6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 22nd November

Next week on Coronation Street, Dee-Dee continues to be haunted by Joel, Mason’s brothers are on the warpath, Carla admits her feelings for Lisa, and will Nick and Toyah be discovered?

1) Dee-Dee faces a new ordeal

Though the truth is finally out, to some degree, about Joel’s (Calum Lill) death, Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) continues to be haunted by her ex-fiancé as she deals with a shocking development.

Last night’s dramatic episode revealed that it had been Lauren (Cait Fitton) who had dealt the fatal blow that killed Joel, as he attacked her boyfriend Max (Paddy Bever), though Max took the fall and confessed to the killing in order to protect her.

Dee-Dee had been feeling guilty over what she perceived as her own part in Joel’s death, having hit him with a crowbar earlier in the evening, but that thankfully turned out to be inconsequential to his demise.

As viewers saw the full flashback of what went down between Joel and Dee-Dee that evening, prior to her hitting him, we learned that the two had actually slept together despite Dee-Dee’s strong beliefs against sex before marriage.

“You can pretend it was all my fault,” Joel taunted. “But you chose to have sex with me. You gave up your beliefs like that. Didn’t take much to make you drop your knickers did it?!”

“You can’t escape me Dee-Dee,” he continued as Dee-Dee became more distressed. “I’ll always be part of you, and you’ll always be mine.”

It seemed as though Joel’s words rang true when, back in the present, we saw that Dee-Dee had acquired a pregnancy test.

Next week, Dee-Dee is clearly struggling with this new curveball as she wakes up from a nightmare. Throwing herself into work to try and distract herself, she meets with a new client, but ends up racing out before she suffers a complete meltdown.

Kit (Jacob Roberts) does his best to help Dee-Dee calm down, though given their recent past during the investigation into Joel’s murder he’s likely not able to provide much comfort.

Later, Dee-Dee is able to confide in Sarah (Tina O’Brien) about her shocking news, but will she be able to help her decide what she should do next?

2) Mason’s brothers are on the warpath

Elsewhere, Mason’s (Luca Toolan) on high alert when he learns that his brothers Logan (Harry Lowbridge) and Matty (Séamus McGoff) have been released without charge after stealing Tim (Joe Duttine) and Sally’s (Sally Dynevor) car.

The brothers had targeted Sally and Tim’s home after seeing that Mason has been sleeping on their sofa. Forcing their younger sibling to let them into the house, Matty and Logan took the car which also had Sally’s mother’s engagement ring inside it.

Feeling bad over what had happened, after Tim had helped him out, Mason had put himself at risk by anonymously tipping off the police to the car’s whereabouts. Tim was grateful when he realised what Mason had done, though Mason warned him to keep it on the down low.

“I definitely think Mason has changed,” Luca tells us. “I think you’ve got to remember how much rubbish this troubled lad has been through. Mason has gone to jail, then gone to jail again for something he didn’t actually do, his brothers torment him and now he’s so clearly trying to change his life around.”

“The easier option for Mason would be to give in and join his brothers, but I think it speaks volumes about where his head is at because he’s fighting against it and wants better for himself, which is a really brave thing for him to do.”

But now that Matty and Logan have gotten away with their crime, their attention is turning to who grassed them up, leaving Mason particularly worried.

Hearing his predicament, Betsy (Sydney Martin) advises Mason to put himself first and tell his brothers that it was in fact Tim who gave the police the info they needed.

“I don’t think she’s a bad influence on him,” Luca ponders. “I think she just wants to protect him. If Tim takes the blame, although it’s not entirely moral in that sense, that could keep Mason out of harm’s way which is ultimately what Betsy wants.”

The relationship between the teens has always flip-flopped between the extremes, with Luca admitting that he’s still trying to figure it out himself.

“One day we’re lovey-dovey and the next we’re hating each other which is a roller coaster, but what’s driving the roller coaster is that he really loves her deep down.”

“I don’t think Mason is the sort of guy to give his time and energy to a girl that he has no interest in. He may play it cool and struggle to show that love, but deep down, the love really is there.”

The pair are partaking in yet another bit of flirty banter when Matty pulls up in his car, killing the mood instantly.

Predictably enough, Tim and Sally are soon facing reprisals from Logan and Matty, when they find the word ‘GRASS’ spraypainted across their front door. It’s particularly hard for Mason too, knowing that his brothers’ retaliation against Stu (Bill Fellows) and Yasmeen (Shelley King) had caused them to kick him out.

“Mason is absolutely petrified,” Luca continues. “He got kicked out over the brick through the window of Stu and Yasmeen’s house so he’s seen this all before. He understands it though because why would Tim and Sally want to harbour someone who is bringing all of this trouble to their door? His brothers are trying every possible thing to ruin Mason’s chances of starting a good life.”

Tim assures Sally that he’s reported the brothers to the police, but Betsy and Mason are later concerned to see Logan getting into Tim’s cab.

They warn Eileen (Sue Cleaver) that Tim could be in danger, and it seems their fears are correct when Logan later tells Tim to pull over and Matty hops in. The brothers make it clear to Tim that they’re going to teach him a lesson for grassing on them…

“Similar to Stu, Tim is a person who has taken Mason under his wing,” Luca explains. “Both Yasmeen and Sally had a little bit of resistance to allow him to stay, but Tim has fought for Mason and even snuck him in while Sally is at pilates. Mason isn’t stupid and he’s certainly not taking Tim for granted so he would feel entirely responsible if he was to come to harm.”

Later in the week, Betsy finds herself targetted by Matty and Logan too, when they corner her in the ginnel and steal her phone. But could this prove to be a step too far when Mason finds out?

“I think that could potentially be a turning point for Mason,” Luca adds. “Mason can take all the stick from Matty and Logan, but as soon as they go after someone who is vulnerable, and someone he deeply cares about, then that will push Mason too far and I expect that he will want to fight back…”

3) Carla admits her feelings for Lisa

If Betsy didn’t have enough going on, she also has to deal with the fact it’s her late mother Becky’s birthday. When she tells mum Lisa (Vicky Myers) that she’s off to visit Becky’s grave to commemorate the occasion, Lisa is devastated, realising that she’d forgotten all about it.

Lisa drowns her sorrows in the Rovers where Carla (Alison King) later finds her and provides a listening ear.

Lisa ends up spending the night on Carla’s sofa and wakes up the next morning nursing a stonking hangover, with Carla letting her stay for as long as she likes as she heads out.

Lisa is horrified when she checks her phone and realises she’s missed a message from Betsy who says she’s in trouble!

Meanwhile, Carla has finally realised the depths of her feelings for Lisa, and confides in nephew Ryan (Ryan Prescott) about her attraction. It doesn’t come as a huge surprise to Ryan who has noticed the closeness between them, and as Carla admits that she feels she’s out of her depth, Ryan encourages her to go for it and tell Lisa how she feels.

As Carla returns home and finds Lisa getting dressed, will she pluck up the courage to make her move?

4) Will Shona discover David’s betrayal?

Over at No.8, Shona (Julia Goulding) is still in turmoil, following the news that son Clayton (Callum Harrison) is in hospital after attempting to kill himself in prison.

Recent weeks have seen David (Jack P Shepherd) hiding emails and letters addressed to Shona from her son, requesting her to visit him.

Instead, David secretly went to Highfield Prison himself, where Clayton claimed that he was trying to turn his life around after he’d started seeing a counsellor. He expressed how he hated himself for killing David’s first wife Kylie (Paula Lane), a fact which David understandably held little sympathy over.

Determined to cut Clayton out of Shona’s life for good, David then claimed that Shona had a message for him.

“You disgust her,” David coldly told him. “Don’t even think about contacting her again, because as far as she’s concerned, you’re dead.”

Clayton was visibly pained by David’s remark as he left, and when word later reached Shona that Clayton was in hospital, David struggled to find any empathy.

Next week, David’s betrayal could come back to bite him when Shona checks her junk mail and is surprised to find an email in there from the prison.

When Shona later receives word that Clayton has regained consciousness, she’s shocked to learn that her son is refusing to see her. While Shona struggles to understand why her son would push her away at such a moment of crisis, David hides his relief.

Is David’s secret safe?

5) The Barlows can’t get rid of Cassie

At No.1, Ken (William Roache) and Cassie (Claire Sweeney) return from their flashy jaunt to Portugal, though it appears that Ken had underestimated just how much it was going to cost.

Having been employed as a carer to Ken, Cassie had overheard Ken talking to his financial advisor about a premium bonds win, and convinced him to splash out on a fancy holiday… naturally with her accompanying him.

Ken raised a few eyebrows with his family as he went all out, booking business class flights for him and Cassie, and on his return it seems as though the £50,000 hasn’t lasted as long as anticipated.

Ken tells the Barlows that, due to financial circumstances, he’s reluctantly going to have to let Cassie go.

The family can’t help but be relieved as Ken steels himself for the awkward conversation, and he later tells Cassie that whilst he’s grateful for all her help, her services are no longer required.

However, later in the week, Ken realises how valuable Cassie’s assistance was when he begins to feel unwell. Cassie’s chuffed when Ken subsequently offers her the job back, together with a pay increase of an additional pound an hour.

Feeling that Cassie is taking Ken for a ride, Adam (Sam Robertson) calls in reinforcement in the form of Tracy (Kate Ford). Tracy returns from Spain to join Adam and Steve (Simon Gregson) in confronting Cassie, ordering her to stop sponging off Ken and to sling her hook.

But Ken springs them in the act and tells Cassie to disregard everything they said. When he suddenly has a funny turn, it’s Cassie who comes to Ken’s aid, much to the family’s dismay. Ken admits that he feels awful and he’s soon being taken off to the hospital.

Will Ken be okay?

6) Will Nick and Toyah be discovered?

Also next week, Nick (Ben Price) and Toyah (Georgia Taylor) are sailing close to the wind as they continue their relationship in secret.

Nick’s fiancée Leanne (Jane Danson) had been devastated to learn that Nick had been carrying on with her sister behind her back, with Nick initially finding himself single again after Toyah decided that she couldn’t pursue a relationship.

However it didn’t take long for Nick and Toyah to rekindle their romance, and next week the two risk being caught when passion takes over in the bistro office.

When they hear Leanne outside the door, the pair quickly get dressed, but as Leanne enters will she figure out what they’ve been up to?