Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash gets an answer to his surprise proposal, a new arrival shocks Levi and Eden, and Felicity collapses.

As the week begins, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is all in a fluster following Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) shock proposal.

After a dramatic few days saw Cash arrest sister Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) boyfriend Rory (Joshua Orpin), Cash had needed some cheering up.

Flick was avoiding Cash, so Eden invited him over for a pizza party with Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Remi (Adam Rowland), Theo (Matt Evans) and Bree (Juliet Godwin) at No. 55.

When Remi advised Cash to have no regrets and make the most of what he has, Cash spontaneously popped the question to Eden after gathering his thoughts in the back garden.

Returning to the action next week, Eden is sure that Cash isn’t thinking straight, reminding him that he was terrified at the prospect of marrying her after she’d tricked him into thinking he’d drunkenly proposed to her after Flick and Tane’s (Ethan Browne) wedding.

Eden tells Cash that he’s only proposing as he’s in a head spin about Flick, but Cash assures her that his feelings are genuine despite the spontaneity.

Eden isn’t convinced however, and asks him to talk to her again when he has come to his senses.

Cash heads to Salt where he finds Flick working, and despite the pair’s disagreement over Rory, the news of Cash’s proposal immediately brings an excited Flick back on side.

Whilst Cash thinks he’s stuffed things up with Eden, he’s at least happy that he has his sister back to talk to.

The next morning Eden is hovering outside Cash’s house but can’t face approaching the front door, instead opting to hide behind the wheelie bins.

She’s caught out by Kirby, Remi and Flick in quick succession who all urge her just to be honest with Cash about her feelings, but she ends up bottling out and returning home.

As she talks with Remi later on, her parents’ marriage is clearly on Eden’s mind as she comments that marriage brings out the worst in people. She worries if she says no that it won’t be enough for Cash who will end things.

At that moment, Cash texts Eden asking to meet her at the beach.

“It’s a romantic place to say ‘I do,’” comments a hopeful Remi.

“And a horrible place for an ‘I don’t,’” Eden replies.

Working up the courage to face Cash at the beach, Eden is taken aback when Cash admits he got carried away. Just knowing that she’s happy being with him would mean much more to him than getting married.

As Cash suggests she forget he ever said anything, Eden suddenly comes to a realisation and tells Cash that she does want to marry him!

Word soon gets around Summer Bay with everyone offering their congratulations. When the pair head up to Salt later in the week, Eden tells Mackenzie (Emily Weir) that they’ve now told everyone. Mac asks if they’re sure, referring to Levi (Tristan Gorey), but Cash quickly changes the subject.

It’s left to Mac to inform Levi of his sister’s engagement, who later learns that it was only him and dad Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery) who hadn’t been informed.

Despite the snub, Levi heads over to the share house with a bottle of champers and a card, quietly leaving it on the doorstep for Eden.

However, Eden and Flick catch him in the act as they return. Levi awkwardly shares his congratulations before leaving.

In the meantime, Flick decides to throw Cash and Eden a surprise engagement party, telling the pair that they are invited for a romantic dinner at Salt.

Flick makes it clear to Mac that Levi is not invited, but little do they realise that both he and a surprise guest are set to make an appearance.

At the farmhouse, Levi is stunned when little sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) shows up! She heard about the engagement from their mum, and has decided to pay a visit in order to party.

The arrival of Abigail, or Abby, marks the latest addition to the regular Home and Away cast, with Hailey Pinto signed on for a three-year contract.

“Abigail is sassy, headstrong, energetic, so she comes to the Bay and has a lot of personal demons to fight and she definitely brings a lot of drama,” Hailey told PerthNow in advance of her arrival on Aussie screens last month.

Meanwhile, Cash presents Eden with a stunning engagement ring as they prepare for their romantic meal, but they’re soon accosted by Flick who blindfolds them and instead leads them down to the beach.

When the blindfolds are removed, a surprise beach party is revealed, complete with a bar, DJ and all their friends.

Abby is disappointed that Levi isn’t planning on attending the party, and whilst she does her best to convince him they should go together, Mac advises that it would simply be throwing fuel on the fire.

Abby at least manages to persuade Levi to drop her off, the alternative being that she could hitch a lift with a stranger instead.

Eden is thrilled when Abby shows up at the beach, having not seen her little sis for two years, and when Levi and Mac go to leave, Eden instead invites them to stay for a drink, much to everyone’s surprise.

Could Abby’s arrival be the catalyst for Eden to offer an olive branch?

Everyone has a merry old time dancing at the party, with exes Flick and Tane seemingly having turned a corner as they take to the floor.

With sparks flying between the pair, Flick puts the worries of the past week behind her as she declares that there’s only good things for both of them from now on—they deserve it.

Later that evening, the party is mostly over with only a few remaining in Salt. Cash thanks his sister for the party, who promises that she’ll be going all out for the eventual wedding.

Cash doesn’t mind as long as Flick is by his side, which she promises to be.

“Maybe we’re not cursed,” Flick observes, referring to the tough years they have faced together which now seem to be becoming a distant memory.

“We deserve to be happy, and I have a feeling we’re gonna be.”

As she and Tane later watch Cash and Eden slow dance, Tane reaffirms to Flick that he will always be there for her.

Her heart filled with hope for the future, Flick asks Tane if they’re going to dance again.

But as she gives an appreciative nod to her brother and goes to join Tane, Flick suddenly stops still.

As her vision blurs, Flick holds the side of her head as a searing pain takes over, and she collapses to the floor.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd September (Episode 8321)

Eden’s friends push her in the right direction. Mackenzie gives Mali a talking to. Perri is ready to run.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 8322)

Tane’s words help Perri heal. Dana’s lies grow in number. Irene hits rock-bottom.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 8323)

Dana’s big mouth gets her in trouble. Bree offers gentle wisdom. Irene is caught red-handed.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 8324)

The happy couple are celebrated. Irene faces her Everest. Levi offers an olive branch.

Friday 27th September (Episode 8325)

Cash and Eden celebrate with friends. Abigail brings her siblings together.