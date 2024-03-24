This week on Home and Away in Australia, Mackenzie becomes jealous as she sees Levi flirting with Bree, leading Eden to make a damning accusation…

Levi (Tristan Gorey) and Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) affair nearly gets exposed yet again this week, as Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) comes uncomfortably close to the truth about why big brother Levi has been hanging around Summer Bay so much.

When cardiothoracic surgeon Levi came to Northern Districts Hospital after reading about Mac’s case, he hadn’t expected to end up in an illicit relationship with his patient after performing lifesaving surgery on her.

It was Mac who had planted the first kiss on her doctor’s lips, and although he was seemingly conflicted about the ethics involved, it wasn’t long before we learned the true reason as to why Levi was blowing hot and cold with Mac—he had a wife, Imogen (Georgia Blizzard), back home in the city.

Mac had baulked at the idea of being ‘the other woman’, particularly after seeing how her own father Rick’s (Mark Lee) numerous affairs had broken her mother’s heart, but eventually realised that she couldn’t resist temptation.

Levi was the same. Whilst he was happily married to Imogen, who seems to be the perfect wife, meeting Mac has turned his life upside down.

As Levi has juggled being in Summer Bay with spending time at home, Eden has come perilously close to blowing the whole thing as she straddles his two worlds.

Levi was stunned when Eden turned up on his doorstep in the city, and quickly warned her that Imogen thought he’d been spending time in Summer Bay with her.

Claiming that Imogen was worried he was working too hard, he had promised to stop taking patients outside the city, but explained to Eden that Mac had needed his support in recent weeks.

Levi and Mac have so far managed to keep things under wraps, despite a few other close calls, with only her housemates Tane (Ethan Browne) and Mali (Kyle Shilling) knowing the truth.

But it’s an unlikely source that puts the cat amongst the pigeons this week, when Bree (Juliet Godwin) decides to make a play for the dishy doc herself!

Levi and Bree had clashed massively at the hospital not too long ago, following his decision to perform a risky operation on Remi (Adam Rowland) when he was knocked off his bike by a car.

In the meantime, Bree and Remi have split up after he refused to give up riding his motorbike, and the two have successfully managed to avoid each other since.

However, as Xander’s (Luke Van Os) latest fundraiser at Salt hits a stumbling block when the DJ pulls out at the last minute, it’s Remi and Eden who are called upon to provide entertainment for the evening, putting Remi and Bree in the same room for the first time since their breakup.

Bree decides to use the opportunity to make Remi jealous, and Levi soon becomes the target of her rebound affections.

“I was wondering when I’d run into you again,” Bree flirtatiously tells Levi, who is surprised by her sudden turnaround.

The two share a drink as Mac keeps a keen eye on them, and Bree’s antics raise eyebrows all round as she goes all out whilst dancing with Levi.

“The way Bree is throwing herself at Levi is actually quite sad,” a bitter Mac comments to Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Xander.

But when Remi asks Eden why Levi has been spending so much time in the bay, her mind begins to fill in the blanks.

“Levi has managed to maintain the secret affair with Mackenzie well,” Tristan Gorey told TV Week. “However, after the ‘incident’ at Salt, Eden begins to suspect something is bubbling under the surface.”

As a promo for this week’s episodes shows, Eden decides to come straight out and ask Levi if he’s having an affair.

“Luckily for Levi, it’s Bree she suspects he’s having an affair with – not Mackenzie,” Tristan adds.

With Levi able to truthfully convince Eden that there’s nothing going on with Bree, he’s able to breathe another sigh of relief… that is until Eden decides to invite Imogen for a surprise visit to Summer Bay.

With his wife, lover, and sister all now in the same vicinity as one another, will Levi be able to keep his cool?

“With Imogen in the Bay, it will certainly bring its own unique set of challenges to the ‘arrangement’ Mackenzie and Levi have,” Tristan continues.

“If Levi wants to continue seeing Mackenzie, as well as maintaining a relationship with his sister, he’ll need to ensure he’s quick on his feet!”

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 25th March (Episode 8229)

Stevie presses Eden’s buttons. Xander’s fundraiser faces a hurdle. Remi’s in for a rude shock.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 8230)

Bree causes a scene. Eden gets suspicious. Levi cuts it close.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 8231)

Eden orchestrates an awkward reunion. Tane lashes out. Mackenzie plays with fire.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 8232)

Cash blisters at Stevie’s defiance. Mackenzie is wracked with guilt.