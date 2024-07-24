Next week on Neighbours, after a gesture from the university leaves Wendy feeling shell-shocked, she finds an understanding ear in new friend Quinn.

Wendy (Candice Leask) struggled to fit in when she first started at Eden Hills Uni, assuming that her age meant that her much younger fellow students wouldn’t want to be friends with her.

That all changed when she finally approached fellow student Parker (Gaz Dutlow) and made an instant friend. Parker introduced Wendy to their group of party-loving friends, and ‘Wild Wendy’ was soon out drinking with them at every opportunity.

All innocent enough – except Wendy also pretended to her new friends that she was in her twenties, young, free and single. They have no idea that every night, she’s heading back to a husband and teenage daughter on Ramsay Street.

Wendy also made a good impression on another student, Quinn (Louis Lè), who was keen to invite ‘Wild Wendy’ out on every possible occasion, and it soon became clear to viewers that Quinn was developing a crush on Wendy.

Things culminated when Wendy hosted a traffic light party at No. 24, having managed to get Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) out of the house, and after removing any family photos from view.

However, after their respective plans got cancelled, the pair returned home, just as Quinn was busy making a move on Wendy in the garden.

Thankfully Andrew didn’t spot Quinn’s flirtations, and he was amused that Wendy had been lyign about her age. Sadly, when he discovered that Wendy had kept him and Sadie a secret too, he was devastated – it seemed to him that in his wife’s ideal world, they didn’t exist.

Next week, Wendy is still full of guilt about lying about her age and her family, despite Andrew and Sadie having moved on. Thankfully, her uni mates still want to hang out with her again – but as her real self, no façades.

Andrew tries to convince his wife that she should let the guilt go and have some fun – after all, she did miss out on getting the full uni experience when she was younger.

Over-enthusiastic with support, he joins Wendy and her friends for a drink, but his actions cause Wendy to realise that this is something she needs to experience by herself.

The following day (Tuesday 30th July), a newly invigorated Wendy has been accepted by her uni friends for who she is, and is happy that Andrew has also been embraced into her world.

She gets another boost when she receives a notification that the announcement of the winner of the ‘Gatsford Mentorship’ is imminent, and admits to both Cara (Sara West) and Andrew how much she wants it.

She’s given all to the application (somehow finding time amongst the partying!), and to win would be a validation of all of her hard work. Sure enough, when the winner is announced, it’s Wendy!

She’s thrilled, as are Andrew, Sadie and Cara. Yet when Heidi, a fellow student, points out the mentorship was simply a diversity PR stunt to make the university look good, Wendy is left deeply shaken.

She’s shell-shocked by Heidi’s accusation that her mentorship wasn’t based on merit, and considering she’s always been insecure about being a woman of Asian heritage living in Australia, she believes Heidi is onto something.

Feeling subdued, when she discovers that Andrew is planning a big celebration, she’s keen to shut it down. Noticing her low mood, Andrew pushes her to tell him what’s going on, and she reveals the theory that she’s simply a PR exercise to make the university look good.

Andrew refuses to believe it, reassuring Wendy that she’s won the mentorship on merit, but Wendy’s mind is made up.

Later, Cara encourages Wendy to put in a complaint, highlighting her own experience with bigotry. However, while Cara has the best of intentions, her experience as a gay woman experiencing discrimination doesn’t get to the heart of Wendy’s inner turmoil over her cultural identity.

With neither Andrew nor Cara truly able to understand what she’s going through, Wendy finally finds solace by confiding in Quinn. As a minority himself, he understands what she’s up against on a day-to-day basis.

Will Wendy and Quinn’s budding friendship and shared cultural connection cause Wendy to push her husband away as she navigates her grievance with the university?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Wednesday 24th July (Episode 9082 / 179)

Leo is given hope for the future.

Krista buckles under the pressure.

Mackenzie’s success tests her loyalties.

Thursday 25th July (Episode 9083 / 180)

Byron is crushed by the consequences of his actions.

Krista has a breakthrough with Tess.

Nicolette finally speaks her truth.

Toadie continues to feel off-kilter.

Monday 29th July (Episode 9084 / 181)

Nicolette and Kiri consider their future.

Aaron receives shocking news.

Wendy’s guilt threatens to ruin her uni experience.

A teen love triangle explodes.

Tuesday 30th July (Episode 9085 / 182)

Aaron faces serious repercussions.

Nell, Dex and JJ are confronted by home truths.

Wendy’s win is tarnished.

Wednesday 31st July (Episode 9086 / 183)

Wendy is rocked by an accusation.

Holly’s attraction is sparked by a handsome newcomer.

Tess conceals her endgame from Krista.

Toadie’s inner turmoil boils over.

Thursday 1st August (Episode 9087 / 184)

Holly’s unknowingly playing with fire.

Aaron grapples with his secret.

Toadie tries to keep it together.

Monday 5th August (Episode 9088 / 185)

Aaron and Nicolette’s relationship is tested.

Holly’s liaisons heat up to the next level.

Toadie’s private anxiety grows.

Tuesday 6th August (Episode 9089 / 186)

Mackenzie uncovers disturbing intel.

Dex makes a questionable decision.

Nell is shaken by a devastating discovery.

Toadie sees someone behind Terese’s back.

Wednesday 7th August (Episode 9090 / 187)

Nell’s discovery causes ripples.

Wendy struggles with the spotlight.

Dex is challenged to come clean.

Thursday 8th August (Episode 9091 / 188)

Paul receives an offer too good to be true.

Aaron navigates fresh heartbreak.

Cara learns a painful truth.

Holly channels her DNA.