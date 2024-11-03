4 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 6th November

Next week on Hollyoaks, Leela gives birth, Cleo hatches a plan and Grace is given some home truths.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 4th to Wednesday 6th November.

1) Leela gives birth

It’s been almost eight weeks since viewers learnt that Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) was heavily pregnant.

Following the time jump, a sneak preview was given that showed two women were pregnant. The first was Leah (Ela-May Demircon) who gave birth to a healthy baby boy, who she named James in honour of her late stepfather, the first week after the time jump.

The second was revealed to be her aunt Leela. It was a pleasant surprise for both her and her husband Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed). In the past, Leela delivered a stillborn son, who the couple named Noah, and the loss hit their family hard.

With time, the wound of Noah’s passing closed and the pair were able to try again. Finally, the time has come for Leela to give birth – but it seems that Joel may not make the birth.

Next week, Leela is told that she may need to be induced, as she is overdue. The mum of two finds the idea slightly offputting, as her nerves go into overdrive with thoughts of Noah plaguing her mind. Although Joel does his best to placate her, there’s no calming her down.

On top of that, Leela’s anxiety is dealt another blow when she learns that Joel has been contacting his ex Cleo (Nadine Mulkerrin). Furious at the situation, Leela tells Joel to pack his things, and the stress causes her waters to break. With no sign of Joel, its his brother – and Peri’s fiancé – Abe (Tyler Conti) who is the first one on the scene.

As Abe rushes Leela to hospital, the labour progresses fast and with no sign of Joel, she can’t get out of her head that something is going to go terribly wrong.

Abe attempts to calm Leela down, telling her that Cleo is no threat to her marriage to Joel, but the words fall on deaf ears.

As a midwife arrives and performs some tests, Leela is able to calm down when she hears the strong, healthy heartbeat of her baby on the monitor. Thankfully, Joel hears that Leela has been rushed to hospital and arrives – only to find Leela being comforted by Abe, and having delivered a healthy baby girl. He’s missed the whole thing!

How will Leela and Joel’s marriage fair given Joel missed the birth of his daughter whilst he was searching for Cleo?

2) Cleo hatches a plan to escape

It’s been more than a year since Abe kidnapped Cleo and has kept her locked in a room off the side of his apartment.

With everyone in the village believing that Cleo has been in Bali the entire time, Abe’s plan to keep her isolated has worked, however Joel has found himself becoming increasingly suspicious.

In an attempt to find out the truth, Joel tries to contact his ex-fiancée Cleo to no avail. However, it seems it could just make Abe and Cleo discuss the next course of action.

Cleo makes the suggestion that it could be time for her to end her holiday in Bali and come home so that she and Abe can finally be together – despite the fact he’s engaged to Peri.

However, Abe quickly puts a stop to the idea, noting that Cleo wouldn’t cope with what the villagers would say about her killing Marie (Rita Simons) – a notion that Abe has fed Cleo, despite the fact that she is very much alive.

When Abe goes out – and ultimately finds Leela – it’s Cleo singing in the apartment that causes concern. As Joel makes his way into Price Slice, the store below, he hears singing, and immediately recognizes Cleo’s voice. Heading up to the flat, Joel bangs on the door, shouting out for an answer, which leaves Cleo terrified.

Later, Abe returns and a petrified Cleo has an idea that involves wedding plans for the pair, and a plan to get away from the village forever to start a new life. Will Abe agree?

3) Grace refuses to help Mercedes

It’s been a tumultuous time for the toxic friends, ever since Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) began blackmailing Grace (Tamara Wall) in order to get her chemo drugs off the black market.

Grace has been complicit in helping Mercedes, but next week, the question of assistance goes too far. As Mercedes struggles to administer the drugs, she begs Grace for help, but it falls of deaf ears. As far as Grace sees it, she’s done enough.

It also seems Misbah (Harvey Virdi) agrees. After learning of what Grace has been doing for Mercedes, the local doctor lets rip, believing that this could cause more harm than good.

Grace isn’t overly persuaded, but Misbah pushes her, wanting to show Mercedes that the hospital system can work if they find the right course of treatment.

Will Grace be able to take a step back?

4) Darren is missing

Ever since the truth came out about JJ’s (Ryan Mulvey) condition – pneumonia, secondary to his leukaemia – it’s been hard on the Osborne family, especially Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson). The father has found himself torn between supporting his twins – one suffering cancer, the other, victim of incestual rape.

Next week it seems that the pressure has become too much. Darren’s father Jack (Jimmy McKenna) begins to panic when he realizes Darren hasn’t come home and has left his mobile at the house. However Darren’s wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) is angry, beliveving he’s left her to pick up the pieces.

However, Jack believes there’s something more going on and urges the police to look into it, believing his son may have met foul play.

Is Darren going to be okay?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 4th November (Episode 6482)

Abe is on edge over captive Cleo.

Joel’s attempts to get in touch with her add pressure to his ever-growing web of lies.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 6483)

Joel races to Leela’s side, while she is forced to have Abe as her birthing partner.

The feud between Grace and Mercedes boils over.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 6484)

The secrets of the missing year spill out as Mercedes and Leela bond.

Darren seems to have disappeared.