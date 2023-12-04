This week on Emmerdale, Rhona is exposed as she continues to secretly visit her biological daughter in hospital – how will Gus react?

Rhona (Zoe Henry) is finding it increasingly difficult to keep her distance from baby Ivy, and her determination to see her biological daughter causes tension amongst the family in this week’s episodes.

Rhona was stunned when she recently learned that ex-husband Gus Malcolms (Alan McKenna) had fraudulently used embryos—frozen when they were married and struggling with IVF—in order to have a baby with his current wife Lucy (Charlotte Asprey).

Rhona had believed the embryos were destroyed years ago, and after refusing permission for the couple to use them, Gus went ahead and stole Rhona’s passport in order to gain the authorisation needed.

When Marlon (Mark Charnock) ran into a heavily pregnant Lucy alongside Gus at the hospital, he realised what had happened, and eventually broke the news to Rhona. Tragedy later struck however when Lucy went into premature labour as Rhona visited the household, and later died in surgery following the birth of a baby daughter.

Although Gus ordered Rhona to stay away, blaming her for placing stress on Lucy, it becomes clear this week that Rhona is doing all she can to keep an eye on baby Ivy.

Outside Hotten Hospital, Rhona sits in her car and watches as Gus exits, waiting for her moment.

Later, Rhona’s odd behaviour of late begins to raise suspicions with both Marlon and mum Mary (Louise Jameson), and Mary is shocked when she realises that Rhona has been making secret visits to the hospital.

Rhona sneakily makes her way through the hospital to Ivy’s room, but is forced to hide when Gus reappears. Despite Rhona being Ivy’s biological mother, born from her own embryo, legally she has no rights.

When Mary later appears and finds Rhona, they’re soon spotted by Gus, who is shocked to find them both there.

Back at home Marlon questions Rhona, and with a knowing look from Mary she knows the game is up, and is forced to admit that she’s been secretly visiting Ivy.

Knowing that Gus is struggling as a grieving single parent, Rhona convinces Mary to come with her and take some supplies to the Malcolms’ household. Rhona knows that she’s pushing her luck as she and a reluctant Mary approach the front door, as a shattered Gus demands to know what they’re doing there.

When Gus agrees to accept their help, Rhona wastes no time in stepping inside. Later, an exhausted Gus falls asleep on the sofa as Ivy lays nearby in her crib, and Rhona cannot help herself as she gently picks up Ivy and cradles her.

When Mary walks in she’s horrified to see Rhona holding the baby, and when Gus wakes up he is absolutely furious.

Rhona and Mary make a quick exit, but will Rhona’s motherly bond prove too much to bear?