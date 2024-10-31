Home and Away Spoilers – Perri in danger as his dad returns

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, in the show’s penultimate week for 2024, Carl returns with a threat for Perri, while John tries to convince Cash to take Eden back.

Perri (Cantona Stewart) is placed in an impossible situation next week, after his attempts to have father Carl (Matthew Holmes) face justice failed.

Perri had finally reported his dad for the years of violence he’d faced growing up, but despite Perri testifying in court, Carl was found not guilty and walked away a free man.

Although both Tane (Ethan Browne) and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) had promised to be by Perri’s side, the teen ended up facing the court alone after Tane raced to the hospital to be with Harper during a pregnancy scare.

When we pick things up next week, Perri is devastated as Rose (Kirsty Marillier) brings him back to the surf club, still unaware of the reason why Tane hasn’t shown up.

Perri is also terrified by the fact that his dad is now free to come after him again, with Rose’s assurances that she and her colleagues at Yabbie Creek police will “keep an eye out” providing little comfort (can you blame him?).

Having been told by Alf (Ray Meagher) that Tane had raced off to be with Harper, Perri is a bit miffed when Tane eventually shows and tells him Harper is fine, pointing out that his dad never kept his promises either.

Perri cools down when Tane tells him what happened with Harper, and apologises for losing his cool. He goes on to explain his frustration at how his father’s lawyer had twisted his words and made him out to be a liar in the courtroom, with Carl’s glare causing him to mess up his testimony.

Rose is able to organise an AVO against Carl, but Perri remains dubious that it will do any good—if the courts weren’t able to stop him, then nothing will.

Tane assures Perri that he will be safe, and reminds him that Carl doesn’t even know where they live.

But sure enough, as they return home, a vengeful Carl watches them.

The next day, Carl has managed to get his hands on one of the class timetables from the gym, and as he loiters outside the club he bumps into Alf who is oblivious to his identity.

Seeing the timetable, Alf tells him to head inside where Perri will be able assist, giving Carl just the information he needs.

Carl waits inside the club and ambushes a shocked Perri, warning him to not alert anyone or he’ll “end them”.

Needless to say, Carl isn’t too happy about his son’s attempts to stand up to him, stating that whilst the court case was bad enough, the subsequent AVO is pathetic.

Perri warns Carl that Tane will be back any minute, but Carl knows better, having seen the class schedule.

Carl thinks Perri needs a reminder of his loyalties, telling him that HE is his father and not Tane, and chillingly tells him that he wouldn’t need to lay a finger on Tane to take him down.

“Accidents happen all the time,” Carl points out. “People get run over, brake lines can get cut… you just never know.”

With his threat imparted, Carl whispers into Perri’s ear that he will be in touch…

Perri later returns home, but cannot bring himself to say anything to Tane in fear of putting him in danger.

What has Carl got planned?

Elsewhere on the cul-de-sac, John (Shane Withington) is left to pick up the pieces as the heartache of the past few weeks finally catches up with Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

If losing her best friend Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) wasn’t enough to deal with, fiancé Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) then opted to dump Eden at the funeral, fearing that fate would take her away from him too.

Cash has made it painfully clear to Eden that he has no intention of changing his mind, and when she spots Cash out for a jog next week, Eden is heartbroken as she sees him actively avoid her.

John can sense that Eden needs some company as she later drowns her sorrows in Salt, with Eden happy to keep talking if he pays for the drinks.

The pair end up being booted out of Salt by Eden’s bartender colleague after he cuts her off, with John opting to walk a rather tipsy Eden home (well, he is only next door).

Eden laments the fact that Cash lives just across the road from them, and it’s killing her to have the constant reminders of both him and Flick.

John comforts Eden as she breaks down over the loss of her bestie.

“The only person who knows what I’m going through won’t even talk to me,” Eden sobs.

John sees Eden into the house and pours her a glass of water before heading out, with Eden thanking him for listening.

But as soon as John is gone, the water is replaced with a bottle of tequila…

Later that night, Cash is woken up by a drunken Eden bashing on his door, who tells him that his pushing her away is not protecting her at all when she still loves him.

Cash takes Eden home and helps her to her bedroom, but when she challenges him to admit that he doesn’t love her back, Cash can’t bring himself to say anything.

Eden plants a kiss on Cash, and for a brief moment he reciprocates before his fear of losing her takes over, and he pulls away.

Eden warns Cash that if he leaves now, there’s no coming back. Cash apologises and heads out the door, leaving Eden broken.

When the ever-thoughtful JP brings Eden a strong coffee and some breakfast the next morning, he admits that he was worrying about her all night. But the only thing that Eden is worried about at that moment is the fact she made a fool of herself last night.

John decides to pay a visit to Cash and says it as it is, warning him that although Eden is still in love with him, she won’t wait forever.

Will Cash be willing to listen?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th November (Episode 8351)

Perri is hurt by Tane. Bree suffers in secret. Tane settles into his new role as dad.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 8352)

Theo springs on Justin. Remi begs Bree to get help. Perri gets an unwelcome visitor.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 8353)

Eden loses control. Claudia ropes in Justin. Abigail gives Cash a piece of her mind.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 8354)

Cash gets an unexpected letter. Abigail takes a stand. Mali gets a big break.

Friday 8th November (Episode 8355)

Mali turns down his good luck. Cash makes contact with someone special. Harper takes Tane’s heart.

