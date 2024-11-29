14 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 2nd to 5th December

Next week on Neighbours, Nell moves back onto Ramsay Street, Yaz has Holly right where she wants her, Leo confesses to Krista, and Max shocks Sadie with a revelation.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 2nd to Thursday 5th December.

1) Toadie has a change of heart

After making a return this week, Toadie (Ryan Moloney) decides it’s time to fill Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) in about her grandad’s cancer.

He explains why he showed up in Erinsborough and gives Nell the option of living back on Ramsay Street – however, it can’t be with her stepmum as she needs to focus on her sobriety.

Nell is taken aback to find out that her stepmum did spiral and fall off the wagon, despite assuring her that she wouldn’t.

Nell had previously walked in on Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) with a bottle of wine when she surprised her on a previous visit, but Terese had lied and claimed Nell had caught her in time to stop her giving into temptation, before striking a deal to keep her from telling her dad.

Nell decides it’s time to confess to her father, explaining that she kept Terese’s secret so that she didn’t let slip about her sneaky visit to Ramsay Street to visit her long-distance boyfriend, JJ (Riley Bryant).

Once all is out in the open, Toadie is left furious at Terese for getting his daughter to lie for her.

Meanwhile, Terese doesn’t want to miss the opportunity for Nell to come stay with her, so Paul (Stefan Dennis) encourages her to fight on. She makes another attempt at convincing Toadie but he makes it clear that her priority needs to be taking care of herself and not Nell at this time.

Nell, however, wants to stay with her stepmum. She makes one last attempt to change Toadie’s mind, reminding him about how she moved to Colac for his needs. She suggests that he repays the favour by letting her decide where she lives.

Toadie decides to give in to his daughter’s wishes, feeling guilty for the sacrifice she made for him. He returns to Terese to apologise and let her know how things stand.

It’s good news for Nell, and with the decision made, she moves back in with Terese – just in time to mark her 16th birthday!

Delighted at the outcome, Terese thanks Paul for his encouragement and support. The sexual tension mounts between them as Paul tells her he will always be there by her side.

2) Dex struggles to let go of anger

Elsewhere, Cara’s (Sara West) recovery continues – this time safely in hospital – where she continues to act unaffected by her emergency hysterectomy, despite her desire to have another baby.

Dex (Marley Williams) still can’t let go of his anger towards Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who he believes is to blame for his mum’s condition.

He asks Cara why she isn’t showing more anger towards Holly, but Cara tells him that she blames herself for what happened as she didn’t carry out appropriate health and safety measures before climbing the ladder.

She encourages her son to let go of his anger towards Holly, but when Dex sees Holly at Harold’s laughing and seemingly having a good time, he can’t keep his cool.

He rips into her once again for her callousness, and new arrival Yaz (Chrishell Stause), who is nearby, observes the situation with interest.

Later, Holly is escorted to work by Karl (Alan Fletcher), who is full of guilt for leaving her to go to Italy.

Holly pretends that she’s okay, but once her dad is out of sight she asks Paul for different duties to avoid being front of house with all the gossip flying around about her after her Crimesborough podcast appearance portrayed her as a calculated killer.

3) Yaz makes tracks on her targets

At the end of this week, Yaz was revealed to be the sister of Heath Royce (Ethan Panizza), who died at the hands of Holly in the outback.

Next week, Yaz continues to meet with her list of targets, including speaking to Blaze about her take on what happened in the outback, as she pretends to be a fan of Crimesborough.

Yaz then witnesses a confrontation between Holly and Blaze and sees it as the perfect opportunity to reach out to Holly, telling her that she admires her for standing firm.

Holly feels proud for standing up for herself, that is until Dex has a go at her. Regardless, she pretends all is well for the sake of her dad as he heads off on his motorbike tour with Mike.

Later, Holly’s tasked with a delivery to Yaz’s room at Lassiters and Yaz takes another opportunity to befriend Holly, gently pointing out that Holly seems subdued.

Holly finds Yaz’s kindness sets her off and ends up in tears. This allows Yaz to entrap Holly further as she comforts her.

4) Holly falls for Yaz’s plan

Later on, Yaz offers Holly an opportunity as an assistant for her company. Holly initially rejects her offer, not wanting to let Krista (Majella Davis) and Paul down after they stood by her after the Heath saga.

Yet shortly after, Krista is forced to have a difficult conversation with Holly, asking her to move to the night shifts as some of the staff have refused to work with her.

Holly decides to take up Yaz’s job offer and quits Lassiters in response to Krista’s request, but what’s in store for Holly as she unknowingly leaves to work with the enemy?

5) Romance for Nicolette?

Meanwhile, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) spots the new woman in town and is immediately attracted to her – confessing to Aaron (Matt Wilson) that she finds it intimidating how glamorous she is.

Yaz has a well-timed shoe emergency where Nicolette conveniently steps in to help – could this be the start of a new romance for Nicolette?

Nicolette later asks Yaz out on a date but is brushed off and assumes it is because Yaz isn’t interested in her. What she doesn’t know is that Yaz’s grief has just been triggered after coming into possession of some of her brother’s belongings.

6) Toadie helps out Terese

Elsewhere, Eirini Rising residents Gino (Shane McNamara) and Moira (Robyn Arthur) brainstorm ideas for how they can link up with Yaz’s lights festival.

They decide to hold a residents’ meeting at the Waterhole, but when things don’t go to plan, Terese gets up and leaves, feeling left out now that she has no say in Eirini Rising.

Toadie sees his ex is upset and goes to check on her. Their discussion around his dad sparks Terese’s creativity and she comes up with the perfect theme for the light show –‘Lost Loves’.

They know that the residents won’t accept the idea if they realise it came from Terese, so Toadie decides to propose it instead.

Terese is delighted by Toadie’s successful pitch, and it helps her start to heal her friendship with her ex-husband.

7) The share house love triangle begins

When Sadie (Emerald Chan) points out Trevor’s love for Max (Ben Jackson), it irrationally angers her boyfriend, Byron (Xavier Molyneux). Nicolette knows her brother well enough to realise it’s the connection between Sadie and their new housemate, Max, that has put his tail in a spin.

8) Leo considers a proposal

Meanwhile, Leo (Tim Kano) is revelling in having Krista to himself without Seb (Rarmian Newton) around. Feeling super loved up in the aftermath of recent events, he is even considering proposing to his girlfriend.

Later, Trevor discovers a bag by the Lassiters lake that must have belonged to Seb. Byron and Sadie take it to Krista and her concern grows for her missing friend’s safety.

Leo realises he may need to fess up to his part in this and tell his friends that he asked Seb to leave. Will he risk losing Krista over his betrayal?

9) Bryon wants Sadie to open her eyes

Byron struggles to keep quiet as he sees Max and Sadie continue to bond. Nicolette, who has been getting to know Max in recent weeks, suggests it might help his jealousy if he just gives Max a chance.

Byron reluctantly gives in and gives his new housemate an opportunity to make things right. But when Max continues to play games and flirt with Sadie, it all becomes too much.

He offloads to Sadie about seeing Max flirting right in front of him, but Sadie takes Max’s side – suggesting it’s no more than their new housemate being friendly. The couple can’t come to an agreement and things are left tense between them.

Later, Sadie shares the issue with Max and is shocked when Max openly admits that he has been flirting. He confesses openly that he does fancy Sadie and wants to see what could happen between them!

10) Krista goes it alone

Elsewhere, Seb’s bag is in police hands and Krista is determined to find more clues to trace her friend’s disappearance. As she grows frantic with worry, Leo is forced to admit that he was the one who told Seb to leave Erinsborough.

This doesn’t make Krista feel better – especially as he tells her it’s because loan sharks were after him. She begs the police to help find her missing friend and when they do she finds out he doesn’t want contact with her.

Leo tries to put things right by involving Byron, who had seen Seb talk to a woman with a distinctive tattoo. Krista notes the information but is done with Leo getting involved any further after the trouble he has caused.

Krista is determined to find Seb alone, without him. Their bubble is burst and Leo has a long way to go to put things right.

11) Nicolette secures her dream date

Nicolette is mortified at being turned down by Yaz and hopes she won’t run into her again.

However, their paths soon cross and Yaz discovers that Nicolette is a neighbour of Holly. Spotting an opportunity, she decides to use Nicolette as part of her plan to get more information on her target.

Nicolette is full of nerves before her date with Yaz, who makes sure the drinks are flowing so Nicolette tells her all she knows about Holly. It’s not long before she reveals some shocking gossip!

12) Max isn’t convinced by Sadie’s rejection

Unsure how to respond to Max’s openness over his attraction to her, Sadie eventually gathers herself and insists that her housemate has crossed a line as she is committed to Byron.

Later, Max gets ready for another face-off with Byron, but to his surprise he discovers that Sadie has kept their conversation quiet. Does this mean she has also caught feelings for him?

Max wants to find out, but Sadie uses it as an opportunity to reject him again. Sadie argues she only kept quiet to keep the peace in their household, telling Max that she wants to forget about it all and move on.

But Max is only further encouraged by how much she is protesting – surely it’s too much to be genuine…

13) Krista takes matters into her own hands

After shutting Leo out, Krista takes Byron on a search for Sebastian, as they attempt to use his one lead of seeing Seb with a dealer with a distinctive tattoo.

They strike lucky and find out the dealer’s name is Jordan Masciulli, but despite all their efforts she won’t reveal Seb’s whereabouts.

Seb’s tipped off by Jordan and reaches out to Krista to let her know that he is okay, but that will only remain the case if she gives him $35,000 to get the loan shark off his back!

Krista is ready to pay to save her friend from danger, but Leo urges her to be wary. He knows he let her down and is sorry for sending her friend away, but before she commits to that amount of money she needs to gather some more information.

Krista is open to taking her boyfriend’s advice until she confides in Sadie who reminds her it’s her friend on the line and her money to make the choice with. Krista decides to go with her gut to keep her oldest friend safe and sends the money Sebastian’s way.

14) The Rebecchis face more bad news

Elsewhere, it’s Nell’s sweet sixteenth birthday celebrations and everything is finally going smoothly for the teen who has been through a turbulent time after her dad’s break up from Terese.

Nell’s back in her old home with her stepmum and living over the road from her long-distance boyfriend. She’s happy to see her dad and Terese finally getting along okay and everyone is having a good time at the celebrations.

But it’s all bittersweet for Nell who has been reflecting on her late mother, Sonya, who is not there to mark this significant day. She’s been reflecting on her mum’s altruistic ways and has decided that she wants to follow in her footsteps and get more involved in the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation.

Nell makes the announcement in a birthday speech and Toadie is filled with pride at witnessing this special moment.

He wants to start the process to make Nell’s birthday wish a reality, but falls at the first hurdle when he speaks to the Foundation’s manager.

It’s revealed that the council are not going to renew their lease at the Community Center – the charity they started in her mother’s memory is soon to be without a base and The Foundation could be forced to close!

It would mean another huge loss for the family after Sonya’s nursery was closed earlier this year. Can Toadie save the Foundation in time to prevent another loss for his daughter?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 2nd December (Episode 9156 / 253)

Yaz zeroes in on her agenda.

Dex hangs on to dangerous anger.

Terese fights for what she wants.

Tuesday 3rd December (Episode 9157 / 254)

Holly unknowingly befriends the enemy.

Byron faces tough competition.

Leo considers his next step.

Wednesday 4th December (Episode 9158 / 255)

Nicolette throws herself into romance.

Leo faces the fallout.

Sadie is stunned by a confession.

Thursday 5th December (Episode 9159 / 256)

Krista searches for answers.

Sadie harbours a secret.

A celebration takes a devastating turn.

Monday 9th December (Episode 9160 / 257)

Ramsay Street bands together to save a legacy.

Remi is confronted by an assumption.

Nicolette makes a move.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 9161 / 258)

A resident receives distressing news.

Holly’s unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade.

Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 9162 / 259)

Yaz steps up her game.

Tensions in the Share House reach a head.

Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 9163 / 260)

A resident receives their marching orders.

Holly spirals in the wake of a revelation.

Terese takes a forward step.

Paul is given cause for panic.