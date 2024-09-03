Next week on Neighbours, Aaron finally learns that Nicolette has been keeping a dossier of his past mistakes – what does it mean for their future?

Nicolette (Hannah Monson), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) became co-parents a number of years back, after Nicolette offered to be the mother of David and Aaron’s child.

One drunken evening and a turkey baster later, and Nicolette had fallen pregnant with a baby which was biologically her and David’s. The three drew up a co-parenting agreement, and, nine months later, Isla Tanaka-Brennan (Hana Abe-Tucker) was born.

If we ignore the complicated period in which Nicolette ran off to Canberra with their as-then-unborn baby, and briefly swapped her out for another baby which transpired to be Leo’s daughter Abigail, things went reasonably well for the three co-parents.

Then David died after launching both himself and villain-of-the-week Eden (Costa D’Angelo) off the side of a hill, and life hasn’t been the same since.

Aaron struggled with grief – understandably – but began making a number of questionable decisions, leaving Nicolette resentful.

For weeks he all but refused to parent Isla, leaving Nicolette to deal with the parental responsibilities alone.

He’s continued to make mistake after mistake, including attacking Slade Westall (Charlie Di Stefano) after he vandalised the Drinks Diva van, and most recently sleeping with Logan (Matthew Backer) and potentially exposing his daughter to Hep B.

A few months ago, Nicolette began putting together a list of Aaron’s various transgressions, planning to use them if they ever had a serious disagreement over Isla’s care.

Then Nicolette contacted a lawyer, looking for confirmation on whether their co-parenting agreement would stand up in court.

It seems she was preparing for a custody battle. Yet when Nic’s newly returned ex-girlfriend Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson) discovered Nicolette’s plans, she assured her that it was just an insurance policy, and that she would never actually use it.

She told Kiri that she would ask the lawyer to stand down, but when they sent through their completed report, she nearly gave in and read it.

She was caught red-handed by Kiri, who ended their relationship there and then, telling Nicolette that she was never going to change.

Kiri left Erinsborough the following day, leaving Leo (Tim Kano) in the lurch as she announced that she would only be a silent partner in the vineyard going forward.

Next week, when Isla accidentally knocks over a smoothie, it spills all over Nicolette’s phone.

Nic panics, knowing she’s got countless un-backed-up photos on the phone, many of which feature David with Isla, and she can’t bear the thought of losing them.

Thankfully, Ramsay Street’s resident tech guru Haz (Shiv Palekar) is on hand to help, and he manages to get the moisture out, while attempting to salvage the potentially lost photos, voice memos and notes.

When Haz is forced to return to Harold’s, Aaron keeps an eye on proceedings, and spots a folder named ‘FAMILY’.

Intrigued, and presumably expecting sweet photos of his late husband, he opens it, only to find Nicolette’s dossier of evidence she’s been amassing against him.

In shock at the list of his various errors of judgement, Aaron demands an explanation from Nicolette, and questions whether she was planning on launching a custody battle or planning to run away again.

Nicolette desperately begins to explain that it was just an insurance policy from long ago, but Aaron reveals that he saw it was modified just a few weeks ago, around the time he suggested that they use David’s life insurance money to buy a house together.

“Nicolette explains to Aaron that her insecurities got the better of her,” Hannah Monson recently told TV Week. “And that since David’s passing, she believed she might need to make a case for herself – however misguided – if things went wrong and their original parenting agreement wouldn’t hold up in court.

“Now, she’s terrified that Aaron won’t forgive her.”

Feeling violated, Aaron is at a loss as to how he can continue to co-parent with Nicolette after such a betrayal.

Later, as Jane (Annie Jones), who has finally returned from her trip away, learns the truth, she’s astounded.

Nicolette tries to rationalise her actions to her mum, but Jane points out that Nic is the one who’s repeatedly been untrustworthy, not Aaron!

Leo (Tim Kano) is also on Aaron’s side, and angrily declares that he’s downgrading Nicolette to a silent partner at Yorokobi until he can afford to buy her out.

Just as it doesn’t look like things can get any worse for Nicolette, Jane delivers her judgement – she states that Nicolette’s actions are unforgivable, and she can’t possibly expect Aaron to have to live with her any more.

As Nicolette’s world comes crashing down around her, will she be forced to move out of No. 24, and what does it mean for the future of their co-parenting agreement?

Also next week, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) grow ever closer in the wake of Terese and Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) surprise split.

As Terese still reels from Toadie’s heartbreaking decision to end her marriage, she throws herself into work at Eirene Rising. As she continues to take on all of the responsibility, she tests Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) patience as she oversteps, leaving them with very little to do.

Knowing her better than anyone, Paul suggests to Terese that she’s using work as an emotional shield, and she can’t help but agree that he’s right.

She apologises to Karl and Susan for her misplaced intensity, and reveals that the fact dawn on her while talking to Paul.

The Kennedys are left privately worried about how much time Terese is spending with her ex-husband so soon after her split from Toadie – are they right to be concerned?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Here is the complete set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 9th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 10th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 11th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 12th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.