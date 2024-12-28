9 EastEnders New Year Spoilers – 30th December to 2nd January

Next week on EastEnders, as Eve and Suki’s wedding day arrives, Nish lurks in the shadows. Elsewhere, Nigel and Phil lean on each other, Kathy comes under suspicion, and Ravi and Jack come to blows.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 30th December to Thursday 2nd January.

1) The police have more questions

With everyone a suspect after Cindy’s (Michelle Collins) Christmas Day attack, Monday’s trip to Albert Square sees DCI Arthurs (Ian Burfield) ask Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) more questions about where she was when it all went down, and why she was the one to find Cindy unconscious.

Harvey (Ross Boatman) steps in, giving Kathy a fake alibi, but his actions have an unintended consequence when Martin (James Bye) overhears, and accuses the pair of having an affair!

2) Eve and Suki wed

After the Christmas week focussed on the Beales and Knights and their dramatic romance choices, next week the focus switches to the Panesars, and their own romance dramas.

Nish (Navin Chowdhry) recently took the hit for The Six’s actions, cutting a deal with Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and making her promise that she wouldn’t go ahead with her marriage to Eve (Heather Peace).

Of course, as soon as Nish was behind bars, Suki pressed ahead with her and Eve’s wedding plans, and Nish’s recent prison breakout hasn’t been enough to scare them off getting married.

On Monday, a happy day in Walford sees Suki, Eve and the rest of the Panesars get ready for the happy couple’s joint hen do.

However, with the wedding just a day away, Nish’s plan ramps up, and the celebrations are cut short when the police arrive to inform the hen-do’ers that Nish has been sighted in Walford!

Fearing for the safety of her, her bride-to-be and their guests, Suki gets cold feet about the wedding. Unsurprising, really. However, after a pep talk from Yolande (Angela Wynter), Suki decies to put her fears to one side and press ahead with the wedding as planned!

Meanwhile, in Nish’s hiding place, Nish continues to manipulate Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury).

In Tuesday’s episode, the celebrations get back on track after Suki’s cold feet.

The happy couple are looking beautiful as they head to the newly opened Harry’s Barn for their hen night, but they’ve got no idea that Nish has returned to Albert Square and is lurking in the shadows, threatening to ruin it all…

On Wednesday, Suki and Eve’s wedding day finally arrives. The Square come out in full force as they finally prepare to say ‘I do’ – but with Nish close by, will they get their happily ever after?

Pictures from the episode show Nish with a small bottle of noxious liquid in his hand – what does he have planned?

3) Jean gets bad news

In Monday’s episode, Jean (Gillian Wright) gets some bad news regarding the scam she recently fell for, which saw her lose every penny of her pension savings.

It’s revealed that she won’t be able to get back the money that the fraudsters stole from her. What’s next for Jean, as she heads into 2025 penniless and full of remorse?

4) Ruby is thrilled by Martin’s arrival

Things are getting complicated for Martin – though he doesn’t know the half of it. Ruby’s (Louisa Lytton) return to Walford knocked him for six a few weeks ago, as it was discovered that she had given birth to his baby boy some three years ago.

Despite being furious that Ruby kept such a big secret from him, he’s been warming to his ex-wife in recent weeks, and has even begun developing feelings for her again.

However, he also shared a kiss with his other ex-wife Stacey (Lacey Turner), and while he’s seemingly written that off as a mistake, the brief moment of affection awoke something in Stacey, who made a passionate plea for her and Martin to get back together.

Sadly, Stacey didn’t realise that Martin was fast asleep at the time, and didn’t hear a word of her declaration of love!

Next Tuesday, Zack (James Farrar) tries to talk Martin into heading out for a big New Year’s Eve night out, but Martin instead opts to spend the evening at the hospital with Ruby and their son.

Ruby is thrilled when Martin makes an unexpected appearance, and it seems inevitable that celebrating the New Year together will bring the two parents even closer together…

5) Jack and Penny have a heart-to-heart

Also in our New Year’s Eve trip to EastEnders, after an eventful year for the father and daughter, Jack (Scott Maslen) and Penny (Kitty Castledine) have a heart-to-heart about the past.

Will the pair manage to repair their strained relationship as another year comes to an end?

6) Freddie stirs up trouble

Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) have been skirting around their feelings for one another for months, but things were always too tense thanks to the ongoing drama with Tommy (Sonny Kendall), whose violent tendencies saw him taken away from the pair by social services.

At the end of October, when Alfie’s words to the social worker seemingly managed to get through to Tommy, a grateful Kat surprised Alfie with a kiss.

The pair ended up spending the night together, and while it was derailed slightly when Alfie struggled to perform in the bedroom, Kat reassured Alfie that they would work through any bedroom issues, before the pair professed their love for one another.

Next Wednesday, Freddie (Bobby Brazier) – who has already stirred up plenty of trouble in recent weeks thanks to his bird song recordings – manages to unknowingly stir up even more trouble when he suggests that Kat and Alfie should get married again.

Will the reunited pair be EastEnders‘ big wedding of 2025?

7) Ravi and Jack come to blows

On New Year’s Eve, Denise (Diane Parish) visits Ravi (Aaron Thiara) after hearing the news that Nish has been spotted in the area.

Denise recently admitted to Ravi that she was the one who landed Nish in hospital last Christmas, after Ravi questioned why Denise was so fearful of Nish’s escape from prison.

Since then, the pair have grown closer, and nearly gave in to their feelings for one another when they shared a very brief Boxing Day kiss, before being interrupted by a call from Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams), filling Denise in on Cindy’s attack.

The only person standing in the way of Ravi and Denise is Jack, who still has feelings for his ex-wife. On Thursday, Ravi and Jack come to blows over Denise, as we head into the New Year with another love triangle building.

8) Ruby is a third wheel

On our final trip to the square next week, Martin rushes to Stacey’s side in her hour of need – but Ruby isn’t far behind.

Unsurprisingly, Stacey isn’t happy that Ruby has tagged along, and she ends up snapping at her, much to Martin’s annoyance.

Ruby tries to calm the situation, encouraging Martin to be there for Stacey, as their love triangle continues.

9) Nigel and Phil lean on each other

This week saw the unexpected return of Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who was a regular on the square from 1992 to 1998. Nigel’s return revealed that he had fallen on hard times, as he turned up at the Community Centre where Yolande was working.

After Christmas Day saw Phil (Steve McFadden) turn up at Teddy’s (Roland Manookian), only to make a hasty exit after witnessing a display of affection between new coupe Teddy and Sharon (Letitia Dean), he bumped into Nigel and the pair shared a warm reunion at No. 55.

Sharon later made an appearance as she checked on her ex-husband, and she and Nigel both expressed their concerns about Phil’s mental health.

Next Monday, Nigel encourages Phil to head to The Vic so he can introduce him to the new arm of the Mitchell family, but things don’t quite go to plan when Harry (Elijah Holloway) accidentally offends Nigel, who is still looking dishevelled with long hair and an uunkempt beard.

Later, after Nigel and Phil share a heart-to-heart about Nigel’s current circumstances, Nigel lets Phil help him, and Phil gives his old friend a much-needed hair cut and spruce up.

Nigel then repays the favour on New Year’s Eve, talking Phil into going for a New Year’s drink with the rest of the Mitchells at Harry’s Barn, as he tries to ensure that Phil has a happy start to the year.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 30th December (Episode 7040)

The police have news for one shocked Walford family, Yolande helps a friend in need, and Jean receives news.

Tuesday 31st December (Episode 7041)

Suki and Eve celebrate their joint hen night, Martin has a different New Year’s Eve to the one he was expecting, and Jack opens up about his past.

Wednesday 1st January (Episode 7042)

The Square prepares for a big event, and Freddie unknowingly stirs up trouble.

Thursday 2nd January (Episode 7043)

Martin offers support during a loved one’s hour of need, and a confrontation brews between two rivals.