This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Summer Bay gathers to celebrate Cash and Eden’s engagement, a surprise visitor brings joy for Eden, while the day ends in tragedy for one.

Cash decided to spontaneously pop the question to Eden just over a week ago, having never hinted before at wanting to get hitched. In fact, when Eden pranked Cash into thinking he’d proposed after Tane (Ethan Browne) and Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) wedding, he was horrified at the idea.

It was partly that reaction which caused Eden to hesitate in giving an answer, together with her own doubts about whether she had seen herself as the marrying type.

Thankfully Eden was able to make her decision pretty quickly, and as Cash assured her that he wouldn’t be offended if she wanted to forget he ever said anything, she excitedly said that she would marry him.

Flick was ecstatic at the news that her brother and bestie would be tying the knot, and set about organising a surprise engagement party for the pair.

One person not on the invite list however was Eden’s brother Levi (Tristan Gorey), who Eden hasn’t forgiven for leaving his wife Imogen (Georgia Blizzard) for Mackenzie (Emily Weir).

Their father Jimmy’s (Aaron Jeffrey) affair had fractured their family, with Eden not speaking to her brother for over a decade, and so when history repeated itself she decided to reinstate their estrangement.

However, what Eden isn’t expecting is for little sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) to turn up unannounced.

Up until last week, the youngest Fowler sibling has been something of a mystery. Although we did announce her upcoming arrival a few months ago, both Eden and Levi have only mentioned their little sister in passing, without even muttering her name.

Last week ended with Abigail’s arrival at the farmhouse. Eden had told her sister of the engagement over the phone, and Levi was thrilled to see his sister on his doorstep.

“Our sister just got engaged,” Abigail stated when Levi asked what she was doing there. “It’s time to party!”

This week, having told Cash and Eden that she’s treating them to a slap-up meal at Salt, Flick and Remi (Adam Rowland) instead blindfold the pair and lead them down to the beach, where the surprise party complete with food, bar, DJ and dance-floor is laid out before them.

“When it comes to engagements and weddings, it’s not typical of Eden to follow the traditional path,” Stephanie Panozzo told TV Week.

“But when her mates surprise her, she’s incredibly grateful and happy. She feels deeply she’s truly at her happiest celebrating her love for Cash with her nearest and dearest.”

Meanwhile, Levi has no plans to attend, knowing that he’s not welcome, with Mac also opting to remain with him at the farmhouse in solidarity. But it would appear as though Abigail has other ideas, hoping to reunite her siblings.

Eden is delighted when Abigail turns up to surprise her at the gathering, but later begins to become concerned over her demeanour.

Despite her exuberance, Abigail has rings under her eyes, is fidgety, and constantly checking her phone. Is Abigail hiding a secret of her own?

“She comes to the bay with a lot of her own personal demons she has to fight, and she definitely brings a lot of drama,” Hailey told 7News of her character, with Abigail’s backstory and struggles set to play out over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the equally surprising appearance of Levi and Mac is also bound to throw Eden, but will the three siblings being together for the first time in over a decade thaw her frostiness towards her brother?

Any issues are soon set to be forgotten though as the event ends in tragedy, with one bay resident set to lose their life…

“This week’s episodes and leading into next Monday are simply unmissable,” series producer Lucy Addario told 7News. “The community will rally in what will become a fight of a lifetime, and ultimately end in a death that will rock the Bay.”

“We have not seen a goodbye like this in years. All I can say is make sure your tissue box is close by — you will need it!”

Meanwhile, Flick also looks set to have a good time at the party, following her recent discovery that her new boyfriend, River Boy leader Rory (Joshua Orpin), was responsible for the death of a cop.

In an unexpected turn of events, ex-husband Tane (Ethan Browne) invites Flick to dance, which is noticed by Dana (Ally Harris).

Dana is of course keeping a keen eye on “demigod” Tane, knowing that he is the father of sister Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) unborn child. Harper doesn’t yet feel ready to tell Tane, particularly after she’s spent the last few weeks trying to get over her feelings for him.

Dana secretly records the two talking and dancing on her phone, and asks Xander (Luke Van Os) whether he feels they might get back together.

“If you ask me, I feel like they never stopped loving each other,” Xander responds.

Will this latest development affect Harper’s decision about the baby?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 12th August (Episode 8325)

Cash and Eden celebrate with friends. Abigail brings her siblings together.

Tuesday 13th August (Episode 8326)

A Summer Bay favourite fights for their life. Cash is left in the dark.

Wednesday 14th August (Episode 8327)

Cash holds onto hope. Bree and Levi are put to the test. Abigail gets sticky fingers.

Thursday 15th August (Episodes 8328-8329)

Mali gets a brush of inspiration from Kirby. Mackenzie is left to her own devices. Levi cleans up Abigail’s mess.

Kirby has high hopes for Mali. Perri steps in as mentor.