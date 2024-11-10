7 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 11th to 13th November

Next week on Hollyoaks, Freddie ends things with Grace, Ro and Arlo bond, and Cleo gives Abe advice on his relationship with Peri.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th November.

1) Grace and Freddie break up

It’s been some weeks now since Grace (Tamara Wall) revealed that it was her son Curtis (Reuben Shepherd) who was behind the fall that caused Freddie’s (Charlie Clapham) daughter Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) to become epileptic.

Since learning the truth, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) has found herself blackmailing Grace into helping her get the drugs she needs for cancer treatment, which has forced Grace to continue lying to her husband about Lexi’s accident.

Next week, all hell is set to break loose in the family when Freddie learns the truth.

It all kicks off when Freddie’s brother Robbie (Charlie Wernham) catches Freddie playing happy families with Lexi, despite Child Services taking her away from him following a punch-up between the brothers several weeks ago.

When Robbie spies Freddie and Lexi together with Curtis at the village park, he sees red and confronts his brother. It’s a slanging match between brothers as Robbie tries to put an end to the soiree, blaming his brother for causing Lexi’s injury.

It’s this accusation that causes Curtis to come clean – he was the one who caused Lexi’s fall.

The bombshell leaves them both speechless, but its not long before Freddie realizes that Grace knew all along.

Confronting her, Grace can’t hide the truth from her husband. She has known the entire time.

Now its Freddie who sees red, and he can’t contain his anger. Freddie chastises his wife for keeping the truth a secret from him, and believes there’s no coming back from it.

As far as he’s concerned, their marriage is over!

2) Vicky wants to hurt Robbie

Meanwhile, Robbie’s anger at the situation leads him to question why Freddie was with Lexi in the first place. Confronting girlfriend Vicky (Anya Lawrence), Robbie demands answers – she was supposed to be the one looking after Lexi.

Vicky reveals that she has in fact been facilitating visits between Freddie and Lexi.

Later, Robbie wants to know why Vicky would betray him when he’s been very clear about his feelings towards Freddie and Lexi spending time together.

She reveals that it was her way of seeking revenge, following the botched robbery that Robbie cooked up with her dad Donny (Louis Emerick) that left her injured. She wanted to help Freddie get Lexi back as a way of punishing him.

Is she telling the whole truth, or is Vicky beginning to hold a flame for Freddie?

3) Is Leela hiding something from Joel?

Ever since the birth of their daughter, Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and Joel (Rory Speed-Douglas) have been on cloud nine. Following the loss of their son Noah as a stillbirth, to have another baby has been a blessing for them.

However, next week, Leela finds herself on the outer as Joel tries to find a name for his daughter without her. Opting to go on the hunt with his morther Marie (Rita Simons), Joel is oblivious to Leela’s feelings.

Finally, Leela’s hurt becomes apparent, and together, the couple settle on a name for their daughter – Clara. What should be a beautiful time for the family as Joel suggests they begin to introduce Clara to their friends, turns nasty when Leela tries to put a stop to it.

As tensions flare, it becomes apparent that Leela could be hiding something – could it be that Joel isn’t the father of the daughter?

4) Cleo tells Abe to break up with Peri

Over the last few weeks, the toll of keeping Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin) locked up in his apartment has taken a toll on Abe (Tyler Conti). Next week, Cleo begins to see the pain he’s in and offers a solution.

Confronting who she believes is her boyfriend, Cleo suggests that Abe should end things with fiancée Peri (Ruby O’Donnell) before things get too out of control for him to handle.

Thankfully for Cleo, Abe agrees to take her advice and when he returns later, he reveals he’s ended their relationship. Whether he’s telling the truth remains to be seen…

5) Tony and Marie are sprung!

Next week, Tony (Nick Pickard) and Marie plan a lunch date at Casa McQueen. Despite the fact that Diane (Alex Fletcher) – who is putting on a brave face – remains uncomfortable about the budding romance, the couple are full steam ahead in getting to know one another.

Despite the romance leaving a bitter taste in Mercedes’ mouth, the pair head to the bathroom to live out their youthful fantasies in the hope of lifting the mood… unaware what is about the happen next…

6) Ro and Arlo bond

Meanwhile, it seems that Tony and Marie’s respective children Ro (Ava Webster) and Arlo (Dan Hough) share a similar sentiment when it comes to their parents dating.

When they learn from Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor) that Tony and Marie have gone on a date, the pair find themselves turning to a bottle of wine that Arlow smuggled into the school.

Despite Kathleen-Angel’s protests, Ro and Arlo scurry off to find a quiet place to drink it, but a slip of the tongue from Arlo lands him in hot water with Ro…

7) Ste hatches a new plan

It’s been some weeks since Ste (Kieron Richardson) began to question the validity of Rex’s (Jonny Labey) claims that James (Gregory Finnegan) died in the car explosion that left him comatose for twelve months.

Ever since he overheard a conversation between Rex and an unknown caller, where he insinuated that James was still alive, Ste has been determined to track James down, no matter what. This even included digging up his urn at the cemetery. It was here that Ste learnt his urn was empty.

Next week, Ste’s fixation on finding out the truth takes a dangerous turn when he overhears Rex talking with Misbah (Harvey Virdi) about someone being in her house. Assuming that it is James, St takes steps to find out the truth, with shocking consequences.

However, when it comes up stumps, Ste finds a new angle to tackle the dilemma, and makes a shocking decision that involves Rex.

Just what will Ste stop at to find out the truth about James?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 11th November (Episode 6485)

A shocking revelation puts a marriage on the rocks.

Manipulator Abe continues to lie to everyone around him

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 6486)

A confrontation takes an unsettling turn for Ste.

A worried parent hides the truth.

A friend admits that they’re struggling.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 6487)

Tony is excited for his date with Marie, but not everyone feels the same.

A youngster resorts to peer pressure.