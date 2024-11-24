6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 25th to 27th November

Next week on Hollyoaks, Leela struggles under the weight of her secret, Lucas turns nasty to make Dillon jealous, and Sienna finds a new housemate!

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 25th to Wednesday 27th November.

1) Maxine’s shocked

For weeks, the question of who killed Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) has hung heavily in the air. Although the list of suspects wasn’t extensive, there seemed to be no clear answer as to who pushed Ethan – or if he was pushed at all!

Following the wedding ceremony, Vicky (Anya Lawrence) arrived revealing to all the guests that she and Ethan had slept together during the past year, and he had paid for her to undergo a termination.

Several hours later, Ethan fell from the roof. When a mystery witness made a testimony claiming that he saw Sienna (Anna Passey) push Ethan, she soon found herself behind bars…

Next week, Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) learns that the witness has retracted their statement…

Following Ethan’s memorial service, Maxine – who is still in the depths of grief – delivers an impassioned plea, with Sienna’s sister Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) and cousin Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) amongst the onlooking mourners, but it looks set to be cut short when Sienna walks in and the gloves come off!

2) Ste escapes

Meanwhile, the Lomaxes find themselves huddling around Ste (Kieron Richardson) next week as he struggles with not only his grief over James (Gregory Finegan) but the fallout from the revelation that Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) is the biological father of baby James.

The revelation also hit home for Lucas (Oscar Curtis), who finds himself resentful towards his sister, who is happily living life at university whilst he and their father are stuck at home attempting to play happy families with Dillon and her baby.

Despite the last few weeks, which have resulted in Ste seeking psychiatric help, it’s been blow after blow for the family.

However, it seems next week will see things go from bad to worse. Even with his son Lucas’s pleas to stay at home until his medication begins to work, Ste finds himself desperate to escape.

Finding a moment where sister Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her husband Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) are occupied with their new baby Clara, Ste sees an opportunity.

Nicking their keys, Ste makes a beeline for the door. Later, John Paul (James Sutton) finds his ex-husband upset, desperately looking for baby James. Following this, Ste turns up at Sienna’s house in a state.

It’s not long before Sienna is able to piece together the story and realizes that Ste has been on a decline for some time. Taking the time out, she comforts her friend, giving him the love he so desperately needs.

3) Lucas takes aim at Dillon

Since returning home from his short stint in the Young Offenders program, Lucas has seemingly been hit with one thing after another. First, it was being dumped by his boyfriend Dillon. Then, it was finding out that Dillon cheated on him with his sister and fathered baby James.

Next week, Lucas realizes that baby James’s teddy has been left at the Lomax house. When he sees it, Lucas hesitantly decides to take it over to Dillon, whom he finds struggling to cope with baby James.

Will Lucas put his feelings aside to help Dillon?

Regardless, it seems that things may not go to plan the following day when Dillon spies a post Lucas has put on social media showing that he’s at the café. When Dillon finds Lucas, sparks fly between the pair, with Lucas turning nasty in order to make his ex jealous!

4) Donny’s debt wiped?

Next week, it looks like Vicky is set to uncover yet another secret that her father and her boyfriend have been keeping from her.

Ever since the break-in that Robbie (Charlie Wernham) and Donny (Louis Emerick) staged in order to rip off Donny’s insurance company, Vicky has kept both Robbie and Donny at arm’s length – not to mention that fact she’s hiding that she snogged Robbie’s brother Freddie (Charlie Clapham)!

Next week, Vicky discovers an envelope of cash in the office at The Loft. Not understanding what it means, Vicky confronts Robbie who explains that he gave Donny some money so he could pay for his wedding (neglecting to mention that the money was actually to pay off a dodgy debt Donny had accumulated!)

Seeing the concern on Vicky’s face, Robbie has a proposal – if she’d be more comfortable, he will wipe the debt his father owes.

Will Vicky take Robbie up on his offer?

5) Sienna’s new houseguest!

With Sienna finally out of prison next week, there’s no shortage of drama facing the Blake family as a family feud breaks out.

It all kicks off at a dinner between Jez (Jeremy Sheffield), Sienna, Liberty and Sienna. Before long, the discussion turns to Sienna, and there are fireworks aplenty… and before too long, Sienna makes a shocking decision: all her family need to leave her house!

Shocked by the development, there’s little that the threesome can do to change Sienna’s mind. Instead, they turn to Jez’s boyfriend John Paul, wondering whether the three of them can bunker down at the McQueen house in the interim.

Whilst Dilly is concerned it might cause problems, being that she would be living with her ex-fiancé Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), she’s happy to put it aside as it means they have a roof over their head. Though no sooner has Jez agreed to move in with John Paul than he is off meeting someone…

That someone is none other than his mother Martha (Sherrie Hewson)! It’s been months since Martha was seen in the village. Later on, when John Paul sees Jez, he learns that Martha has gone walkabout and that she is suffering from confusion.

However, it seems that when Martha is found, there might be a much more permanent solution, thanks to Sienna, who invites her grandmother to stay!

6) Leela’s secret

It’s been up and down for Joel and Leela the last two weeks since the birth of their daughter Clara, and next week, it seems that Leela’s reasoning is revealed.

It all kicks off when Joel suggests that they give Clara the middle name of ‘Marie’, named after Joel’s mother Marie (Rita Simons), but there’s hesitation from Leela.

As she tracks down Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe), Leela confirms her fears – she doesn’t want to lock in ‘Marie’ as the middle name in case Joel isn’t the father of her child. Although Mercedes is loathed to change the past, she assures her friend that she will support her however she needs!

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 25th November (Episode 6491)

Everyone pulls together at the Lomaxes’ to support Ste.

Donny continues to pay off his debt.

An uninvited guest causes a stir at a memorial.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 6492)

A dinner turns awkward and causes a family feud.

Ste seizes an opportunity.

A new father struggles

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 6493)

One resident is troubled by flashbacks.

An ex tries to make their former lover jealous.

Can a confused resident continue to hide a dark secret?