Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Hollywood comes to Summer Bay, Bree and Remi end up on an awkward double date with their potential new partners.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) had believed his dalliance with Hollywood was over, after wrapping up his job as actor Stevie Marlow’s (Catherine Van-Davies) personal bodyguard.

Stevie had employed Cash after she came under threat from an anonymous stalker, but after the suspicious death of Stevie’s Death Throes co-star Crystal (Sheridan Harbridge) was deemed accidental following an inquest, Stevie figured her case wouldn’t be taken seriously by the authorities and dismissed Cash.

Stevie vowed to carry on with her life in the public eye, and soon announced on her socials that she’d be attending a press conference for her new romcom movie All Our Tomorrows.

Despite no longer being in her employ, Cash was concerned for Stevie’s safety and went along. As Stevie was meeting a group of fans afterwards, Cash’s instincts were proven right when her stalker Sidney (Joshua McElroy) was found to be amongst them.

Cash acted quickly as Sidney lunged for Stevie, pulling her out of the way of any harm, and gave chase as Sidney made his escape.

Cornering him in an underground car park, Cash was able to overpower Sidney and detain him. With Sidney now safely locked up on remand, Cash’s work for Stevie was done.

But Stevie had a further proposal for Cash, asking if he’d consider coming back to work for her full time during the shoot. Although tempted by the financial benefit, Cash declined the offer, not wanting to leave girlfriend Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) behind in Summer Bay. Stevie understood and bid Cash farewell.

However, only a few days later Stevie unexpectedly rolled back into town with an entourage including the movie’s director Nelson (Mahesh Jadu), 1st AD Paolo (Xarve Buchholz) and Assistant Location Manager Lottie (Madeline Maclean).

She reminded Cash that he said he’s consider her offer if the circumstances had been different, so if he won’t come with her, then why not bring the movie to Summer Bay instead!

As Cash tried to get his head around what was going on, Stevie reacquainted herself with Remi (Adam Rowland), who warned her that Cash doesn’t like games. Returning to No.59, Stevie laid her cards on the table, telling Cash that she didn’t feel safe without him despite the fact that Sidney is locked up. In her type of industry, once you find someone you trust, you keep them close.

Cash agreed to return to the fold on the condition that he didn’t have to leave town, but there’s still the small matter of convincing Nelson and the producers that Summer Bay would be the perfect place for the movie.

Nelson had become somewhat distracted though after spotting Bree (Juliet Godwin) on the beach. The two had made eyes at each other, and before they knew it had partaken in a takeaway coffee together.

Next week, Stevie is having trouble getting hold of Nelson and as she leaves the surf club to go look for him, Roo (Georgie Parker) and Alf (Ray Meagher) spot her. Roo’s excited when Cash confirms that the woman she just saw is Stevie Marlow, but Alf is a little less enthusiastic when Cash drops the news that they may be filming a movie in the bay, believing it would be chaos.

Meanwhile, Nelson is continues getting to know Bree as he ignores Stevie’s calls, but stops short of talking about his line of work after Bree sees his camera and asks if he’s a photographer.

When Bree tells him that she can barely take a selfie, Nelson takes her phone and shows her a suggested technique, taking the opportunity to also enter his number. Bree explains she’s just got out of a relationship, but will bear him in mind.

Speaking of the devil, Bree is stunned when Remi then turns up with Stevie, who’s glad to have found Nelson so she can continue to try and convince him of the bay’s suitability for the movie.

The next day, Stevie drags Nelson to the beach with Remi. Nelson still isn’t sure about the change in location—he’d pictured All Our Tomorrows as being set in a remote mountain cabin, far from the sparkling shores of Summer Bay.

Stevie is determined to change his mind however, and acts out a scene from the movie with Remi whilst Nelson sizes up possible shots.

Just at that moment, Bree arrives on the beach with Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and witnesses Remi and Stevie sharing a passionate kiss as the climax of the scene.

Bree decides she doesn’t feel like a swim any more, but as she returns to the apartment, she tells Kirby that if Remi can move on then there’s no reason she can’t too. Fired up, she takes out her phone and texts Nelson.

Meanwhile, Nelson has finally been convinced to shoot the movie in Summer Bay, but the producers aren’t keen given they’ve already stumped up cash for the mountain location and the building of the cabin.

When Stevie offers to pay for the changes out of her own pocket, it seems that clinches the deal. Hollywood is coming to Summer Bay!

After picking Bree up from her apartment, Nelson takes her to Salt, where he reveals that he’ll be sticking around in Summer Bay for the shoot.

When Stevie and Remi then enter, Nelson invites the pair to join them to celebrate. Remi tries to shut it down, but Stevie, who’s oblivious to his history with Bree, enthusiastically takes a seat.

Remi reluctantly joins the table, as he and Bree prepare for what is certain to be a very awkward double date!

It doesn’t take long for the truth to come out when Stevie finally makes the connection as to how a doctor and a rock star would know each other. Stevie can’t help but thank Bree, as if Remi hadn’t been avoiding her then she and Remi would never have met!

Bree makes her excuses and leaves the table, but the next day Nelson is keen to arrange another date, preferably without her ex present.

As the two share a kiss, is this going to be the start of a new relationship between Bree and the hotshot director?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 17th June (Episode 8251)

Bree considers moving on. Stevie’s romcom hits Summer Bay. Remi inadvertently crashes Bree’s date.

Tuesday 27th June (Episode 8252)

Stevie crosses a boundary. Remi and Bree have a heart to heart. Eden plays third wheel in her own relationship.

Wednesday 28th June (Episode 8253)

Mackenzie confronts Eden. Levi is heartbroken. Xander and Dana face questions.

Thursday 29th June (Episode 8254)

Tane cuts Felicity off when she tries to help. Felicity has a new fling. Theo feels like a burden.

Friday 30th June (Episode 8255)

Felicity’s worlds collide. Tane faces jail time. Alf is sceptical of the film crew in the Bay.