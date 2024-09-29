Next week on EastEnders, Yolande gets some shock news about Pastor Clayton, Bianca tries to expose Reiss, Anna explores her feelings for Freddie, and things thaw between George and Kojo.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Walford from Monday 30th September to Thursday 3rd October.

1) Pastor Clayton confronts Yolande

As we return to Albert Square on Monday, Yolande (Angela Wynter) is hesitant about the upcoming Harvest Festival celebrations at the Community Centre, and isn’t sure if she can face taking part.

While Patrick (Rudolph Walker) tries to talk her into it, they’re interrupted by DS Amartey (Eva Fontaine), who reveals that another woman has come forward with allegations against Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler), Yolande’s former abuser.

Yolande distracts herself by caring for Amy (Ellie Dadd), and finds herself buoyed by her strength.

She later heads to the Community Centre, delighting Levi (Mark Akintimehin) and Agatha (Chloe Okora).

However, the joyful mood is soon shattered when Pastor Clayton’s wife Stella (Velile Tshabalala) turns up and asks Yolande to retract her statement against her husband.

Rather than backing down, Yolande shares some home truths about Gideon.

Yet soon after, when Yolande heads back home, the pastor himself barges in and demands an audience. Meanwhile, over at The Vic, Patrick, Kim (Tameka Empson) and Howie (Delroy Atkinson) all worry about Yolande, with no idea she’s now face to face with Pastor Clayton…

2) Bianca spots a mysterious letter

With Bianca (Patsy Palmer) back in town and wanting answers on Sonia’s (Natalie Cassidy) imprisonment, next week sees her continue to play Reiss (Jonny Freeman) on the morning of her sister’s plea hearing, making a fake gesture towards Reiss as she tries to win him round and make him think she’s on his side.

Determined to free her sister, she gets a clue as to the truth when she spots Reiss with a mysterious letter.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) later tries to deter Bianca, believing she’s being increasingly erratic, and Bianca agrees to back off.

However, when Bianca returns to No. 25, the arrival of Debbie’s (Jenny Meier) parents gives her a chance to read Reiss’s letter when his back is turned, and it’s fair to say she’s shocked by its contents…

Debbie’s parents have arrived with a solicitor, ready to read the contents of her will.

Reiss tells Bianca to leave, but she secretly listens in and is shocked by Debbie’s requests.

3) Alfie loses his job

When Alfie (Shane Richie) and Kat learn that Tommy (Sonny Kendall) has bunked off school, Kat scolds Alfie for not disciplining their son.

In an attempt to have a heart-to-heart with Tommy, Alfie closes the bookies early and heads to the café, but his well-intentioned move sees him lose his job instead!

The following day, Tommy puts on a nice-guy act in front of Kat and Alife, but it’s clear that things between them aren’t fully resolved.

4) Cindy encourages Anna to act on her feelings

Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) is now out of the picture after his surprise exit in last week’s episodes, shortly after learning that Anna (Molly Rainford) was pregnant with his baby, that Anna and Freddie (Bobby Brazier) had kissed, and that Anna had already begun the process of terminating their baby.

Next week, Cindy (Michelle Collins) continues to encourage Anna to explore a relationship with Freddie, who she sees as being far more suitable than Bobby ever was.

While not looking at taking things too fast, Anna and Freddie agree to be friends again by going on a bird watch.

5) Yolande gets a monumental shock

In Tuesday’s episode, we return to No. 20, where Pastor Clayton continues to badger Yolande to change her statement against him.

He reels when he realises that Yolande has no intention of doing so, and he’s forced to leave when Denzel (Jaden Ladega) arrives and marches him out.

Patrick, Howie and Kim are shocked when they find out that Clayton ambushed Yolande, but it’s clear that Yolande has found strength by standing up to her attacker.

However, a huge shock comes at the end of the evening, just as Patrick and Yolande call it a night. They’re interrupted when the police arrive and announce that Pastor Clayton has died by suicide.

Later in the week, as Yolande reels with the shock news, her family rally around her and offer her their full support.

As Yolande wonders what her next move should be, she’s interrupted by Stella – what does Clayton’s wife want with her now?

6) Bianca tries to secretly record Reiss

After Debbie’s will reading just made Bianca all the more certain that Reiss killed his ex-wife, she heads to the café to speak to Debbie’s parents Brenda (Nichola McAuliffe) and Hugh (Michael Bertenshaw) about Reiss and Debbie’s marriage.

Soon after, Bianca meets with Kat at the cab office to reveal her suspicions. Still believing that it’s just Bianca’s mental health struggles causing her to act up, Kat tries to talk Bianca into booking a GP appointment.

Instead, Bianca leaves in search of Freddie, and taking his bird-watching microphone, she hides it in No. 25, hoping to record a confession from Reiss!

7) Cindy and Junior enjoy the danger

Last week, Ian (Adam Woodyatt) made his feelings about Anna crystal clear, as he laid into her for breaking Bobby’s heart.

Next week, as Freddie and Anna arrive at The Vic following their afternoon of bird watching, they face the unapproving glare of Ian, who quickly makes his feelings known, forcing Cindy to leave.

As Cindy and Ian head back to No. 45, it quickly becomes clear that Cindy isn’t in a forgiving mood, and, after making an excuse to leave, she heads straight to Beale’s Eels for another steamy encounter with Junior.

However, it’s not long before Ian arrives at Beale’s Eels, just as Cindy and Junior finish their rendezvous. How will they escape being caught this time?

It seems the pair manage to get out of another sticky situation, as Thursday’s episode sees the pair head to a nearby hotel for yet another twist, after Junior decides to hatch a plan to spend more alone time with Cindy.

Afterwards, Junior asks Cindy for lunch but he’s secretly hurt when she dismisses the idea. Are the two really on the same page when it comes to their affair?

8) Relations thaw between George and Kojo

George (Colin Salmon) tries again to bond with Kojo (Dayo Koleosho) next week, but his efforts continue to fall flat. However, in next Thursday’s episode, as he shows him the ropes behind the bar at The Vic, it finally sees their relationship begin to thaw.

9) Bianca’s plan fails

As Bianca tries to record Reiss admitting to his crimes, she puts her plan into action, plying him with alcohol as she tries to entice a confession out of him.

However, just as Reiss starts to open up, the pair are interrupted by Freddie – has he saved the day?

In Thursday’s episode, Freddie and Bianca head to the café, where Freddie tries to talk to Bianca about her health, but she dismisses him.

Will she ever manage to get the residents of Albert Square on her side?

10) Alfie gets a new job

At the end of the week, Tommy shows his dad some support as he helps him apply for the job as manager of the Minute Mart, and Alfie gets an unexpected surprise at the interview. Kat later convinces Alfie to take the job.

Here are the EastEnders spoilers for next week:

Monday 30th September (Episode 6987)

Yolande takes strength from an unlikely source.

Bianca makes a worrying discovery.

Alfie tries to step up as a father.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 6988)

Yolande is floored by some news.

Bianca’s suspicions are raised as she continues to dig for information.

Cindy and Junior continue to sneak around.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 6989)

The Fox-Truemans try to rally around Yolande.

Bianca puts a risky plan into action.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 6990)

Patrick tries to comfort Yolande.

Tommy comes to Alfie’s rescue.

George and Kojo take a positive step.