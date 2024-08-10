6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 12th to 16th August

Next week on Coronation Street, a complication during Toyah’s surgery changes everything, Tracy makes an unexpected return, and Dee-Dee begins to suspect Joel.

1) Amy makes her decision

Amy (Elle Mulvaney) finally makes a decision on whether to invest her inheritance from grandmother Deirdre (Anne Kirkbride) into the dodgy Altovalent Institute. After seeing the positive changes the group has seemingly had on Leanne (Jane Danson), Amy was easily talked into attending one of their seminars.

Whilst Leanne had hoped that their wisdom could help Amy deal with her ever-increasing life issues, local leader Rowan (Emrhys Cooper) was particularly keen to get Amy on board on account of the £40,000 she has sitting in her bank account.

The supposed plans for a new resource centre has seen Rowan pitch for a possible investment, whilst also attempting to blackmail Nick (Ben Price) into allowing Leanne to invest £20,000 herself.

Next week, Leanne’s excited to learn that Amy is still planning on investing in the institute.

Amy later meets with an advisor in the bistro to discuss her finances, and Aadi (Adam Hussain) is curious when he spots the two together.

When Amy later confides about her investment plans, feeling she could be doing something more adventurous with her savings, he warns her to be cautious before making any decisions that could put Deirdre’s legacy to her at risk.

Will Aadi’s advice change Amy’s mind?

2) Rowan’s losing his grip on Leanne

Meanwhile, Leanne’s mind is soon brought back down to earth when sister Toyah (Georgia Taylor) undergoes surgery following her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Leanne, advised by Rowan, made the decision to distance herself from Toyah’s struggles by withdrawing both emotionally and physically, much to the disgust of Nick who has instead been the one by Toyah’s side.

Next week, as Toyah heads into surgery with Nick for support, Rowan assures Leanne that she’s doing the right thing by looking after number one.

But everything changes when a consultant brings Nick news about Toyah. Nick is quickly on the phone to Leanne, telling her that there have been complications with Toyah’s operation and that she should come to the hospital immediately.

The scare seems to bring Leanne back to her senses as she sits at Toyah’s bedside. Later in the week, when Rowan wants to talk to Leanne about Amy’s investment decision, Leanne puts him off explaining that she is going to visit her sister.

Whilse Rowan worries that he is losing his control over Leanne, the change may be too little too late as far as Nick is concerned.

After Leanne shares an emotional reunion with Toyah, Nick tells Toyah that he’s planning to break the news about their affair to Leanne, having decided that he is in love with her.

Later, Nick receives a message from Rowan informing him that his time is up—unless he coughs up the £20k investment he is demanding, then Rowan will tell Leanne about Nick and Toyah’s illicit romance himself.

Rowan is soon getting his claws back into Leanne too, as he comes between her and her family once again.

When Simon (Alex Bain) invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam, Rowan points out it’s unfortunate timing as the institute were planning on fast-tracking her to level 8 of their program.

Whilst Nick tries to remind her that family should come first, Leanne is torn…

3) Cassie’s hot date… with Ken!

Over at No.1, Cassie (Claire Sweeney) is flattered when Steve (Simon Gregson) asks if she’d be interested in attending an evening concert of classical music in the park.

There has been a spark between the pair for several weeks, and whilst Cassie is secretly hopeful that it could lead to more, Steve doesn’t appear to have particularly noticed.

Cassie makes an effort to impress Steve as she returns that evening dressed up to the nines for their ‘date’… only to find that she will actually be accompanying Ken (William Roache) to the concert!

Steve, meanwhile, explains that he has a hot date planned with Demi (Lisa Shingler), who he’d previously met through a dating app only for her to ditch him after realising he wasn’t over recently-departed wife Tracy (Kate Ford).

Will Cassie be able to hide her disappointment as she heads off for a refined evening of music with Ken?

Later in the week, there’s an increased tension between the pair as Steve and Cassie argue in front of Ken who, at his wits’ end, orders them out.

Cassie later tells Steve that she’s quitting as Ken’s carer, but when she later overhears Ken on the phone, something he says may just change her mind…

4) Tracy returns

If things weren’t complicated enough between Steve and Cassie, the pair are stunned when Tracy returns home from Spain unexpectedly!

Tracy left Weatherfield back in April, after walking out of her marriage to romance former Weathy County player Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn).

Tracy is shocked to see Cassie in No.1, and is disgusted to learn that she has actually been employed as Ken’s carer, with her reaction offending Cassie.

As Ken wonders what brings Tracy back home, she explains that she’s just there to visit daughter Amy, but Ken feels that there’s more to it…

Will Tracy end up being back for good?

5) Kit moves into the Rovers

Next door, there’s a new lodger at the Rovers as Kit (Jacob Roberts) take residence in Glenda’s (Jodie Prenger) old room.

It doesn’t take long for Kit to realise that the pub is gossip central, which will suit the dodgy copper to a tee.

He feels there could be another benefit as he flirts with co-owner Daisy (Charlotte Jordan) while moving in his belongings, not realising that she’s already in a relationship with Ryan (Ryan Prescott).

Any misunderstandings are soon forgotten about, however, when Kit shows Ryan his vinyl collection. The part-time DJ is impressed with the 12-inches on offer, and soon suggests that he and Kit should have a drink together.

While Kit is managing to integrate himself further into the community, his relationship with biological mother Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) remains practically non-existent.

Although Kit has been keen to form a bond with siblings Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Paul (Peter Ash), he has so far been unable to forgive Bernie for giving him up, and has been particularly scathing to her whilst out of earshot of everyone else.

Paul had hoped that his previous pleas for everyone to get along, as he himself becomes ever more debilitated with motor neurone disease, had been enough. But when Kit avoids a family dinner next week, Paul is disappointed.

Summoning Kit to the flat, Paul plays him a message that he’s written out on his voice machine, imploring him to forgive Bernie for the sake of the family.

Although he sympathises with Paul’s position, Kit stubbornly refuses, explaining his reasons why.

However, Kit is soon thrown into a panic when he realises that Paul is struggling to breathe. Unsure of what to do, Kit grabs his phone—will Paul get help in time?

6) Dee-Dee grows suspicious of Joel

Elsewhere, Joel’s (Calum Lill) facade could be set to crumble, as Dee-Dee (Channique Sterling-Brown) begins to realise that her fiancé may not be the perfect gent she thought he was.

The seemingly mild-mannered solicitor has been leading a double life as a violent groomer of young girls. His latest heinous act saw him try and dispose of pregnant victim Lauren (Cait Fitton) by plying her food with drugs, but it only caused her to go into premature labour, giving birth to their son Frankie.

“It’s gone from being a problem he needs to fix to being a human and thinking that this is his child,” Calum Lill explains. “I think paternal instincts had to kick in but everything’s up in the air, and there’s this weird juxtaposition of something he can’t help but love as a father, but is also a massive problem for him. It’s just another plate he has to spin, another problem to try and navigate.”

Joel has been letting Lauren stay in his old flat, with the promise that he would get her to Ireland as per her wishes to start over away from Weatherfield. But the unexpected arrival of Frankie has now changed things.

Next week, Dee-Dee is confused when she spots a notification come through on Joel’s tablet asking him to rate his recent experience at Belfast airport.

Dee-Dee is quick to quiz Joel on it, who claims he had been planning to go for work and that it had got cancelled, but Dee-Dee remains suspect.

“The great thing is you’ve got two people who, for their job, they interrogate, they defend, they deflect and are going up against each other,” Calum explains.

“So she cross-examines him, he’s coming up with excuses and deflecting, coming up with plausible things and trying to direct her in other ways. It’s interesting to watch play out, they are both very good at getting answers, a battle of wits and expertise.”

When Dee-Dee later meets up with Joel’s ex-wife Emily (Ellena Vincent) to ask whether their daughter Maeve could be a flower girl at the wedding next month, she hands over a fairy charm for Maeve’s charm bracelet. Dee-Dee is further confused when Emily informs her that Maeve doesn’t have a charm bracelet.

Viewers will recall that Dee-Dee discovered a jeweller’s receipt back in February, with Joel explaining at the time that the purchase was Maeve’s bracelet. When Joel was subsequently revealed as the perpetrator behind Lauren’s disappearance, it was shown that he had in fact been the one to buy Lauren’s necklace.

Realising that Joel is clearly up to some of his old tricks, Emily warns Dee-Dee to be careful, pointing out that she knows Joel is also still renting his old flat.

Her questions mounting, Dee-Dee finds a set of keys in Joel’s briefcase and heads over to the flat to investigate… but what will she find?

“There seems to be a thing where people question how has Dee-Dee fallen for this, how has she been so stupid, seen what’s right in front of her,” Calum adds. “But there’s been nothing right in front of her because he’s hidden everything.

“A lot of victims of abuse and manipulation, it’s not their fault they haven’t seen it. He’s hidden everything and is really manipulative.”

“Selfishly I absolutely love working here so it bodes well for me the better Joel is at hiding things! In true soap justice he can’t get away with what he’s done, especially cos of how bad the things he’s done are.

“I’m very excited to get to the end of the story but it will be very bittersweet because it’s the most incredible place to work.“