Next week on Neighbours, Krista’s life is in danger after Chelsea makes a bold move, Haz’s dark side is revealed, Paul reconnects with his family and Aaron gets a phone call from David.

Here’s everything coming up on Neighbours next week, from Monday 25th to Thursday 28th March.

1) Felix has second thoughts about his robbery plans

This week’s episodes have seen Andrew (Lloyd Will) ask his brother Felix (James Beaufort) where he was at the time of the Harold’s break-in, and while Felix denied having anything to do with it, he struggled to provide a solid alibi.

Having bonded with Felix since his arrival, JJ (Riley Bryant) dishonestly stated that he was his alibi. Next week, Felix finds himself with no choice but to go along with the story.

As we recently discovered, Felix is almost certainly JJ’s biological father, with Felix learning that they have matching birthmarks on their lower back.

Felix had been planning to steal construction materials from Eirene Rising, where he’s just secured himself a job as a labourer. He was planning to work with Slade (Charlie Di Stefano) on the robbery, before breaking parole and hot footing it out of town shortly after.

Unfortunately, it’s not long until JJ finds out about Felix’s plans, and he’s forced to decide whether to keep them a secret.

When Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) call a family meeting to discuss JJ’s recent lack of honesty, his mind’s made up – believing his mums to be hypocrites, he decides to keep Felix’s secret.

Yet with his connection to his secret son growing by the day, Felix confesses to girlfriend Jools (Eva Seymour) that he’s having second thoughts about his plans.

What will Felix decide?

2) Holly makes a move on Felix

JJ isn’t the only one to take a shine to Felix, as Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) develops a crush on the bad boy newcomer.

The Rodwells have been preparing to throw Felix a ‘Welcome to Ramsay Street’ party, and Holly’s keen to attend, insisting that Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) come with her for moral support.

As the party gets underway next week, Holly gets her flirt on and asks Felix 0ut on a date, oblivious to the fact that he has a girlfriend, Jools, who’s also at the party and has heard everything!

An unimpressed, possessive Jools quickly and firmly puts Holly back in her place…

However, Neighbours being Neighbours, will that really be the end of Holly’s crush?

3) Andrew goes to Byron for relationship advice

Just a matter of weeks after Holly encouraged Sadie (Emerald Chan) to ask Byron (Xavier Molyneux) to take her virginity, the pair have ended up on the cusp of a relationship.

Sadie originally only saw Byron as a friend who could help her lose her ‘v plates’, but quickly developed a crush on him, and now they’ve got a first date lined up.

Next week, as Sadie keeps her upcoming date a secret from parents Wendy (Candice Leask) and Andrew, Felix learns of Byron’s escort past after a cheeky bit of interference from Nicolette (Hannah Monson). Intrigued, Felix drills Byron for details, with Andrew playing third party to the awkward conversation.

His ears perking up, Andrew is soon seeking advice from Byron, looking for tips on what women want in an effort to spice up his marriage. Not mentioning that he’s dating his daughter, Byron awkwardly obliges, giving Andrew some pearls of wisdom.

The advice hits the spot for Wendy(!), but Andrew receives a shock just hours later as he discovers Sadie and Byron together in a hot and heavy moment of their own!

How will he and Wendy react to their daughter dating a former escort?

4) Paul tells Chelsea to step back

This week’s episodes saw Paul (Stefan Dennis) finally warm to Krista (Majella Davis) after the Lassiters Lie-In went off without a hitch, and suggest that she brief the hotel’s international team on the event’s success.

Krista is delighted to finally get praise from Paul, and her confidence grows further when Lucy (Melissa Bell) asks her to lead the Lie-In presentation to the Lassiters global group.

Chelsea argues that she should deliver the presentation in her role as Acting Manager, but is in for a shock when Paul backs Krista. Now having someone else to take on big responsibilities at the hotel, Paul suggests to Chelsea it may be time to step back.

5) Chelsea puts Krista in danger

When Paul gives Krista even more senior responsibilities, including dismissing unreliable staff member Penny, Chelsea is fuming.

She won’t let Krista’s promotion go unchecked, and sets about interfering with her performance, corrupting an important file that Krista needs for her big Zoom presentation to the global directors.

Krista panics when she sees that her only copy of the file is corrupt. Thankfully, Haz (Shiv Palekar) comes to the rescue as he shows off some previously unseen skills as a tech wiz, saving Krista’s file and unwittingly thwarting Chelsea’s plan.

Knowing her window of opportunity is slipping away, Chelsea makes her most deceitful move yet. She tells Krista that there’s a maintenance issue at the hotel’s sauna, and when Krista fails to return in time for the presentation, Chelsea is able to slip in and save the day.

Over at the sauna, Krista is stuck in a desperate situation. The door to the spa has magically locked itself, while the sauna door is jammed open, letting the heat into the room with no way of stopping it.

A pregnant Krista quickly becomes overcome by the intense heat and humidity, and collapses…

Will she and the baby be okay?

6) Melanie fears the worst as Karl returns

Karl (Alan Fletcher) is currently in Sydney visiting Susan (Jackie Woodburne), but his return to Ramsay Street is imminent.

Since his departure, Melanie and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) slept together, potentially spelling the end to Toadie and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) fragile marriage.

Karl had warned both Melanie and Toadie to keep their distance from one another, and Melanie is anxiously awaiting a lecture when she next sees him. However, when he returns, Karl is politely distant, and Melanie is left unsettled by his lack of response.

Will Karl keep his true feelings to himself, or is an outburst just around the corner?

7) Haz is bugging his friends’ phones

This week’s episodes saw Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) shocked to walk into Harold’s one morning to find the place trashed. While Haz seemed devastated, Thursday’s episode saw him receive a video of him smashing up his own café!

When Mackenzie realised that Haz’s good insurance cover meant that he was in for a potential windfall, viewers were left wondering whether he did it as an insurance job.

Yet as the house discussed Haz’s brother, who many have described as being exactly like him, it raised the question of whether the perpetrator could actually be an identical twin brother.

Next week, Mackenzie attempts to help Haz by arranging for security cameras to be installed in Harold’s, but she’s surprised when he reacts angrily to her suggestion.

Noting that her boyfriend has been acting strange since the break-in, Mackenzie voices her concerns to Byron, but he downplays them.

However, neither realises that Haz has bugged their phones and is listening to their conversation!

What is going on?

8) Paul reconnects with Leo

As Chelsea celebrates her successful presentation to Lassiters worldwide, Paul finds Krista unconscious in the sauna. He calls an ambulance and Krista is rushed to the hospital, with Paul heading there with her.

When he’s unable to contact Leo, Krista finds Paul to be a surprising source of steadfast support.

The following episode, as Leo finally arrives at the hospital, he’s shocked to discover that Paul stayed with Krista throughout her ordeal.

Paul makes a heartfelt admission to his son, telling him that he sincerely regrets not giving Krista more of a chance, and that maybe David would still be alive if he’d done so.

Leo tells Paul that he needs to learn to resist his demons, and Paul admits that he’s trying his best. Seeing that his father is genuinely remorseful, Leo offers Paul forgiveness.

Is Paul finally winning his family back?

Meanwhile, Paul is trying to get to the bottom of why Krista was locked in the sauna in the first place. Panicked, Chelsea nominates an unsuspecting fall guy to hopefully take the rap for what’s happened…

Will she get away with it?

9) Jane fears for her and Mike’s relationship

Jane (Annie Jones) and Mike (Guy Pearce) reunited in Neighbours‘ final week back in June 2022, but since the show returned in September 2023, Mike has only been seen in a handful of scenes.

He’s off travelling the UK, working for a motorbike tour company. While it was initially only meant to be for three months, he recently had the chance to extend the job for three more. Jane was desperate to have her back with him in Australia, but put on a brave face and told her fiancé to take the extension.

Next week, Jane is struggling with the distance between herself and Mike, and admits to Nicolette that she feels like they’re growing apart.

Nicolette has plenty of ideas for how Jane can keep the spice in her relationship despite the thousands of miles between them, but they’re a bit more risqué than their usual video calls…

10) Aaron gets a phone call from David

As Aaron (Matt Wilson) heads to the hospital after Krista’s collapse, the location brings back the painful memories of David’s (Takaya Honda) death.

He admits to Nicolette that being at the hospital has brought back the pain, and he’s struggling to come to terms with the fact that he’ll never see his boo again.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, he gets a phone call. Answering it, it’s David’s voice down the line!

Is David still alive after all?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 25th March (Episode 9012 / 109)

Felix is shocked by JJ’s loyalty.

Holly faces a setback.

Krista continues to impress Paul, much to Chelsea’s ire.

Tuesday 26th March (Episode 9013 / 110)

JJ battles with a moral dilemma.

Andrew discovers an uncomfortable truth about his daughter.

Vengeful Chelsea takes things too far.

Wednesday 27th March (Episode 9014 / 111)

Krista faces her darkest hour.

Melanie feels the distance between her and Karl.

Mackenzie is unsettled by Haz’s behaviour.

Thursday 28th March (Episode 9015 / 112)

Chelsea grapples to regain control.

Aaron receives a haunting phone call.

Nicolette challenges Jane’s approach to long-distance flirtation.

Leo reconsiders his stance.

Monday 1st April (Episode 9016 / 113)

Felix faces a setback.

Wendy and Andrew struggle to accept their evolving relationship with Sadie.

Aaron deals with a fresh wave of grief.

Tuesday 2nd April (Episode 9017 / 114)

Jane is cruelly targeted.

Andrew oversteps the mark.

JJ steps up for Felix.

Wednesday 3rd April (Episode 9018 / 115)

JJ’s decision has catastrophic consequences.

Felix is focused on his endgame.

Melanie reads between the lines.

Chelsea makes an inspired declaration.

Thursday 4th April (Episode 9019 / 116)

The Rodwell family process Felix’s deception.

Chelsea’s jealousy blooms.

JJ prepares for a tough conversation.