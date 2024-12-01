6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for This Week – 2nd to 4th December

Next week on Hollyoaks, Mercedes christens her twins, Leela hides a secret and Prince locks lips with Dilly.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 2nd to Wednesday 4th December.

1) The McQueen Christening

There’s nothing like a good family event to bring together the villagers in Hollyoaks, and next week, it’s the christening of the twins of Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

More than twelve months after their birth, it’s finally time for Maria-Carmela and Maria-Gabriela to have their time in church.

The joyous occasion sees the family – blood or otherwise – arrive at the local church, determined to help their mother make the day special, especially considering neither of the twins’ fathers is around.

To recap, Maria-Carmela’s father is Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), while Maria-Gabriella’s father is Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Following a rough period in her life, Mercedes fell victim to a rare phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation, which saw her bear twins with two different fathers.

When the day arrives for the christening, Mercedes is holding tight onto her faith, with her next round of chemotherapy starting the very next day.

Upon her arrival at the Church, Mercedes takes in her surroundings.

As the guests begin to roll in, she makes it clear just how much her friend Grace (Tamara Wall) has helped with the planning of the day.

Following the service, Mercedes has another surprise for those she holds dear. Quietly concerned about the effects that chemo will have on her, she plays Santa to her friends and hands out gifts.

One person who is especially touched is Freddie (Charlie Clapham), who is taken aback by Mercedes’ generosity, and the pair share a poignant moment…

As a new day dawns, Mercedes begins her next battle with chemo. With Grace there by her side, she’s grateful to have her friend’s love and support and makes her feelings known, which touches Grace, who struggles to fight back tears.

And once Grace needs to move on, Freddie arrives, next to look after his friend…

2) What’s Leela hiding?

For the last few weeks, there’s been something going on with Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter). Ever since the birth of her daughter Clara, she hasn’t been herself, and next week, the odd behaviour continues.

As the villagers continue to worry about Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson), who has been missing now for several weeks, Leela learns that the search will be extending out into the surrounding woods and does her best to get out of the search.

Unfortunately, there’s no budging and she heads out with her husband Joel (Rory Speed-Douglas) and daughter Peri (Ruby O’Donnell), but things take a turn when she runs away from the pair, telling them to leave her alone.

With the preparations of the McQueen christening in full motion at the time, a frantic Joel questions Mercedes about whether she knows of anything that could be worrying Leela.

When he explains about her panic attack, Mercedes drops everything to track down her friend.

As Joel’s concern grows, Leela finds herself confronted by her husband, demanding to know the truth. However, Leela is reserved – she can’t give him the answers that he needs; not yet.

3) Abe’s web of lies continues

Next week, Abe’s (Tyler Conti) ruse continues as he takes baby Clara up to see Cleo (Nadine Mulkerring).

Cleo questions whether things are awkward between Abe and Peri, considering they have broken up and Clara is her sister.

However, it seems Abe is set to continue lying to his captor, as only days later, he tells Peri that he’s been thinking about their wedding.

With Christmas fast approaching, he believes that they should get married in two weeks’ time.

When Peri agrees and the plans are set in motion, Peri makes a booking at the shop for a wedding dress hunt… Let the plans begin!

4) John Paul woos Jez

Jez (Jeremy Sheffield) has been struggling ever since his daughter Sienna (Anna Passey) made the call to kick them out following a fight with Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) and Liberty (Abi Phillips).

Whilst Jez wants to make reparations and move home, Dilly is still convinced that Sienna is guilty.

Down in the dumps about the situation, Jez is comforted by John Paul (James Sutton), who affords him the offer to stay at the McQueen house as long as he wants.

The offer doesn’t go down too well with Jez, who snaps at John Paul, telling him that it isn’t his home.

Wanting to make Jez feel special, John Paul puts on a boozy lunch to make Jez feel right at home.

As the drinks flow, John Paul refers to Jez as his boyfriend, and Theresa (Jorgie Porter) reminisces about all the schemes that she used to get up to with Jez’s late brother Patrick (Jeremy Sheffield).

Will the lunch be enough to persuade Jez to stay?

5) Prince’s pickle

Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Dilly always knew that moving in together could prove to be a dangerous situation and next week, an awkward encounter could spell the end of a relationship.

When the pair run into one another in the kitchen, awkwardness reigns between them.

However as John Paul’s boozy lunch gets underway, it seems the ex-partners can’t help themselves. Outside, they give into temptation and find themselves locking lips…

…only for Prince’s fiancée Zoe (Garcia Brown) to catch them!

Handing back her engagement ring, Zoe calls off their relationship, but Prince tells Zoe that he doesn’t want this to spell the end for them.

Zoe refuses to forgive his indiscretion, and begins packing. However, when Dilly finds her, will she be able to talk her around?

6) Frankie and Vicky want answers

As the days continue to pass without Darren being found, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) and Vicky (Anya Lawrence) are both beginning to question what is going on around them.

Next week, Darren’s business cards are found in the woods, triggering Frankie and Jack (James McKenna) to action a search party to begin a hunt.

However, not long after, Frankie learns something that causes her to explode in The Dog – tell her the truth and stop trying to protect her, she pleads with her loved ones!

Meanwhile, Vicky confronts Robbie (Charlie Wernham), convinced he knows more than he’s letting on about Darren’s disappearance.

Will either lady make headway in the plight to find Darren?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 2nd December (Episode 6494)

When a discovery is made, a search party head to the woods to look for Darren.

Troubling flashbacks reveal that a resident is hiding a dark secret from the lost year.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 6495)

It’s Maria’s christening day and Mercedes wants a day of joyful memories before her chemotherapy starts.

A resident jumps to conclusions.

Is it too late for one couple?

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 6496)

Turbulent times lie ahead for one resident, who has to confide in someone unexpected.

Meanwhile, everyone rallies round to support Mercedes.

A date is set for a wedding.

One resident is still trying to come to terms with a shock revelation.