Next week on Neighbours, Wendy fights for her marriage, Holly’s money woes lead to a frightening situation, Toadie says goodbye, and Felix saves the day.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th August.

1) Byron comes clean

This week, Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) put their recent marital woes behind them as they attended an outdoor meditation session together.

They descended into fits of giggles when Wendy accidentally broke wind, and their missing spark reignited. Yet shortly after, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) spotted Wendy hugging Quinn (Louis Lè), who she recently assured Andrew that she had cut from her life.

Next week, struggling with the knowledge of what he saw, Byron isn’t sure what to do, but eventually decides it’s best to tell Sadie (Emeraldn Chan).

However, he’s interrupted every time he attempts to do so, and eventually decides he can’t stand the idea of ruining how happy Sadie is about her parents’ rekindled romance.

Yet after sleeping on, Byron realises that he can’t hide the secret, and comes clean to Sadie. Not wanting to fight her parents’ battles, Sadie decides to drop the revelation on her parents and leave them to fight it out.

Wendy explains that she only met up with Quinn after he begged to see her about a study issue, and reassures Andrew that she did indeed end their friendship for good.

Andrew claims to accept Wendy’s words, and Wendy promises to let him know if Quinn contacts her again. Yet we’re left wondering whether Andrew has really bought his wife’s promise to stay away from Quinn…

2) Cara and Remi fight over Felix

With Felix (James Beaufort) back in Erinsborough and seemingly fully reformed after discovering God, next week sees him offer to help Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) out of a right spot by picking up some overflow furniture from Eirene Rising.

Terese is happy to accept his offer, but when Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) stumble upon him examining the furniture, it turns into an explosive argument, considering Felix promised to stay away from Erinsborough.

Yet the Varga-Murphys are far from a united front – Cara is furious at him, but Remi is willing to hear him out, and believes his story.

The trio come to an agreement that Felix needs to warn Cara and Remi if he plans to go anywhere near JJ’s (Riley Bryant) work, but can they make their arrangement work?

3) Holly flashes her cash

Last week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) was caught by Wendy transporting her stash of stolen cash, which she found in Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) locker.

She returned some of the money to Andrew, claiming she’d only found $10,000, but in reality she’s hanging onto significantly more.

Next week, she spends the last of Heath’s money by treating herself to an overpriced car. As she flaunts it on Ramsay Street, she can feel their judgement, as they all wonder how she got the money or why she would spend so much.

When Wendy sees what’s going on, she’s immediately suspicious. She turns to Karl, and while she doesn’t tell him about Heath’s money, she expresses her concern.

Karl, who believes Holly is spending the money to counteract her ongoing trauma, tries to raise the issue with his daughter, but it goes badly.

Then, disaster strikes for Holly. As she heads out to test the car’s wide array of features, she’s stunned when she receives a text message asking for ‘Heath’s money’ back.

How will she get out of this one?

4) Holly’s problems go from bad to worse

After receiving the anonymous text demanding she return the money, Holly’s joy over her dream car immediately turns to panic.

She soon realises that Justin (Richard Sutherland) – the burly henchman employed by Heath and Tess (Anica Calida) – is behind the threat, and decides all she can do is hand over the remaining money and hope for the best.

Yet back on Ramsay Street, as Karl and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) give the garden a tidy up, they inadvertently throw out the potting mix containing Holly’s hidden cash.

Holly is now in an unenviable position as she tries to figure out how to come up with the money, and fast!

5) Toadie prepares to say goodbye

After nearly 30 years, the time has finally come to say goodbye to Toadie (Ryan Moloney).

We’ve witness his mental health slowly deteriorate over the past few months, as he struggled to process the losses he’s suffered over the past decades, and he made the decision to end his marriage to Terese before moving his family to Colac.

In next Tuesday’s episode, Toadie, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) and Hugo (Tanner Ellis-Anderson) prepare to say goodbye to Erinsborough.

The Kennedys are busy prepping the house for the goodbye party, and while Toadie stresses that he doesn’t need much as he’s not going far, Susan points out that the goodbye is as much for them as it is for him.

Inspired by her words, Toadie seeks out Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), to make sure that they’re in a good place before he leaves. Mel is fully supportive and encourages Toadie to forgive himself for everything that’s happened.

Toadie reflects that he wishes he could have the same conversation with Terese, as unlike Melanie, she’s refusing to see him.

At the hospital, Susan finds Terese distraught as she realises that Toadie will be leaving on their one-year wedding anniversary.

Terese reveals the full extent of her pain as she tells Susan that she’s glad Toadie is leaving and that she never wants to see him again.

6) JJ and Felix come face to face

While Felix might be a free man and living nearby, he’s yet to reunite with JJ, who was revealed to be his biological son earlier this year.

Next week, JJ is looking forward to his last big date with Nell before she departs for Colac. His mums encourage him to keep it simple and just spend time with Nell, and he sets about planning a picnic by the lake.

Yet before the date, JJ heads to Eirene Rising to drop off some supplies, where he bumps into Felix who’s there collecting more unwanted furniture.

It’s a moment of shock which throws the estranged father and son. Later, Felix seeks out Remi to apologise, feeling guilty that he might have upset JJ.

Felix’s genuine apology causes Remi to soften towards him, but when she explains to Cara what happened, Cara is unimpressed – Felix is not to be trusted, ever!

7) Toadie’s big goodbye

As Toadie’s farewell party gets underway, his loved ones gather at the Kennedys, where many happy memories are shared from his three decades on the street, with lots of laughs and surprises.

JJ even comes dressed as the man himself, complete with Toadie’s signature mullet.

Toadie also has a heartfelt goodbye from Harold (Ian Smith), who had previously expressed his disappointment in Toadie for leaving Terese, but the pair manage to repair their decades-long friendship before going Toadie’s new start.

Karl and Susan have been dreading the goodbye, as they’ve seen him grow from a boy into a man. Before he goes, Toadie gives them a very special gift, cementing his place forever in the Kennedy family home.

8) Terese gets closure

Terese is feeling too hurt and angry to head to Toadie’s farewell pizza party, and it’s on Paul to head to Eirene Rising and tell her what she should do – she needs to head back to Ramsay Street and say goodbye to Toadie before it’s too late.

Terese seeks out Toadie, and the pair have their final goodbye, giving Terese some closure.

Toadie, Hugo and Nell then head off, though not before Nell and JJ reaffirm their commitment to each other.

9) A siege gets underway

Wendy observes Holly’s stressed out behaviour at the party, and correctly deduces that she used Heath’s stolen money to buy her ridiculously expensive car.

Wendy shares her concerns with Susan, and as Susan decides to tackle Holly on the subject, she accompanies her to The Waterhole.

Yet before she gets the chance to broach the topic, Justin appears, making violent threats towards Holly, and the situation goes downhill fast as Justin holds the punters hostage.

Brandishing his gun, Justin grabs Holly for leverage. He orders Aaron to lock the doors, before getting everyone to hand their phones over.

As it becomes clear that Holly’s actions are the cause of the dangerous situation, Holly faces judgement from Paul and Susan.

Outside, Leo finds the place locked, and alerts Andrew. Justin begins to pain when he realises the police are involved, and it seems there’s an end in sight when Paul manages to broker a phone call between Justin and Andrew, but Justin abruptly ends the call when Andrew encourages him to let the hostages go.

Outside, Andrew assures Sadie that they don’t need to worry about Wendy as she’s not in The Waterhole – but inside, we see that she is indeed in there, hiding away in the back office with Quinn!

10) Felix saves the day

With Andrew doing his usual mediocre job of dealing with the situation, Felix steps in, determined to help.

He dons a Waterhole apron and sneaks into the pub disguised as a worker. He then calls Andrew and hides his phone, giving the police an insight as to what’s happening inside.

Felix allows Justin to find him, and during the distraction, Aaron manages to escape. A furious Justin herds the remaining hostages together, lashing out at Paul and Holly.

After the hostages face a tense night holed up, Sadie informs Andrew that Wendy didn’t come home last night and isn’t answering her phone.

Inside, Justin discovers Quinn and Wendy hiding away, and becomes increasingly agitated, while Andrew is shocked to hear via Felix’s hidden phone that his wife and love rival are together!

Realising that things are getting out of control, Felix makes his move, lunging at Justin. Outside, a distracted Andrew hesitates when he hears shots ring out, before ordering the Critical Incident Response Team to storm the building.

They surge in to find Felix has got Justin secured, and everyone is safe. As Karl reunites with Susan and Holly, Susan stops to offer Felix a sincere thank you.

When Wendy emerges, shaken, she wonders why Andrew hasn’t come to find her. When she finds him, she’s overwhelmed with tears, but Andrew gives her a cold stare, questioning what she was doing with him!

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 23rd September (Episode 9116 / 213)

Byron struggles with a secret.

Cara and Remi lay down the law.

A resident’s large purchase is met with scrutiny.

Tuesday 24th September (Episode 9117 / 214)

Emotions are running high in Ramsay Street.

A resident finds themselves in a stressful predicament.

JJ comes face to face with a confronting sight.

Wednesday 25th September (Episode 9118 / 215)

Is this farewell to a beloved neighbour?

Paul shows up for a tormented friend.

A resident’s money troubles take a serious turn.

Thursday 26th September (Episode 9119 / 216)

Lives are taken hostage as a terrifying standoff ensues.

Monday 30th September (Episode 9120)

A young resident’s future hangs in doubt.

Terese finds herself on the outskirts.

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 9121)

Tensions simmer in the Share House.

Terese does battle with her head and heart.

Nicolette’s new work-life balance teeters.

Byron is recruited into a risqué idea.

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 9122)

Karl makes a controversial offer.

Dex co-opts his family into a plan.

Krista embraces a new chapter.

Isla’s scare forces a reckoning.

Thursday 3rd October (Episode 9123)

A rift opens up between Cara and Remi

A resident fearfully awaits their verdict.

Melanie takes a leap of faith.