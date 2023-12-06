Beth Cordingly has joined the cast of Emmerdale playing Caleb’s wife, Ruby Fox-Milligan, and is due to make her debut on screen in January.

Caleb (Will Ash) and Nicky (Lewis Cope) made separate arrivals in Emmerdale a year ago, and were eventually revealed to be father and son.

We’ve since heard mention of Caleb’s wife and Nicky’s mum, Ruby, with Caleb explaining that things are over between them – but is that really true?

In January, Ruby will arrive in the village and looks set to attempt to destroy Caleb’s newfound happiness with Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh).

Ruby is described as “fiery, confident, unpredictable and a fiercely devoted mum,” as well as a “ticking time bomb.”

As she arrives to find that Caleb has finally found a family of his own away from her, it transpires that the “force to be reckoned with” would rather destroy it than allow her estranged husband to be happy.

Earlier this year, show producer Laura Shaw spoke to EverySoap and other media and told us more about the upcoming drama:

“We’ll be seeing more of Caleb and Tracy’s dangerous affair in the run up to Christmas, which is followed by the most awkward Christmas dinner ever when those lot are all sat around the table at the Dingles together!

“Somebody on Christmas Day is going to find out their dark secret and threaten to blow that.

“Heading into the New Year, we’ve heard before of Nicky’s mum and Caleb’s wife, and little bits from Caleb where he’s said things are over between them and there’s nothing going on… but is that really true?

“In the New Year we will see Ruby burst onto our screens, and she’s going to be an absolute firecracker. She’s going to put a real spanner into the Dingles.

Is Caleb and Ruby’s relationship really as over as he’s made out?”

Beth Cordingly has a wealth of television and theatre credits to her name including The Bill, Dead Set and Family Affairs.

Of joining the show, Beth said: “I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale, it’s an enormous privilege and Ruby is a dream role. She’s a firecracker and a troublemaker and I think people will love her or hate her, and I can’t wait to get stuck in with this fabulous cast.”

Emmerdale Producer Kate Brooks added: “Ruby is an absolute force of nature who sweeps through the village with scores to settle. Fiercely loyal to her family, Ruby will do anything and everything to protect her loved ones.

Her relationship with Caleb is infused with intense passion that manifests itself as the ultimate volatile relationship. Ruby is a character who pulls no punches and always makes an impression.

“We’re delighted to welcome Beth to the show and we’re sure she’ll make a wonderful addition to the village.”