Next week on Neighbours, Nicolette resolves to be better, Cara faces her fears, the Rodwells’ marriage implodes, and JJ and Nell take the next step.

Neighbours‘ producers are being particularly secretive next week, as they remain tight-lipped on who does and doesn’t survive Death in the Outback Week.

As the dramatic week came to an end, Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) had been shot, Heath (Ethan Panizza) had been eaten by a croc, and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) was lying semi-conscious on a train track as memories of his past wives flowed through his head.

You’ll just have to wait to find out whether anyone other than Heath dies, but here’s what else is happening in Erinsborough next week:

1) One final Outback shock

The Outback survivors face one final horrifying shock before they return to Ramsay Street.

The dramatic week ended with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) stumbling upon Mackenzie, who had been shot in to the chest.

As Haz (Shiv Palekar) finds them, he rushes to help, and it’s a race against time to get Mackenzie to hospital.

A promo for the week ahead showed that one resident will endure a tough fight in hospital, with machines beeping and their stats going into overdrive. Will they survive?

2) Nicolette resolves to be better

Before the drama of Outback Week, we had the sad departure of Kiri (Gemma Bird Matheson), after she decided she couldn’t put up with Nicolette’s (Hannah Monson) volatility.

Nic had been in touch with a lawyer to look over her, David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron’s (Matt Wilson) custody agreement, to see if it would stand up in court.

She’d spent months making a secret list of Aaron’s transgression, and was considering taking action to remove his parental rights.

Kiri was furious when she discovered this, but Nicolette insisted that she would tell the lawyer to stand down. However, when the lawyer then sent Nicolette their report anyway, Nic struggled to resist temptation to read the document.

Realising that Nicolette would never change her ways, Kiri abruptly ended their relationship and departed Erinsborough, telling Leo (Tim Kano) that she would only be a silent partner in their Yorokobi business partnership going forward.

Next week, Nicolette aims to placate Leo and Kirsta (Majella Davis) in the wake of Kiri’s shock departure, but Leo remains frustrated. He worries he’s made a mistake and doesn’t understand how things fell apart so quickly.

Aaron also wants answers, but of course Nicolette can’t tell him the real reason for Kiri ending their relationship. She gives him part of the story, admitting that her inability to trust people has sabotaged her once again.

Aaron is understanding, but encourages Nic to work on her trust issues, both for Isla’s sake and for her own happiness.

Devastated to realise just what a good dad Aaron is, and how badly she’s betrayed him by keeping her list, she privately resolves to be the person Aaron thinks she is.

3) JJ organises a surprise party

Cara’s (Sara West) 40th birthday is just around the corner, and JJ (Riley Bryant) wants to organise a surprise party in the No. 32 sharehouse.

Yet with all of the current disasters and heartbreak affecting much of Ramsay Street, he thinks it’s best that he calls the party off.

Aaron encourages him to go ahead with it, thinking that it would be a good distraction and give everyone an opportunity to come together and lift each other’s spirits.

When Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask) offer to host the party at their place instead of Mac and Haz’s, he agrees, and the plans are back on!

4) Cara almost sabotages her own party

When Cara reads a letter she wrote to herself five years ago, she realises that she hasn’t stuck to her goal of trying new things before turning 40, and decides that she and JJ should spend the day axe throwing.

With no idea that her son is planning a big surprise, is she about to jeopardise her own party?

Thankfully, when JJ learns that Sadie (Emerald Chan) is looking for a model for a make-up assignment, he thinks that could be the perfect way to give his mum the new experience she’s looking for.

He presses Cara into volunteering for the modelling task instead of axe-throwing, and despite Cara’s reservations, she pushes herself into doing it.

5) Sadie grows suspicious of Wendy and Quinn

Just before the special Outback Week, Wendy shared an emotionally charged moment with new friend Quinn (Louis Lè) as they discussed their heritage in The Waterhole.

Wendy has been feeling confused since fellow student Heidi suggested that her Gatsford Mentorship win was just a diversity tick-box exercise by Eden Uni to give them some good PR.

When Cara and Andrew couldn’t understand her struggles of navigating life as an Asian Australian, Wendy turned to Quinn, who had experienced the same difficulties himself.

Next week, when Sadie observes the closeness between Quinn and her mum, she’s unsettled by their overly-friendly vibe.

She confides in Andrew, telling him that she suspected Quinn had a crush on Wendy when she busted them at the party.

Now he’s helping her with her mentorship and making her playlists – she’s not sure she likes this!

6) Wendy makes a confession

Andrew is initially unfazed by Sadie’s revelation, but when he too observes the flirty banter between Wendy and Quinn, he starts to share his daughter’s concerns.

Unfortunately, Wendy decides to invite Quinn to Cara’s birthday celebrations, and it seems her two worlds are about to collide.

Later, Andrew tries to put Quinn out of his mind and be a supportive husband, but when he revisits some photos from Wendy’s recent presentation day, he spots a photo of Quinn gazing adoringly at his wife.

He confronts Wendy, certain that she can’t be oblivious to Quinn’s crush, but doesn’t expect his wife to confess that she and Quinn shared a ‘moment’.

She assures him that it was fleeting and nothing to worry about, but Andrew isn’t sure what to believe.

7) Andrew and Quinn come to blows

As Wendy admits that she and Quinn shared a moment, Andrew reels and struggles to hear Wendy’s explanation.

When Quinn shows up at Cara’s surprise party and starts making friends with the neighbours, Andrew can’t keep his feelings to himself.

He angrily confronts Quinn, leading to a dramatic showdown, and Wendy is forced to step in and separate the pair.

Andrew rushes onto Ramsay Street to cool off, and Wendy ends up offering to give him some space.

When Andrew surprisingly agrees, Wendy fears that she’s put her marriage in serious jeopardy.

8) Cara is confronted by her makeover

After reluctantly agreeing to be Sadie’s model for her course assignment, Cara is confronted by her glamorous makeover.

When Sadie takes her to the surprise party with a face full of makeup, she’s uncomfortable being the centre of attention.

Remi (Naomi Rukavina) whisks her off and offers to de-glam her, but Cara is reminded of her goal to push her own boundaries.

She decides to embrace it and add a fancy outfit to the new look – trying out a different side to herself and her forties.

9) JJ and Nell have their first kiss

After months of teenage angst, in which Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) developed a crush on JJ, only for both JJ and Dex (Marley Williams) developed a crush on her, the loved-up teens finally get some happiness next week.

JJ invites Nell to the big surprise party, and Nell agrees to go along, looking for a distraction from everything going on with her family.

When JJ supports Nell with cake and undemanding company, she admits that she’s struggling. She also has no idea where they stand after previously admitting that they like each other.

They’d decided to give each other some space so as to not upset Dex, but as they head outside and chat, JJ admits that it’s been on his mind too.

Giving in to temptation, the teens share a sweet first kiss and a fledgling relationship is born.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 26th Aug (Episode 9100 / 197)

A Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.

Paul’s haunted by his conscience.

A huge decision causes seismic shock.

Tuesday 27th Aug (Episode 9101 / 198)

A family is imploded by devastating news.

Nicolette scrambles in the wake of her errors.

A resident takes a critical turn.

Wednesday 28th Aug (Episode 9102 / 199)

A resident fights for their life.

JJ plans a surprise.

Wendy makes a big confession.

Thursday 29th Aug (Episode 9103 / 200)

Wendy’s admission leaves her on uncertain ground.

A resident’s concern sends them down the wrong path.

Cara’s forced out of her comfort zone.

JJ and Nell take the next step.

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.