Emmerdale’s Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell dies aged 77

ITV have today confirmed that actor Steve Halliwell, known to millions as Emmerdale patriarch Zak Dingle, has died aged 77.

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that Emmerdale can confirm that Steve Halliwell, our beloved Zak Dingle, has peacefully passed away,” a statement provided by the broadcaster announced this afternoon.

“All our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones through this very difficult time, and we’d request that their privacy is respected as they grieve for his loss.“

“Steve will forever be synonymous with Emmerdale. The proud defender and head of the Dingle family. Heart and humour in all he did, it has been and always will be impossible not to smile when you think of him.“

“He went to sleep, peacefully with his loved ones around him,” Steve’s family have said. “He was making us laugh to the end, the most amazing father and grandfather you could ever wish for, family was everything to him. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at St James Hospital and the Wheatfield Hospice for their love and kindness in his final days. He didn’t want sadness, just to rejoice in a life well lived.“

Born to Fred and Mary Jane Halliwell in Heap Bridge, on the edge of Bury, Lancashire in March 1946, Steve started out working in paper and cotton mills before retraining as an actor. From the 1970s-1990s he had roles in shows such as The Practice, All Creatures Great and Small, Coronation Street, Heartbeat, and Children’s Ward.

Steve made his first appearance as Zak Dingle in October 1994, following the death of Zak’s son Ben (Steve Fury) two months previous. He was soon joined by wife Nellie (Sandra Gough), and further children Butch (Paul Loughran), Tina (Jacqueline Pirie) and Sam (James Hooton).

Zak and Nellie would later divorce, with Zak going on to marry Lisa Clegg (Jane Cox) in 1998. That same year, Lisa unexpectedly gave birth to their daughter Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) on Christmas Day, whilst in the pigsty outside Wishing Well Cottage.

In late 2000, Zak discovered that his nephew Cain (Jeff Hordley) was in fact his biological son, following an affair he’d had with future sister-in-law Faith (Gillian Jephcott/Sally Dexter) in 1974.

Zak and Lisa split following his affair with Joanie Wright (Denise Black), and whilst Zak and Joanie went on to tie the knot, the marriage only lasted a few short months.

Zak and Lisa reconciled, but in 2019 whilst she was taking a sabbatical from the village, it was revealed that Lisa was terminally ill. Following her return to Emmerdale, Lisa remarried Zak in May 2019, tragically only hours before she peacefully passed away at home.

Zak has only appeared sporadically in the past few years, with the family citing his ailing health, and Steve’s final on-screen appearance came in June 2023.

In a scene which now has added poignancy, Zak was seen driving down Main Street on a new mobility scooter, that had been suitably decorated by the family. As Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) compared him to Evil Knievel, Zak responded “I think I’ll give the ring of fire a miss for today.“

“Steve Halliwell was one of those rare human beings who was as wonderful off screen as on,” said John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North. “To millions of Emmerdale viewers he was the brawny but crafty Dingle patriarch who led the clan with a strong fist and a warm heart. To everyone who worked on Emmerdale he was a much loved friend and colleague, the undoubted father of the show, but also its fun mischievous uncle. We will miss him enormously.“