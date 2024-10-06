5 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 7th to 9th October

Next week on Hollyoaks, Sienna and Ethan tie the knot, Grace is blackmailed and Leela confronts her daughter.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 7th to Wednesday 9th October.

1) Sienna and Ethan say ‘I do’

It’s the wedding that fans have been waiting for. Next week, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) prepare to tie the knot, and as they say, the road to true love never ran smooth.

Though the pair weathered several relationship hiccups, and Sienna falling for a man she was trying to dupe – not that he stayed alive long enough to keep them apart – it seems that there could be some derailment with the revelation from Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wenham) this week.

As the pair celebrated their combined hen and stag do, Robbie found himself unable to bite his tongue. Following closely after him throwing out girlfriend Vicky (Anya Lawrence) after learning she still held a flame for Ethan, Robbie got up in front of Sienna and Ethan’s nearest and dearest and revealed that over the Christmas period, Ethan and Vicky engaged in a sordid affair, cheating on their respective partners.

It was a blow to all at the event, but none more so than Jeremy (Jeremy Sheffield), Sienna’s father. Already feeling off about the whole wedding, Jeremy’s shocked look summed it up.

Next week, it seems that the wedding will go full steam ahead. As Sienna practices her wedding vows, it looks to be a fait accompli that the marriage will proceed, despite Robbie’s revelation.

So certain of things is Sienna that she even asks Jeremy to walk her down the aisle – but he will have to scrub up as his dungarees won’t fit the attire.

Meanwhile, Ethan seems to be having a case of the guilts. Having crashed at the allotment the night before, it’s his sister Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) who finds him and tells him to pull himself together – it’s his big day, after all!

Unfortunately, it seems that the past won’t stay buried, with Vicky refusing to let go of Ethan. Tracking him down, she urges him not to go ahead with the wedding. Instead, he should call things off with Sienna and give things another go with her.

Refusing to let Vicky stand in the way, Ethan makes his way to the wedding, and when he’s joined by Sienna, his vows are sincere and loving, and he can’t help but become overwhelmed with emotion as he says ‘I do’ with the woman he loves.

As with any good wedding, the reception follows and the happy couple welcome their nearest and dearest back for drinks to celebrate their nuptials. But in true soap fashion, an unwanted guest arrives, and the vitriol they expel sends the event into chaos…

What exactly does the guest have to say?

2) John Paul lands a catch!

Meanwhile, John Paul (James Sutton) is thrilled that his romance with Jeremy is blossoming.

The pair found love during the time jump and seem to be the happiest they have been as they watch Sienna say ‘I do’.

Following the wedding, Sienna throws her bouquet, handcrafted by her father, and who catches it?

None other than John Paul! Is this a sign?

3) Grace is backed into a corner

Following the revelation that Grace’s (Tamara Wall) son Curtis (Reuben Shepherd) is the reason that Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) has epilepsy, due to him pushing her, Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) found an angle for which she could use the information.

Despite Freddie’s (Charlie Clapham) generous offer to find illegal drugs to help Mercedes beat her aggressive bowel cancer, he was forced to withdraw it following his arrest for assault, wanting to get on the straight and narrow for his daughter.

Left heartbroken, Mercedes soon learnt of Curtis’ role in Lexi’s injury and began blackmailing Grace – if she doesn’t get her the drugs she needs, Mercedes will reveal her secret to her husband, Freddie.

Next week, Grace finds herself wheeling and dealing to get Mercedes’ drugs, but when she is caught by brother Rex (Jonny Labey), Grace has some explaining to do. Begging him to stay quiet, Grace is hopeful he will keep her secret.

Will Rex be able to keep his mouth shut?

4) Leela and Peri clash over Abe

Ever since discovering her daughter Peri’s (Ruby O’Donnell) relationship with bad boy Abe (Tyler Conti), Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has been on edge.

Refusing to accept him, Leela is of the opinion that Abe is bad news and that Peri shouldn’t be trusting him.

When the couple return from their trip away, Leela is under the pump. As she and husband Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) prepare for the birth of their child – a rainbow baby, as Leela delivered a stillborn son Noah last year – Leela feels that the last thing she needs is to stress over her daughter’s relationship.

Next week, Leela decides to confront Peri about her relationship with Abe and make her feelings about the couple very clear.

Will Peri heed her mother’s advice, or will Abe drive a wedge further between the mother and daughter.

5) Is Vicky in danger?

Following the wedding, Vicky finds herself going head-to-head with Sienna.

Unaware of the fact that Sienna is not one to be messed with, Vicky begins to worry for her safety and approaches ex-boyfriend Robbie to protect her.

However, when Robbie does a dodgy deal, it seems that there may be more than meets the eye.

Is Sienna after Vicky, or is their someone else that wants to bring harm to Vicky?

And just what is Robbie up to?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 7th October (Episode 6470)

It’s Sienna and Ethan’s wedding day, but after a bust-up the night before, will it be happy ever after for the star-crossed couple?

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 6471)

Frankie and Vicky promise never to keep secrets from each other again as the best friends bond over their problems.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 6472)

Peri and Abe return from their minibreak, which has left Cleo alone.

There’s an outburst in the village as the walls start to close in on one resident.