12 EastEnders Spoilers for Next Week – 9th to 12th December

Next week on EastEnders, Elaine gives Linda an ultimatum, Martin and Ruby’s rift continues, Nicola discovers Phil’s shocking secret, and Peggy’s relaunches.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 9th to Thursday 12th December.

1) Peggy’s relaunches

Teddy (Roland Manookian) had decided to buy Peggy’s off Phil (Steve McFadden) in an attempt to show son Barney (Lewis Bridgeman) that he’d turned over a new leaf and was putting his dodgy past behind him by running a legitimate business.

However, he was usurped when his ex-wife Nicola (Laura Doddington) arrived in town, and made Phil a better offer as she tried to undermine her former husband.

Next week, Nicola is gearing up for the reopening of the bar, which she has renamed ‘Harry’s Barn’ after her and Teddy’s other son Harry (Elijah Holloway).

She was shocked when Teddy revealed that the recent crush at the bar meant she faced an uphill battle to repair its reputation, but she’s determined to make it a success as she continues her unconventional plan to win her husband back.

However, she faces another uphill battle in her struggles for Teddy’s affections, after he spends the night with Sharon (Letitia Dean). Having decided to give things a go, the flirty pair decide to come clean to their ex-partners as they reveal to Nicola and Phil that they’re an item.

The news presents Nicola with another opportunity to meddle, as she makes it her mission to wind Phil up about Sharon’s new partner, hoping that he’ll throw a spanner in the works of their new relationship.

As the Mitchell clan gather at Harry’s Barn in Monday’s episode and prepare for the launch, Teddy warns Nicola not to pull any more stunts – as if she’d listen!

After her plan to make Phil a co-conspirator in her attempts to break up Teddy and Sharon fails, Nicola later heads to Phil’s house at No. 55 to try again, but she’s shocked by what she finds inside!

What is Phil hiding?

2) Linda’s drunken behaviour continues

Linda’s (Kellie Bright) struggles with alcoholism continue next week, and Johnny (Charlie Suff) is devastated when brother Ollie reveals to him the latest disturbing details of their mum’s drunken behaviour.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, Linda then gets drunk again, and Ollie is forced to witness his mum slinging some punters out of The Vic.

Johnny confronts his mum about the impact her drinking is having, but she turns on him. Linda then packs a bag and decides she’s moving in with Sharon (Letitia Dean), and Sharon promises Johnny that she’ll help sort Linda out.

3) Walford gets saucy

Would it even be Christmas without a saucy charity calendar? This week, Mo (Laila Morse) was inspired by a surprise glimpse of Harvey’s (Ross Boatman) meat and two veg, and decided to launch a charity calendar.

Next week, Kim (Tameka Empson) and Mo enlist the men of Albert Square and beyond for a charity calendar photoshoot “with a cheeky twist,” as they help the lads get camera-ready for their big shoot.

4) What is Phil hiding?

Phil has been withdrawing from everyone around him over the past few months, and the residents of Walford have been becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Earlier this month, both Sharon and Kat (Jessie Wallace) noticed that Phil was becoming increasingly isolated, but while they both separately tried to get him to open up, he covered his emotions and claimed that he was doing just fine. However, that’s clearly not the case.

When Nicola arrives unannounced at No. 55 and is shocked by what she finds, Phil orders her out, but not before Nicola promises that his secret is safe with her.

However, it’s not long before she tells Sharon everything, manipulating her with what she’s seen in another attempt to drive a wedge between her and Teddy.

Sharon then heads over to No. 55 to visit her ex-husband, but while Phil brushes off Nicola’s story, Sharon can see that something’s wrong.

A recent episode saw an increasingly isolated Phil break down in tears as he stared at pictures of his children and relatives, many of whom he has little to no contact with. With a lonely Christmas looming, what do writers have in store for Phil?

5) Nicola drops a bombshell

On Tuesday, when Teddy turns up at Harry’s Barn, Nicola continues her efforts to break up his new romance. She tells Teddy that she’s changed and wants to put their marriage back together.

How will Teddy react to her bombshell revelation?

Determined to keep up the pressure, Nicola calls on Phil once again. Will she get her wish to split Teddy and Sharon up?

6) Sharon is robbed

After Sharon gives Linda a dressing down for her drinking, Linda heads home.

Yet on the way back, she has a nasty encounter with Bernie (Clair Norris), who is still out for blood after discovering that Linda was the one responsible for Keanu’s (Danny Walters) death.

Linda heads to the Minute Mart to buy more booze, but when Alfie (Shane Richie) refuses to sell it to her, she steals it instead.

Alfie tells Johnny what just happened, but then discovers that Sharon’s place has been broken into after Linda left the door open. Sharon then arrives home to find that she’s been robbed!

The following day, Linda’s increasingly erratic behaviour continues to bring disgrace to her, while her loved ones are increasingly pained by her actions.

Yet it makes no difference – after painful confrontations with both Alfie and Johnny, she knocks back another bottle of vodka.

Then, on Wednesday, her friends rally around her to try and get her to stop drinking once and for all.

Phil and Lauren come to her rescue, offering to attend an AA meeting with her. Linda agrees, and Johnny is thrilled that his mum finally seems to want to recover.

But will it be enough?

7) Jay digs for info on Phil

Sharon is angry when she discovers the lengths Nicola is going to break up her new romance with Teddy. She and Phil head to Teddy’s, where the New Mitchells are celebrating the launch of Harry’s Barn, and reveal what Nicola has been up to.

The confrontation leaves Phil feeling further isolated from his newly discovered Mitchell family, and Jay (Jamie Borthwick) clocks his discomfort. He later pops over to see Phil, but Phil isn’t impressed when Jay tries to get him to open up about what’s going on.

On Thursday, Jay gives Phil another chance to talk, but Phil can’t bring himself to confide in the man he raised as a son for many years.

Teddy then seeks Billy’s advice for how to make things right with Phil, and he later goes over to No. 55 to once again extend an invite for Phil to join the rest of the Mitchells on Christmas Day. Will Phil get some Christmas cheer after all?

8) Cindy prioritises her affair

On Wednesday, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) is excited to present the family with their outfits for his Beale’s Eels Santa float.

However, just as this week saw Cindy turn Ian down when he looked for help preparing Walford’s Christmas lights switch-on, she misses the event after getting an enticing offer from Junior (Micah Balfour).

9) Elaine returns

Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and George (Colin Salmon) headed on honeymoon this week, after Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) came out of his coma.

Next week sees the pair return from their week in Mauritius, and Elaine discovers the depths that Linda has fallen to.

She resolves to get her daughter back on the straight and narrow in Thursday’s episode, but after a truly shocking and devastating day, she realises that she can no longer enable her daughter’s drinking.

She gives Linda an ultimatum – but it remains to be seen whether it’ll be enough to convince her to turn her life around.

10) Martin fails to make peace

Martin (James Bye) has had an eventful few weeks, after learning that Ruby (Louisa Lytton) wasn’t lying about being pregnant with his baby when she left Walford back in 2021, and had since given birth to a boy.

Next week, Martin heads back to the hospital to see son Roman, who still potentially needs a liver transplant. However, the nurse turns him away, having promised Ruby to get rid of him if he turned up again.

However, Ruby soon finds herself seeking Martin out after the doctor reveals a change in Roman’s condition. She heads to Walford to find him, but an angry Martin blows his opportunity to make peace with his ex-wife.

Later, he’s forced to return to the hospital to apologise to Ruby, but will it be enough to repair their rift?

11) Lauren gets a sign

Meanwhile, Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) is still struggling with her addiction to pain meds, which is now being fed by Cindy, who cut a deal with Lauren to convince her to stay quiet about her involvement in Kojo’s fall.

In next Thursday’s episode, Peter goes to the car lot to check on his girlfriend, who is once again in a bad way. Lauren blames her condition on her pregnancy, but her family worry when she’s later snappy with Kathy (Gillian Taylforth).

However, when Lauren feels her baby kick for the first time, she takes it as a sign.

Will it convince her to finally get clean?

12) Kim resorts to bribery

Also next week, Kim resorts to bribery as she tries to put a choir together for the Christmas Eve concert.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 9th December (Episode 7027)

There’s Mitchell family drama as the bar reopens, Ollie makes a heartbreaking admission to Johnny, and Kim and Mo help the men of Walford get ready for a unique photoshoot.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 7028)

Sharon is deeply worried about two vulnerable loved ones, Alfie makes a shocking discovery, and Ravi is concerned about Nugget’s whereabouts.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 7029)

Linda has a very public humiliation, Sharon locks horns with Nicola, and Ian’s excited to stage the Beale’s Eels Santa event.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 7030)

It’s crunch time for those who love Linda, Jay tries to reach out to a loved one in need, and Lauren’s behaviour causes concern.