6 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 4th to 8th November

Next week on Emmerdale, Jade threatens Billy and Ross, Tom is publicly humiliated, Tina continues to blackmail Mandy, and Aaron opens up to John.

1) Billy’s family come under threat

The return of Ross Barton (Mike Parr) took everyone by surprise this week, not least Billy (Jay Kontzle) who had been put up against him in an illegal boxing match organised by Jade (Twinnie-Lee Moore).

Last seen in the village six years ago, Ross’s bout wasn’t the success that Jade was hoping for, and was left angry when Billy won the match and subsequently lost her and the punters a lot of money.

Jade has made it clear that she expects a rematch with the ‘right’ result, and will seemingly do anything to get what she wants.

Ross already knows that the beret-donned villainess is watching his every move, and next week Jade takes things to the next level when she and her cronies confront Ross on the humpback bridge.

As they hold him over the edge, Jade threatens Ross into agreeing to the rematch, and makes it clear that she will be using the same sort of persuasion tactics on Billy too, with Billy’s family being an added weakness she can use to her advantage.

Billy is shaken when he later returns home to find Jade sharing a bottle of wine with wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley), who is still under the impression that Jade is one of Billy’s PT clients.

Jade’s presence in his kitchen gets her point across perfectly, with Billy under no illusions as to what will happen if he doesn’t bow to her demands.

In desperation, Billy goes back to Ross but he only confirms what he already knows, they really have no choice…

The next day, Dawn is frantic when she can’t find kids Clemmie (Mabel Addison) and Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall). Billy’s heart sinks, and Dawn is thrown when he admits that Jade could have something to do with it…

2) Aaron is injured

Jade isn’t finished with her demands though, when she takes advantage of Ross having moved into his aunt Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) farm by demanding that they use Butlers Barn as the fight venue.

Fearing things could kick off, Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) brings Aaron (Danny Miller) into the fold as a contingency measure.

But before the fight is over, Jade’s plans are derailed when John (Oliver Farnworth) arrives with the news that the police have apparently been tipped off and are on their way.

The fight is abandoned, but as everyone rushes to vacate the barn, the bag of money is misplaced.

In a panic as he scrambles to escape the police, Jade’s lackey Deano lashes out at Aaron and punches him.

Weakened by the blow, Aaron finds himself gasping for breath before he collapses to the ground…

As John rushed to Aaron’s side, will he be okay?

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is later concerned for Aaron, and as Cain also worries about that nephew, he makes his feelings to another one quite clear, demanding Ross leave the village.

3) Tom is publicly humiliated

Despite being questioned by the police last week after Carl (Charlie Joyce) opened up to mum Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) about his threatening behaviour, Tom (James Chase) still remains at Victoria Cottage with his Uncle Jimmy (Nick Miles).

Nicola on the other hand has moved out to the B&B in protest, taking the kids with her, after Tom’s car being vandalised only proved her point about the danger Tom was bringing into their lives.

Next week, it appears that Tom is continuing to be targeted by a mystery assailant, when Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) discovers him outside the church, bloodied and shaken.

He alleges that he was assaulted but declines medical help or police involvement.

Despite his earlier scepticism, Jimmy is now deeply concerned for his nephew’s well-being and assures Tom of his unwavering support.

Of course all eyes are on the Dingles as the guilty party, following Tom’s abuse of ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), and Jimmy is quick to place the blame on Sam (James Hooton) for the attack.

Events take a further turn when Tom attends the village bonfire night with new girlfriend Amelia (Daisy Campbell). As he looks up at the Guy being burnt on the fire, he’s sickened to realise that it has his likeness.

As Tom confronts the Dingles, every one of them takes responsibility, leaving Tom feeling cornered and humiliated.

In his frustration, he lashes out at Amelia, leaving her shaken.

Will Amelia finally being to see Tom’s true colours?

4) Tina continues to blackmail Mandy

Elsewhere, Tina (Samantha Power) continues to pile the pressure on cousin Mandy (Lisa Riley), as she sets herself up outside Wishing Well Cottage.

Having returned to the village after nearly 28 years, Tina has brought with her the shocking secret that she is Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) birth mother, and has been threatening to tell him the truth unless Mandy helps her lay a claim on the family home.

Already baffled by Tina’s audacity, Sam’s worries deepen when he realises that Zac’s will, leaving the house to Belle, Cain and himself, has gone missing.

Having been forced to steal it by Tina, as she desperately tries to keep Vinny’s true parentage under wraps, Mandy reluctantly hands it over to her cousin.

Behind a facade of indifference, Mandy is seething with frustration when Vinny later defends Tina, suggesting that she might be there to build a relationship with the family, not to exploit them.

Tina continues attempting to convince Sam that they should put Wishing Well on the market, but her interest it further piqued when, after a few drinks, Sam lets slip that Vinny received a rather sizeable inheritance following wife Liv’s death…

Later in the week, Mandy reaches breaking point and finally makes a big confession to Paddy (Dominic Brunt).

Some wise words from her husband soon makes her feel better about the situation, but will she still be able to keep the truth from Vinny?

5) Bob offers an olive branch to Angelica

This week saw Angelica (Rebecca Bakes) return to the village, after spending several months in a secure children’s home following the joyride that left friend Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) dead on New Year’s Eve.

If Jimmy and Nicola being at loggerheads with each other as Angel stepped through the front door wasn’t enough, she was also upset after encountering Heath’s dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) as she got out of the car.

Although the two had made their peace before she was sent away, with Bob giving Angel Heath’s hoodie to keep, Bob still found the encounter confronting and made a hasty exit.

Next week, having had further time to reflect, Bob offers up an olive branch when he sees Jimmy and Angel at the Bonfire Night.

Angelica is relieved, but will she now be able to feel as though she can fully begin a new chapter of her life?

6) Aaron opens up to John

Also next week, Aaron begins to open up to John about his past, more specifically his marriage to John’s half-brother Robert (Ryan Hawley), which is understandably a touchy subject.

But when John presses for more details, Aaron, feeling exposed and vulnerable, clams up and storms out.