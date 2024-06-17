Home and Away Spoilers – Dana in danger as she uncovers Bronte’s scam

Coming up on Home and Away in Australia, as Irene comes up with a drastic solution to help Bronte, Dana’s suspicions land her in danger.

Dana (Ally Harris) is about to face further consequences of moving to Summer Bay, as she’s subjected to her second abduction in the space of a year!

It’s all thanks to Dana’s new housemate at the Beach House, Bronte Langford (Stefanie Caccamo), who Irene (Lynne McGranger) recently met whilst away in the city for a month having her annual health-check.

Having been introduced to Harper (Jessica Redmayne), Bronte explained that Irene had approached her after seeing she was upset in the hospital waiting room, and that she had poured her heart out to her.

Irene later explained to Harper that Bronte was very sick, and was undergoing tests for an autoimmune disorder.

Irene had brought Bronte back to the bay figuring that a few days of sea air could do her some good, allowing her to stay in a fourth bedroom that seems to have re-materialised at the Beach House.

Bronte was suitably impressed when Irene later took her to the diner, with Irene explaining that she co-owned the business with Leah (Ada Nicodemou).

Although Harper seemed to have some some niggling doubts, it didn’t take long for viewers to have any suspicions about Bronte confirmed.

Bronte was seen making a call to an unknown person where it was revealed that she is conning Irene. Bronte explained that Irene owns her own home and business, and that she’s a pushover.

Bronte immediately took her scam to the next stage by arriving back at the diner in tears, telling Irene that her results had shown there was nothing more the doctors could do for her—she’s dying. Upset, Irene told Bronte that she could stay for as long as she needed, and that she’d support her every step of the way.

Bronte offered to do what she could between appointments to contribute towards rent and bills, but Irene wouldn’t hear of it. She then subtly brought up in conversation that there was an experimental treatment in Canada for her condition, but that the prohibitive costs meant it was far out of reach. Irene pushed her for details, with Bronte explaining that it would be getting on for $100,000.

Irene lay awake that night mulling things over, and the next day announced to Bronte that she was going to help her find the money somehow. Bronte’s plan was working…

Meanwhile, the diner was thrown into chaos last week when it was discovered that the water supply had become contaminated. When John (Shane Withington) collapsed on the beach shortly after he and Dana had opened a washed up container of potting mix, everyone had assumed that it had contained something toxic.

But when Bree (Juliet Godwin) eventually received word that the contents of the container were harmless, Marilyn (Emily Symons) and customers at the diner also began falling ill. It was only then that Bree realised they’d been looking in the wrong place for the answers.

After the biohazard team investigated, Leah was told that a leaking pipe had caused some benzine, which was in the surrounding insulation, to leach into the water system.

Irene and Leah were faced with a costly decontamination process, as well as the damage to their reputation after the closure was reported on the front page of the Coastal News.

This week, Leah and Irene are stunned when they learn that one of the affected customers is planning to sue them for $50,000. As Irene gets on the phone to the insurers to work out if they’ll be willing to cover the cost, Bronte is listening with interest.

“It’s dollar-sign eyes,” Stefanie Caccamo told TV Week. “Bronte could potentially score more money that she’s ever scammed before. Jackpot.”

Bronte is soon explaining to Irene that she has also been affected by the water contamination, and her health has taken a nosedive as a result. Irene is devastated, particularly since she’d brought Bronte to the bay in the hope she’d be able to help her, but soon comes up with a shocking solution… she suggests that Bronte should also sue the diner!

“It’s a remarkable request,” Stefanie continued. “Bronte has never experienced generosity like Irene’s. I think she almost feels guilty… but only for a second.”

When Harper accompanies Bronte on a walk, she finally gets to interrogate her on her autoimmune disease, but Harper’s questioning only makes Bronte all the more determined to see her plan through.

Promos for upcoming episodes show that Dana is the one set to act on her suspicions however. When Irene promises Bronte that she’s going to find a way to get her the money, Bronte is seen on the phone to her associate explaining “Trust me, this is going to be big!”

An online fundraiser is subsequently set up, with Irene seemingly donating $1000 to it herself. “I can’t believe how generous people are around here,” Bronte is heard saying, as the total starts rising.

Dana explains to Xander (Luke Van Os) that she has a gut feeling that something isn’t right about Bronte, but Xander doesn’t buy it. “She is terminally ill,” he explains. “Why would she be lying about that?”

When Dana finally voices her concern to Irene, Irene rubbishes her theory.

“I think all of that is an act,” Dana tells her.

“I’m telling you that she is the real deal,” Irene angrily replies. “Enough! You stay the hell out of it!”

As Irene and Leah later explain to Bronte that they’re going to give her $50,000, Dana is listening in from the stairwell, raising her eyebrows as she hears of the plan.

Dana soon confronts Bronte and bluntly asks her “It’s all fake… yeah?”

An emotionless Bronte doesn’t even put up a fight, as she simply says “Prove it“.

Despite the cool exterior, Dana has clearly got Bronte rattled, as she makes another phone call explaining that they need to shut Dana up.

“Bronte is willing to take things far, because the potential of a huge paycheque means she could have the life she’s always envisioned for herself,” Stefanie adds. “She decides she’ll do whatever it takes to get what she wants, and then run away and forget.”

That evening, Bronte returns to the Beach House with a man in tow. As Dana realises she’s in danger, she darts towards the door to make her escape but is stopped by Bronte.

Dana screams as Bronte and her associate bundle her out of the house, and as the promo ends, we see that Dana has been locked up in a shipping container in the middle of nowhere!

Dana’s last spell in captivity came last September, not long after she had first arrived in the bay on the run from the law. Dana had been fitted up by her ex-boyfriend Olly and corrupt cop Will Madden (Jonny Pavlovsky) for stealing drugs from the hospital she worked at.

When Dana left a message to Olly gloating that they’d finally found CCTV evidence that put her in the clear, Detective Madden arrested her, only to take her to an abandoned shed rather than the police station. It was touch and go for Dana when Madden drugged her in an attempt to kill her, but they were found in the nick of time and Madden was arrested.

With Dana now trapped again, will Irene find out the despicable truth about Bronte before it’s too late?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 17th June (Episode 8279)

Mali discovers the truth about Iluka. Kirby’s hot date goes cold on her. Bronte steps up her manipulation.

Tuesday 18th June (Episode 8280)

Bronte’s scheming pays dividends. Can Mackenzie learn to trust Levi? Eden holds onto anger.

Wednesday 19th June (Episode 8281)

Cash tries to reconcile Eden and Felicity. Dana is suspicious. Irene comes up with a shock solution.

Thursday 20th June (Episodes 8282-8284)

Can Felicity and Eden bury the hatchet? Irene walks further into Bronte’s trap. Dana makes her suspicions known.

Dana’s crusade is making her enemies. Tane returns to the Bay with big plans. Will Harper get her man?

Kirby is wooed by Iluka. Mackenzie and Levi walk into danger. Can Mali save his friends in time?