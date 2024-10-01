Next week on Neighbours, as Victor returns to Erinsborough, he faces an uphill battle to win back the trust of Jane and the kids.

Next Monday, Victor Stone (Craig Hall) makes an unexpected reappearance in Erinsborough as he accidentally finds himself on a date with Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden).

Somehow, Mel has no idea that the charming man she met online was Jane’s (Annie Jones) ex-husband, and the pair are in for a shock when Jane and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) turn up at The Waterhole mid-way through their date.

After Melanie leaves, Victor insists on waiting for Byron before explaining why he’s back in town. When Byron finally joins the trio, Victor tells them that he made a huge mistake by abandoning them after discovering that his cancer was in remission, and that he’s back to earn their forgiveness.

Byron took weeks to warm to Vic when he first turned up back in May, and fiercely tells his dad that there’s no way he will ever be forgiven. Yet Nicolette, who was always more trusting of her father, stays quiet.

Later, Byron points out to Nicolette that she’s always been too quick to forgive and forget when it comes to Victor, but Nic insists that this time will be different.

Next Tuesday, Victor continues to try and put right his past wrongdoings. Embarking on an apology tour of the neighbourhood, he offers Leo (Tim Kano) a sincere apology for backing out of his agreement to buy half of the Yorokobi vineyard, but Leo is in no mood to forgive.

Then, Vic tries reaching out to Jane, hoping that she might understand the emotional overload he was experiencing after learning that he was no longer terminal, but Jane can’t see any way to trust him again.

Victor then reveals to Byron that he wants to give him and Nicolette $100,000 to make up for reneging on the much larger figure he was planning on giving them back when he thought he was dying.

Byron immediately rejects the offer, telling Vic that he doesn’t want to let him salvage his conscience, nor does he want to rely on another promise which Vic will most likely break soon down the line.

Vic then tries a heartfelt plea, which surprisingly manages to soften Byron the tiniest degree. Thinking that he’s made a small first step towards forgiveness, Vic goes on to approach Nicolette, expecting that out of everyone she will be the most open towards him.

However, he suffers his biggest setback, as Nic is offended at being the last on his apology tour. She feels like he’s taken her for granted, and can’t understand the ease with which he left her and Byron, considering she can’t bear to be separated from her own daughter Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker) for even the shortest of periods.

She’s not willing to let Vic off the hook for his selfishness any more, and wishes he would just leave town.

It looks like Victor has his work cut out if he’s ever going to get Jane and his kids to forgive him.

Also next week, there’s bad news for Krista’s (Majella Davis) ‘Boylesque’ show, when Aaron (Matt Wilson) suffers an injury during training.

This week sees Krista hire Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) as her entertainment consultant, and the pair immediately set about trying to get Byron on board as a performer. He initially refuses, telling them that he’ll happily help out with the organisation, but he’s not taking his clothes off.

Thankfully, an impassioned and enthusiastic performance from Aaron soon changes Byron’s mind as he’s pulled into an impromptu dance routine, and the former escort begins to see the fun side of Krista’s big event.

Yet next week, things take a disastrous turn as Aaron falls down and clutches his hamstring in the midst of practising an array of dance moves.

Knowing that the event will likely fall apart without him, Aaron tries to hide the injury from everyone, claiming his obvious pain is just down to a stubbed toe.

It’s not long before Byron sees through Aaron’s cover story and forces him to admit the troubling truth – his hamstring injury will likely take a long time to recover from.

It’s then on new recruit Byron to save the day – he suggests making Aaron’s solo routine into a duet, with Byron himself handling all of the difficult dance moves. He’s not going to let the plan fail because of one geriatric hamstring!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.

Monday 7th October (Episode 9124 / 221)

An unannounced return throws a family into turmoil.

Melanie’s hopes are dashed.

Paul realises he’s too close to the edge.

Tuesday 8th October (Episode 9125 / 222)

An apology tour makes its way through Ramsay Street.

Paul approaches Susan and Karl with a heartfelt request.

Aaron’s grand plans hit a snag.

Wednesday 9th October (Episode 9126 / 223)

Jane steps up to protect her children.

Holly keeps her escalating trauma close to her chest.

Boylesque takes an unexpected turn for Aaron.

Thursday 10th October (Episode 9127 / 224)

Terese sets out on a controversial mission.

Andrew’s frustrations reach boiling point.

Holly takes annoyance with a concerned co-worker.

Dex gets a surprising offer.