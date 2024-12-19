8 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 23rd to 26th December

Next week on EastEnders, Cindy’s sordid affair finally comes out, Denise is torn between two men, Yolande rediscovers her faith, and Martin offends Stacey again.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th December. Christmas Day sees two episodes, the first at 7:30pm, with a second late-night episode at 10:35pm.

1) Cindy’s secret comes out

It’s a huge week on Albert Square, as Cindy’s (Michelle Collins) affair with Junior (Micah Balfour) finally comes to light.

They’ve had plenty of close shaves, with George (Colin Salmon) nearly catching the pair in Junior’s flat, and Ian (Adam Woodyatt) coming close to stumbling upon them on numerous occasions.

Their decision to hide in the back office at Peggy’s had wide-ranging repercussions when a crush took place, and the revellers were unable to escape through the office’s fire exit thanks to the goings-on inside.

They were caught in the act by David Wicks (Michael French) on his brief return, but he eventually decided to keep Cindy’s secret.

Their last close call came when Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) saw them kissing after George and Elaine’s (Harriet Thorpe) wedding, but when Cindy chased him up the fire escape of George’s apartment, disaster struck when George fell over the railing, landing himself in a coma.

Of course, viewers have long suspected that Freddie (Bobby Brazier) would be the one to inadvertently reveal all, after he set his microphone up on the square to record bird song, and it seemed almost certain that he’d captured incriminating evidence of the affair.

The show’s big Christmas promo recently confirmed that he’d done just that, as we heard a recording playing out of Cindy admitting to David: “I’m not like Ian. I need passion in my life.”

Friday’s episode – which is available to watch now on iPlayer – sees Freddie transferring the final files to his computer, including the accidental recording of Cindy talking to David.

As the recording transferred across, Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) walked into the room to overhear Cindy admitting that she’d told George she still loved him, but that he turned her down, prompting her to sleep with Junior.

Next Monday 23rd December, Cindy discovers that said recording has fallen into the wrong hands, massively complicating matters as she tries to keep it under wraps. Elaine threatens to expose her, and with the truth set to come to light, Cindy does all she can to keep her actions hidden.

But has she done enough to make Elaine rethink?

Then, on Tuesday, Cindy concocts a plan as she fears for her future, and it leaves her family shocked.

However, George has no idea what his son has been up to, and, wanting the whole family to be together for Christmas, he extends an invite for Cindy and the Beale clan to join the Knights at The Vic for Christmas Day dinner.

What could possibly go wrong?

Later, things escalate further as Cindy receives another piece of damning information…

On Wednesday, aka Christmas Day, we have two trips to Walford – one at the usual time of 7:30pm, then a second late-night episode at 10:35pm.

As the two families sit down for dinner and the truth finally comes out, months’ worth of secrets and lies will throw a wrecking ball into the Beale family’s festivities, as Cindy and Junior’s affair is revealed in spectacular fashion.

All hell breaks loose in The Vic, as the Beales and the Knights go head to head!

The drama continues as we return to the scene on Boxing Day. With tensions at an all-time high between the families, fury and accusations fly on all sides, and things will never be the same again.

2) Lauren and Peter continue to argue

While Cindy’s drama dominates much of next week, there’s plenty more Christmas misery elsewhere, as over at No. 45, Peter (Thomas Law) and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) continue to argue.

This week saw their flat go up in flames, as Lauren slept through the incident after being given more pills by Cindy. Thankfully Cindy managed to rescue Louis and Lauren from the raging fire, and Lauren finally told Peter the truth about her addiction.

Lauren had been trying to quit her pain meds, but after a doctor warned her that going cold turkey could harm the baby, she decided to continue taking them. Peter now knows that Cindy had been supplying her with the pills, but after Kojo corroborated Cindy’s story, none of the Beales will believe them.

Things continue to sour between Peter and Lauren as they continue to argue about recent events. Before the big Beale family meal, Ian tries to talk to Cindy about Lauren – will Cindy fess up?

3) Yolande shuts out Patrick and Denise

Yolande (Angela Wynter) turned her back on her faith after Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) took his own life, meaning he’d never face justice for abusing numerous women, including Yolande herself.

Next Monday, with Christmas approaching, Yolande continues to shut out Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Denise (Diane Parish). She then shares a tense exchange with Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) in the Laundrette as she refuses to get into the Christmas spirit.

However, she gets a wakeup call when she returns home, and Patrick points out that she forgot it’s the anniversary of his son Paul’s death, leaving her feeling guilty.

4) Martin offends Stacey

This week saw exes Martin (James Bye) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) share a surprise kiss, leaving them both confused about their feelings for each other.

Next week, after getting advice from Eve (Heather Peace) and Kat, Stacey heads to No. 43 ready to talk to Martin about Ruby (Louisa Lytton), but she gets a huge shock when she learns that the pair are now living together!

Martin does his best to convince Stacey that there’s absolutely nothing between him and Ruby, but in the process he manages to unknowingly offend Stacey.

Will the pair manage to find their way back to each other, or is Ruby’s ongoing presence in Martin’s life going to get in the way?

Then, on Christmas Day, the Slaters prepare for a family meal at No.31, but Stacey is put out when Ruby arrives. It seems there’s no escape for poor Stacey.

On Thursday, back at No.31, Stacey makes another attempt to speak to Martin, but they’re interrupted by Harvey (Ross Boatman) and Jean (Gillian Wright), who arrive with the latest update on the Beales and the Knights.

Will Stacey ever get a chance to tell Martin how she feels about him?

5) A mistake shocks Kim

Also on Monday, Kim attempts to rally the Walford Christmas choir she’s spent the past week hastily organising, but things don’t go to plan.

Kim has also been busy organizing the market calendar with Mo (Laila Morse), convincing the men of Walford to get their kit off in the name of charity. However, on Tuesday, she and the other market traders get a shock when the wrong calendar arrives!

What have they been sent instead, and who’s ended up with the saucy market trader calendar?

Later, the residents of Walford gather in the Square for the carol service. Will it go off without a hitch?

6) Kim rediscovers her faith

On Tuesday, Yolande manages to make amends with Patrick. She then takes the decision to head to church, on the day of Pastor Clayton’s burial, and meets with some of the other women who were assaulted by Clayton.

Getting to connect with the other women buoys Yolande, and having rediscovered her faith, she heads to the Community Centre to lend a hand.

7) Phil has a lonely Christmas

Teddy (Roland Manookian) and Sharon (Letitia Dean) finally decided to give things a go last week, much to the dismay of Nicola (Laura Doddington), who is still doing all she can to win back her ex’s affections, despite it being quite clear how he feels about her.

Next Tuesday, Nicola is jealous of the new loved-up pair and their cosy display of affection. Meanwhile, at No. 55, Phil continues to shut out the world – he’s already spent months regressing and hiding himself away, but seeing Teddy with his ex-wife is too much to bear.

On Christmas Day, Sharon heads over to No. 55 to give Phil a present from Albie (Arthur Gentleman), and it’s clear that Phil isn’t himself as he spends Christmas morning on his own.

Teddy has invited Phil to join the rest of the Mitchells for Christmas lunch, but when Phil heads over to No. 1, he doesn’t stick around for long. After seeing a warm moment between Sharon and Teddy, it all becomes too much of him and he makes a premature exit.

In Thursday’s episode, Sharon heads across the square to No. 55 to speak to Phil, but he continues to shut her out, causing Sharon to share her concerns with an unlikely ally…

With rumours flying that Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) is set for a return appearance as part of Phil’s current storyline, will he be the next big name to head back to Albert Square?

8) Denise’s feelings for Ravi grow

Denise and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been thrust back to the forefront in recent weeks, after Denise decided to finalise her divorce from Jack (Scott Maslen), despite ending up back in bed with him.

Denise and Ravi kissed last year while Denise and Jack were still together, and recent weeks have seen Kim taunt Denise over her lingering feelings for muscle-clad Ravi.

This week, Denise was left shaken when Avani’s friends, masquerading as Nish’s (Navin Chowdhry) henchmen, broke into the salon, leaving Ravi wondering why Denise would be so scared of Nish returning.

Next Tuesday, Denise and Ravi share a warm exchange as he promises to keep her safe.

On Christmas Day, Ravi quickly heads to No. 20 to give Denise a present from Avani (Aaliyah James), who Denise had taken on for casual shifts at the salon, before firing her after her friends’ cruel act.

Later, Jack and Amy (Ellie Dadd) arrive before the family head to The Vic, and it’s clear that Denise has feelings for both Jack and Ravi, with both of them reciprocating. Awkward.

On Thursday, Denise and Ravi enjoy a quiet drink at Walford East, and shortly after, Denise heads back to No. 20 where she shares a warm exchange with Jack.

With Cindy’s affair now out in the open, are we about to have another love triangle to replace Ian/Cindy/Junior?

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 23rd December (Episode 7035)

Things are about to get a lot more complicated for one Walford resident.

Yolande continues to shut out her family.

Stacey takes some much-needed advice.

Tuesday 24th December (Episode 7036)

Incriminating evidence falls into the wrong hands.

The residents of Walford gather for the Christmas carol service.

Yolande has a change of heart.

Wednesday 25th December (Episode 7037–7038)

Secrets and lies are revealed in spectacular fashion on Christmas Day.

Thursday 26th December (Episode 7039)

All hell breaks loose as accusations fly on all sides.