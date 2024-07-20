6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 22nd to 26th July

Next week on Coronation Street, Paul has one last adventure as he spends a final outside, Stu comes to Mason’s aid, Nick confronts Rowan as Toyah gets her results, and Joel is caught out.

1) Paul’s special day

Paul’s (Peter Ash) MND battle will reach a heartbreaking milestone next week, as he is told that he can no longer safely leave their flat.

Paul has already had one fall when attempting to use the stairlift, with the occupational therapist suggesting that he shouldn’t use it any more.

The week begins with Paul asking Billy to gather the family together at No.5, with the reveal of Kit as their long-lost brother having caused Paul and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) to turn against mum Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove).

With the siblings and their mum back in the same room, Paul plays them a pre-prepared message from his speech machine, reminding them that he is dying and he can’t bear for everyone to be fighting. Right now, he needs his mum more than ever.

When the OT pays Paul a further visit on Wednesday, she insists that it’s time they put their warning into place. Paul no longer has the muscle strength to sit safely in his stairlift.

“Billy and Paul live in a first floor flat,” Daniel Brocklebank explains. “Which means that until they can move somewhere else with a ground floor apartment, which they’re trying to do and they’re on a waiting list to move out, Paul is going to be confined to the flat.”

As a result, the decision is made that Paul will spend one more day outside having a final adventure, with the help of his family and friends.

Friday’s emotional episode—dedicated to Rugby League legend Rob Burrows, who passed away following his own MND battle last month—will be shown entirely from Paul’s viewpoint, as he wakes up from a dream to find that his speech has sadly deteriorated even further overnight.

Viewers will hear Paul’s inner thoughts as he struggles to make his feelings known throughout the day, through voiceovers from actor Peter Ash.

“I feel incredibly proud to have worked on this episode,” Peter tells us. “From the moment I read the script I knew it was going to be something really special (mostly because I couldn’t stop crying!) I loved being able to record Paul’s inner thoughts, showing us the mind is still 100%, even with MND. I hope the audience enjoys it, as everyone involved gave their all!“

The first stop on Paul and Billy’s adventure is the church where they were married only last year, where the two share a special moment as they reminisce.

The pair later head to the Rovers, and whilst Paul is no longer able to drink liquids, David (Jack P Shepherd) has sorted out a little gadget to make bubbles of beer that Paul will be able to taste without compromising his safety.

“The whole day is amazing and I really don’t want to spoil it by giving too much away,” Daniel continues. “It was the most incredible and emotional episode to film.”

“Not all of the day is big surprises or gestures. I think what Billy is realising, as I think most people should, in life, generally anyway, is that actually the small things are the biggest. You don’t need grand gestures or expensive gifts, it is in the detail, the little things that matter the most.“

“Paul’s MND has been such an important, powerful story and this episode is one of the real pinnacle moments in Paul’s journey,” producer Verity MacLeod tells us. “Coronation Street has never done anything like this before, it is extraordinary, heartbreaking, funny and beautiful.”

“The acting from all of the cast is superb but especially Peter Ash and Dan Brocklebank,” Verity adds. “They are truly spectacular. The directing from Vicky Thomas and the writing by Debbie Oates is stunning. It is an incredible episode that we are all so proud of.”

2) Stu comes to Mason’s aid

Elsewhere, Liam (Charlie Wrenshall) and Dylan (Liam McCheyne) were recently horrified to learn that bully Mason (Luca Toolan) was being released, after serving only a couple of months in a young offenders institute.

Viewers have already seen Mason back in Weatherfield, with it being revealed that he was sleeping rough in the ginnel in the precinct.

As an anxious Dylan prepares for his trial shift at Speed Daal this week, chef Stu (Bill Fellows) spots a battered and bloodied Mason sitting in the precinct playground.

“Mason has had a really rough time in the young offenders so he’s filled with mixed emotions,” Luca Toolan explains. “Obviously it’s nice to be out of the hell hole that he was in, but the amount of jip that he’s getting from the residents will be difficult for him to deal with.”

Unaware of who Mason actually is, kindly Stu approaches the teen to see if he needs any assistance. Having only been released for a matter of days, has Mason already fallen in with the wrong people?

“I don’t think that he’s already gotten himself into trouble since being released,” Luca continues. “I think this is the kind of abuse Mason has faced his whole life which unfortunately is what has shaped him into the kind of person he is today.”

“I think once Mason is fully back on screen, we will see little nuggets of things which we will be able to explore further into his backstory and give a clearer insight into his family life.”

With Stu having spent the best part of three decades locked up for a crime he did not commit, he has seen it all, and can recognise that Mason is a troubled young man who could need steering down the right path. Could Stu be the person to do so?

“Oh absolutely,” Luca agrees. “Stu has been there, done that and got the t-shirt and knows exactly what that life is like. I think Stu will see a lot of himself in Mason and could really be a strong father figure for Mason which I don’t think he’s ever properly experienced.”

“Stu knows kids like Mason and I think he will really want to help him turn his life around before it’s too late. With regards to Mason’s family, he clearly doesn’t have someone to turn to which leads to him sleeping rough, so I would love him to have that supportive figure in his life.”

As was inevitable, it doesn’t take long before Dylan’s worst fears are realised, and he finds himself face-to-face with his tormentor.

“I think there’s a lot of pent up anger between Mason and Dylan,” Luca points out. “Mason is probably holding a lot of resentment towards Dylan and blames him for him being put behind bars because ultimately he was the one who confessed. I think the initial scene will be quite an explosive one to watch and it was a really fun scene to film.”

Is there any chance that Mason could attempt to make amends with Dylan over what he put him through?

“I think with Dylan specifically it depends on how he reacts towards Mason. I think Mason will come in with an open mind and won’t close the relationship off with Dylan entirely.”

“Deep down I think he wants to keep a little bit of the door open for him and if Dylan comes forth and tries to make amends then Mason could be receptive towards that. As for everyone else on the street, I think he’s just trying to do right now especially after having a tough time in jail and experiencing a tough life so far.”

“Mason is trying to keep his head above water and do anything he can to survive, if that means playing the nice guy or changing his life around then I hope he will do it.”

But does Luca believe that Mason is capable of taking those steps to become a better person?

“I think anyone can change in the right environment and people around them,” he replies. “All it takes is one person, like Stu for instance, to wrap his arms around him and give that unconditional love which would change him.”

“Although there are times that Mason may “betray” people who care for him and maybe not live up to their expectations, it’s all about having that supportive network around him that will make such a difference.

“I think the future is promising for Mason and if he’s in that right environment, he will change. Then again, Mason is a very volatile character and explodes easily so who knows…”

3) Toyah gets her results

Meanwhile, Toyah’s (Georgia Taylor) discovery that Institute leader Rowan (Emrhys Cooper) has a criminal past, and has since changed his name, has left Leanne (Jane Danson) feeling conflicted.

Leanne confronts Rowan, who is able to smarm his way back into Leanne’s good books leaving Toyah despaired at her sister’s naivety.

Toyah has other things on her mind though as she attends a hospital appointment to discuss her test results, to determine whether she is indeed suffering from ovarian cancer. Toyah is touched when Nick (Ben Price) turns up in the waiting room, and as they head in to see the consultant together, she prepares herself for the worst.

Later in the week, Nick chooses to accompany Toyah to another appointment, but as they embrace in the waiting room, Nick spots a man surreptitiously trying to take a photo of them.

Convinced that Rowan is behind it, given that he has already blackmailed Nick over a picture of him and Toyah kissing, Nick heads to an Institute event at the Chariot Square Hotel with brother David to confront him.

Will Nick do something he’ll later come to regret?

4) Jack is bullied

Over at No.13, Jack (Kyran Bowes) finds himself ridiculed by schoolmates over the deepfake videos featuring his stepmum Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine).

All evidence appeared to point to Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic), the father of killer Corey, being behind the videos, and Abi has recently taken a break from Weatherfield to visit the twins in Essex and get away from it all.

Next week, she returns to the street and is determined to put Stefan behind her once and for all. The videos however still remain on the net, and it’s Jack that is now suffering as a result.

When Debbie (Sue Devaney) spots her nephew being teased, she comes to the rescue and explains that the videos are faked. After a heart-to-heart, Jack asks Debbie to promise she won’t let on to Abi or Kevin (Michael Le Vell) that he knows about the existence of the videos.

Later, in the hotel, Debbie is stunned when Stefan walks in for a business meeting… what will she do?

5) Joel is caught out

Elsewhere, a pregnant Lauren (Cait Fitton) is still at Joel’s (Calum Lill) mercy after she reluctantly agreed to accept help from him. Lauren is determined to move away for a fresh start in Ireland, and wants Joel to pay for it, but he has managed to so far delay her departure by having her move in to his old flat.

With Michael (Ryan Russell) and Ronnie (Vinta Morgan) enlisted to move the a chest of drawers from Joel’s old place to Dee-Dee’s (Channique Sterling-Brown), Joel has to get Lauren out of the way.

Joel gives Lauren some money to go shopping, but when the two later come around, Ronnie looks in the fridge and spots that it’s still full of ready-meals for one. How will Joel explain that?

Later in the week, Lauren is bored out of her wits, with Joel promising that she will be on her way to Ireland with the week. In the meantime, she heads over to the Platts to call on Max, desperate for some normality.

6) Kit checks out No. 5

Gemma and husband Chesney (Sam Aston) are currently facing eviction after their landlord put No.5 up for sale. The pair are desperately trying to find a place large enough for themselves and their five kids, but they’re at the bottom of a long queue for the authority’s housing.

Gemma’s miserable as she reveals that the landlord has arranged a viewing for a potential buyer that afternoon, but Summer (Harriet Bibby) is stunned when she later passes by No.5 and sees the estate agent showing Kit inside…

Is Kit about to take away his sister’s home from under her, or does he have another plan?