocking turn of events, and the McQueens are all on different paths. Desperation leads to a lie and a call for help goes unheard.

Tuesday 31st December (Episode 6507)

New Year’s Eve, and after the Hutchinsons wake to find Ro unconscious, things don’t get any better for the family when he’s unable to escape from his problems.

Wednesday 1st January (Episode 6508)

As the Hutchinsons fall apart, Tony has some bad news for Diane, Donny keeps a close eye on Abe and a lost teen receives an unexpected invitation