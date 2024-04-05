Next week on Coronation Street, as bully Mason faces his day in court, Liam and Dylan are nervous about facing their tormentor. Will they have the courage to testify against him?

Weatherfield High bully Mason Radcliffe (Luca Toolan) is finally up in court next week, after being charged with threatening Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) with a knife back in November.

The shocking moment was only one incident in a campaign of terror that Mason inflicted on Liam over the course of several months, leaving the 14-year-old in despair and looking for ways to end his own life.

Having pushed Dylan (Liam McCheyne) into becoming another of Liam’s bullies, Mason attempted to shift blame onto him after Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Gary (Mikey North) finally discovered the truth and had Liam report Mason to the police.

Dylan had been ordered by Mason to stash the knife away somewhere safe, but when Mason asked to meet him in the precinct to hand it back over, Dylan was instead intercepted by police officer Craig (Colson Smith), who had received a tipoff that Dylan had the weapon in his bag.

Realising Mason had set him up, and disgusted with his own actions after learning the mental anguish Liam had been going through, Dylan didn’t fight the charges and pleaded guilty, but also made sure to tell the truth about Mason’s involvement.

Having been handed a community service order, Dylan returned home with Sean (Antony Cotton) to find mum Violet (Jenny Platt) waiting for him, who was furious that she hadn’t been informed of recent developments.

Violet ordered Liam to pack up his things and come back with her to London, devastating Sean who felt that he’d failed as a parent.

Violet and Liam returned to Weatherfield this week, in advance of Dylan’s next appearance in court for Mason’s hearing.

When Dylan bumped into schoolfriend Bella whilst with his mum in the bistro, she asked him to come down to the precinct for ice cream. But Dylan was walking straight into a trap, and he soon found himself surrounded by Mason and his cronies.

Knowing that he could well be facing a custodial sentence, Mason confronted Dylan over his plans to testify against him, warning him that he should retract his statement and pull out of giving evidence.

“If not,” Mason ominously warned him, “I’ve got two older brothers… and I’m the nice one.”

With Mason’s threat hanging over his head, and knowing that his dad is also in the Radcliffes’ sights, Dylan is conflicted as the day of the hearing arrives next week. Staying with Violet at the Chariot Square Hotel, Dylan packs up his rucksack and sneaks out.

“Dylan is feeling very nervous which is expected going to court,” Liam McCheyne explains. “It’s got to the point now that he realises the extent of how far he and Mason have gone which is quite overwhelming. He definitely feels out of his depth.”

Over in Victoria Court, Liam is also nervous at the thought of facing Mason in court, with Maria and Gary doing all they can to boost his confidence. Liam’s distracted as he’s taken out for breakfast at the bistro, with the arrival of a panicked Sean and Violet then bringing news that Dylan has gone missing.

Liam heads home as Gary offers to help Sean and Violet search for Dylan, but as he approaches he’s unaware of the figure watching him nearby.

Dylan takes Liam by surprise as he drags him into the ginnel and tells him about Mason’s threats. He suggests that rather than having to face their tormentor in court, they should do a runner.

“I don’t actually think Dylan knows himself what’s going through his head,” Liam explains. “He’s a very troubled young lad and feels like he hasn’t got an adult figure to actually turn to due to the attitude and the way he’s treated his dad over the past few months.

“He’s lied to everyone at No.11, so although he’s brought this upon himself, he feels like he needs that adult figure around to offer him a bit of advice and without that, he feels the best option is to run away.”

When Maria and Gary return home to find that Liam isn’t there, they’re quick to tell Sean and Violet that he has also gone missing.

Will Liam and Dylan join forces and overcome their fears to ensure justice is served on Mason?

Whilst our lips are sealed as to what goes down, later in the week Dylan is faced with saying goodbye to the cobbles for good as Violet prepares to take him back to London. Sean desperately tries to change Violet’s mind but she won’t be swayed.

Dylan bids an emotional farewell to Sean and Eileen (Sue Cleaver) back at No.11, but as they head towards the tram station, Dylan makes an impassioned plea to Violet. He doesn’t want to leave, as he wants to put things right with all the people he’s hurt.

“Dylan is a good kid at heart and really wants to fix things,” Liam adds. “He’s just been led down a bad path, which happens frequently, but people can come back round. Dylan has run away too many times and now he’s focused on making things right.”

“He now knows what Liam is going through and this has really opened Dylan’s eyes and made him step back and think “Wow, we really have dragged you through hell”.

“This makes Dylan want to stand up to Mason, of course he’s going to be intimidated and scared of him, that’s not going to change overnight, but he has to stand up for himself and Liam now. He’s done something wrong, so it’s time he makes it right.”

Will Violet allow Dylan to stay in Weatherfield with Sean?