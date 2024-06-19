Next week on Neighbours, as JJ gets to the bottom of the Eirene Rising thefts, his attempts to fix things see him caught with stolen goods.

This week has seen another crime wave hit Erene Rising. The retirement complex has had a cursed start, with the poisoning at the opening event, followed by a stink bomb being let off in the courtyard.

Now, Harold’s (Ian Smith) left shoe has gone missing, along with five of Hilary’s (Anne Scott-Pendlebury) left shoes.

Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) once again blamed the school kids, but Jane (Annie Jones) assured her that the key to the connecting door was safe, and reminded her that pranks aren’t necessarily just the domain of kids.

Viewers soon learnt that the pranks are being spearheaded by Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) friend Jasmie (Frankie Mazzone) when we saw her hide a copy of the master key in her locker.

Then Harold’s tuba went missing, and the management realised that the perp is now after valuables, meaning it’s more than just a simple prank.

Soon after, another incident saw Susan (Jackie Woodburne) knocked to the ground when she stumbled upon a group of kids stealing musical equipment from the complex.

Susan was left panicked when she struggled to get back up on her own, and after it was confirmed that she had sprained her wrist, it made her and Karl (Alan Fletcher) fear an MS relapse.

Susan began to fear for her mortality as she came to terms with getting old and the idea of her health beginning to deteriorate in the future.

Next week, Susan returns to work and hopes that her accident might have scared the thieving teens into stopping their childish pranks.

However, it’s not long before Moira, one of the complex’s elderly residents, reports unauthorised purchases made on her credit card, and it’s evident that the pranks have become something far more serious.

Susan still assumes that the teens are to blame, but has no idea how to find out who.

Meanwhile, JJ (Riley Bryant) is trying to reset his friendship with Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) after turning down her offer of a date, but she’s still feeling rejected and focusses on spending more time with her friend Jasmine, who shows her an expensive new jacket she’s just bought.

Later, JJ overhears Moira mention that her credit card scammer had bought something from the same brand that Jasmine was flaunting. He approaches Nell and suggests that her friend could be behind the thefts, but Nell baulks at the suggestion.

JJ still believes that it’s worth investigating, so he confronts Jasmine herself. He lays out his suspicions, but Jasmine denies it, pointing out that JJ has no hard proof.

With Terese, Susan, Karl and Jane unable to solve the crimes, they realise that Eirene Rising’s reputation is getting more damaged by the day, putting the new venture at risk.

The following day (Wednesday 26th June), things get worse when Harold reports that his credit card details have been stolen too. However, it’s his missing tuba that he’s most upset about.

JJ tracks down Jasmine again and reaffirms his suspicions. While she still denies any involvement, JJ encourages her to at least return the tuba anonymously.

When Jasmine does exactly that, Harold is delighted to be reunited with his beloved tuba.

He encourages Susan and Terese to keep going with their retirement venture, having realised that they’re already having doubts about its future.

He tells them that it’s a dream worth fighting for and that its initiatives are already having a good impact on the elderly residents.

Having succeeded once, JJ decides to set about retrieving more stolen goods to return.

Successful, he heads back to Eirene Rising to return them to their rightful owners, but finds himself busted by Terese with a bag full of hot merchandise!

With a track record for theft, will he be able to convince Terese that he isn’t Eirene Rising’s mystery fraudster?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 9062 / 159)

Vic is accused of theft.

Aaron considers making an offer.

Holly zeroes in on a suspect.

Thursday 20th June (Episode 9063 / 160)

Holly reaches her third strike.

Aaron makes a risky decision.

Leo sinks to a new low.

Monday 24th June (Episode 9064 / 161)

Leo is presented with a tantalising offer.

The Share House battle an unwelcome interloper.

Out on the festival circuit, Melanie befriends an intriguing stranger.

Tuesday 25th June (Episode 9065 / 162)

Melanie brings a mysterious new friend to Ramsay Street.

Vic stoops to a shock move.

JJ makes a game-changing discovery.

Wednesday 26th June (Episode 9066 / 163)

Holly’s fascination with crime leads her to dangerous territory.

JJ makes a disastrous decision as Harold is hit by a loss.

A handsome newcomer sets his sights on a Ramsay Street resident.

Thursday 27th June (Episode 9067 / 164)

Wendy embraces uni life.

JJ makes a selfless sacrifice.

Holly’s quest for the truth brings her face to face with terror.

Monday 1st July (Episode 9068 / 165)

Holly’s peril reaches new heights.

Wendy attracts an unexpected admirer.

Leo faces a tough decision.

Tuesday 2nd July (Episode 9069 / 166)

Vic reaches a crossroads.

Toadie and Terese reignite the spark in their marriage.

Aaron grows closer to Logan, unaware of his true agenda.

Wednesday 3rd July (Episode 9070 / 167)

An unexpected visitor arrives at Eirini Rising.

Byron and Nicolette grapple with a betrayal.

Melanie lays down the law.

Wendy and Cara hide their double lives.

Thursday 4th July (Episode 9071 / 168)

Jane puts a plan into action to keep a beloved resident home.

Cara makes a secret smart move.

A familiar face returns to Erinsborough.