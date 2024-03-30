Emmerdale Spoilers – Liam accidentally starts dating Ella

Next week on Emmerdale, Tom lashes out after his plan to control Belle falls short, Aaron’s secret is out, and Liam finds himself in a relationship with the wrong woman!

As Tom (James Chase) continues his coercive behaviour over new wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), he lashes out when he discovers she has lied about her whereabouts.

Tom has dramatically stepped up his disturbing attempts to control Belle since their marriage, desperate to stop her maintaining any form of independence.

Recent episodes have seen Tom sabotage Belle’s new job at Take a Vow by keying a client’s car and trash-talking business owner Leyla (Roxy Shahidi).

But when Tom slipped up and Belle questioned whether he had been behind it, it kicked off a huge row with Tom attempting to turn the tables and gaslight her.

Tom went on to kick Belle’s mum Lisa’s (Jane Cox) urn in frustration, destroying the treasured family possession, and as Belle covered for Tom with her family, he was satisfied that he had her exactly where he wanted.

We later learned that Tom had installed a tracking app on his phone to keep tabs on Belle at all times, and next week it’s this that causes further issues.

Tom is annoyed when he receives a text from Belle explaining that she will be late home from work, but when he turns to the tracking app, he’s furious to see that Belle isn’t at the office on Main Street, but instead in a moving car.

As Belle socialises at the Hide with her colleagues, she feels a pang of guilt as Tom calls to find out where she is, claiming that she’s still at the office.

Knowing full well that Belle is lying to him as he glares at her real location on his phone, and jealous that she would choose to spend time having fun without him, Tom decides to head up to the Hide to ‘catch out’ Belle.

Tom finds Belle having the time of her life as he walks into the Hide, and he does all he can to keep a lid on his passive aggressiveness amongst everyone by making out that he has no problem with Belle being out with her friends.

But once he returns home to Dale Head cottage, Tom’s temper boils over as he struggles with the reality that he can’t control every aspect of Belle’s life.

Unable to control himself, Tom ends up trashing the house in a fit of rage.

Elsewhere in the village, Aaron’s (Danny Miller) secret is out as mum Chas (Lucy Pargeter) learns the truth about his BRCA2 gene test results. Following Chas’s breast cancer diagnosis, siblings Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb (Will Ash) were tested alongside Aaron for the faulty gene.

Whilst Cain and Caleb were given the all clear, meaning their respective offspring were also safe, Aaron was delivered the news that he had tested positive, meaning he was at an increased chance of developing cancer in the future.

Aaron chose to keep his results a secret from his family though, claiming that he had also tested negative, whilst the weight of the revelation played heavily on his mind.

It didn’t take long for Liam (Johnny McPherson) to discover the truth about the result, and next week he finds himself struggling to cover for Aaron as Chas quizzes him.

As Liam makes a quick exit amidst Chas’s questioning, she’s concerned by what his reaction has implied about her son.

Chas later asks Aaron directly about the gene test, and it only takes the briefest of glances for Chas to realise that Aaron did indeed test positive after all.

Both Chas and Aaron struggle to process their emotions now that the truth is out, and when Aaron later catches up with Liam, he makes known his disapproval at giving him away in the best way he knows how.

Chas can’t help but notice the cut lip Liam is sporting the next day, and is quick to ask whether Aaron was responsible.

Liam has no option but to confirm her suspicions, but suggests that rather than angrily confronting Aaron, she should take a softer approach given the situation he’s facing.

Chas’s different tact with Aaron works, and the bravado begins to fall as he admits that the gene test result feels as though he’s been handed a death sentence.

Chas and Aaron know they’ve taken a step forward following his admission, and as Paddy (Dominic Brunt) confirms that he’ll always be there for him, it seems that both mum and son will have the support they need moving forward.

Meanwhile, Liam ends up in a pickle when he finds himself in a new relationship, but not with the woman he’d desired!

Whilst a few sparks have been flying between Liam and new surgery receptionist Ella (Paula Lane), Liam has decided that Chas is the woman for him. Chas has also made the same realisation, with Charity (Emma Atkins), convincing her to lay everything on the line if she wants to be with him.

A spanner is put in the works when Leyla misinterprets a conversation she has with Liam however, which leaves her convinced that Liam only has eyes for Ella. When she subsequently tells Ella that Liam is into her, Ella is determined to get her man.

Whilst both Liam and Chas are gearing themselves up to reveal their feelings for one another, Ella plants a kiss on Liam, who then finds himself powerless to turn down Ella when she asks to enter into a relationship.

Ella is delighted with the development, but Liam is thrown that he’s managed to somehow end up in a romance with the wrong person.

When he later explains the mixup to Leyla, she urges him to go and put things right. Will Liam be able to get his girl?