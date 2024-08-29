Neighbours Spoilers – Wendy set to betray Andrew in Felix storyline

Next week on Neighbours, Wendy betrays Andrew once again as she pays his brother Felix a secret visit in hospital.

As we revealed earlier this week, Felix Rodwell (James Beaufort) is set to return to Erinsborough next month, after he’s hospitalised following a prison brawl.

Earlier this year, Andrew (Lloyd Will) cut his delinquent brother out of his life after Felix attempted to steal construction material from Eirene Rising.

Felix, who Wendy (Candice Leask) had always insisted was a good man who got himself caught up in bad situations, had been staying with the Rodwells following his release from prison in back in March, and assured Andrew that he was planning to stay on the straight and narrow.

Pulling in a favour with Terese, the Rodwells managed to get Felix a job on the Eirene Rising construction site, but he soon spotted an opportunity to make some quick cash by selling materials from the site.

He’d been planning to raise enough money to make a swift exit out of Erinsborough and start a new life somewhere else with girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour), even if it meant leaving behind the family unit he’d been welcomed into on Ramsay Street.

Felix’s plan failed when Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) discovered a map of the Eirene Rising site, which Felix had accidentally left inside a book he bought her. With the locations of the valuable construction materials marked on, it was clear he was up to something.

Holly alerted Andrew, who turned up at the site just as Felix and JJ (Riley Bryant) – who stepped in to help at the last minute – were in the process of carrying out the robbery.

As JJ tried to make a getaway in Felix’s ute, he accidentally backed it into some scaffolding, sending it crashing down on Andrew and landing him in hospital.

After the ordeal, as Felix was carted back to prison, Andrew told his brother that he wanted nothing more to do with him and cut him out of his life for good.

Felix had also just been revealed as JJ’s biological dad, the result of a sperm donation he made to Phillipa, a mutual friend of Cara (Sara West) and Andrew. Phillipa backed out of using the donation herself and passed it on to Cara, who was looking to start a family with Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

JJ was eager for a relationship with his father, but when the truth came out, Felix broke JJ’s heart as he told him that he wasn’t looking for a son.

Next week, Remi faces a huge shock as she’s called into hospital and informed that there’s been a brawl at Warratah Prison. Countless prisoners are injured, and one is critical after suffering stab wounds.

As Remi heads into the critical patient’s room, she’s stunned to discover it’s none other than Felix, the man who broke her son’s heart.

She and Cara then face the difficult decision of whether to tell JJ that his dad is in hospital, and risk causing him even more emotional turmoil just as things have finally returned to normal.

Meanwhile, the Rodwells are trying to rebuild their marriage following Wendy’s confession that she shared a moment with fellow Eden Uni student Quinn (Louis Lè).

Andrew took up Wendy’s offer for her to stay elsewhere following her bombshell confession, but next week he realises that he may have overreacted, and the two agree to work through their issues together.

Yet the Felix news is about to see Wendy put her marriage on the line once again, as she goes against Andrew’s wishes and pays him a secret visit in hospital.

With Sadie (Emerald Chan) feeling guilty about her role in her parents’ marital woes, after she told Andrew that she suspected there was something more than friendship between her mum and Quinn, she decides to organise her parents a surprise date.

Yet her well-intentioned idea is derailed when Andrew learns that Felix has been hurt and is in hospital fighting for his life.

Wendy asks Andrew if he wants to go visit his brother, but Andrew sticks to his decision to cut his brother off, and tells Wendy and Sadie that Felix getting hurt doesn’t change anything.

He insists that he doesn’t want his family to have anything to do with him, believing that his brother’s decision to put the people he cares about in danger is unforgivable.

But Wendy feels troubled by Andrew’s hard-lined stance and doesn’t want her husband to miss out on seeing his brother for what could be the last time.

She’s determined to repair the rift between the pair, and heads to Erinsborough Hospital, where she pays Felix a secret visit.

Will her latest betrayal be the final straw for their marriage?

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Here is the complete set of teaser spoilers and photos for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 7th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 10th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.