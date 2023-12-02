Coming up next week on Emmerdale, Tracy and Caleb continue their burgeoning affair, Rhona is caught out, Victoria struggles to resist Jacob, and Lydia’s anguish continues.

Rhona (Zoe Henry) is finding it increasingly difficult to keep her distance from baby Ivy, and her determination to see her biological daughter causes tension amongst the family next week.

Rhona was stunned when she recently learned that ex-husband Gus Malcolms (Alan McKenna) had fraudulently used embryos—frozen when they were married and struggling with IVF—in order to have a baby with his current wife Lucy (Charlotte Asprey).

Rhona had believed the embryos were destroyed years ago, and after refusing permission for the couple to use them, Gus went ahead and stole Rhona’s passport in order to gain the authorisation needed.

When Marlon (Mark Charnock) ran into a heavily pregnant Lucy alongside Gus at the hospital, he realised what had happened, and eventually broke the news to Rhona. Tragedy later struck however when Lucy went into premature labour as Rhona visited the household, and later died in surgery following the birth of a baby daughter.

Although Gus ordered Rhona to stay away, blaming her for placing stress on Lucy, it becomes clear next week that Rhona is doing all she can to keep an eye on baby Ivy.

Outside Hotten Hospital, Rhona sits in her car and watches as Gus exits, waiting for her moment.

Later, Rhona’s odd behaviour of late begins to raise suspicions with both Marlon and mum Mary (Louise Jameson), and Mary is shocked when she realises that Rhona has been making secret visits to the hospital.

Rhona sneakily makes her way through the hospital to Ivy’s room, but is forced to hide when Gus reappears. Despite Rhona being Ivy’s biological mother, born from her own embryo, legally she has no rights.

When Mary later appears and finds Rhona, they’re soon spotted by Gus, who is shocked to find them both there.

Back at home Marlon questions Rhona, and with a knowing look from Mary she knows the game is up, and is forced to admit that she’s been secretly visiting Ivy.

Knowing that Gus is struggling as a grieving single parent, Rhona convinces Mary to come with her and take some supplies to the Malcolms’ household. Rhona knows that she’s pushing her luck as she and a reluctant Mary approach the front door, as a shattered Gus demands to know what they’re doing there.

When Gus agrees to accept their help, Rhona wastes no time in stepping inside. Later, an exhausted Gus falls asleep on the sofa as Ivy lays nearby in her crib, and Rhona cannot help herself as she gently picks up Ivy and cradles her.

When Mary walks in she’s horrified to see Rhona holding the baby, and when Gus wakes up he is absolutely furious.

Rhona and Mary make a quick exit, but will Rhona’s motherly bond prove too much to bear?

Elsewhere in the village, Tracy (Amy Walsh) and Caleb (Will Ash) are stealing every moment they can together as they continue their burgeoning affair.

Tracy was shocked when Caleb, the uncle of her husband Nate (Jurell Carter), kissed her out of the blue during a heated argument in October, but she soon found herself kissing back before later letting herself be swept away in a secret romance.

Next week, things are getting steamy between Caleb and Tracy over at Mill Cottage, but it’s a close call when Caleb’s unsuspecting son Nicky (Lewis Cope) comes home and interrupts them.

Later, Tracy is already looking to make things a little more exciting for her and Caleb’s clandestine hook-ups, and she has a glint in her eye as she browses for some saucy lingerie on her phone.

Tracy’s met by an immediate pang of guilt though when Nate walks in and compliments her.

The next day, having taken on duties in the shop following David’s (Matthew Wolfenden) departure, Tracy hopes to take advantage of Caleb’s arrival by turning the sign to closed in order to show him what she’s got on special offer. However before she can do so, Sam (James Hooton) bursts in, ruining the moment.

Returning home to Tug Ghyll, Tracy finds Nate looking like the cat that’s got the cream, having found her parcel that’s been delivered from a certain company. Nate subsequently turns on the charm and the two head upstairs together.

The loved-up pair later show their faces in The Woolpack, where Caleb doesn’t like what he sees. He manages to manipulate Nate into giving him a few moments alone with Tracy, to find out why she hasn’t replied to his message.

When he later hears Nate’s plans for more special time with Tracy, the green-eyed monster rises and Caleb invents a job for Nate to do instead, giving himself some time alone with Tracy.

But as Caleb and Tracy succumb to their temptations once more at Mill Cottage, little do they realise that Nate is about to walk through the door.

Are they about to be rumbled?

Also coming up, after breaking up earlier this week after David found out about their relationship, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) struggles to resist Jacob’s (Joe-Warren Plant) charms. With David now having left the village, apparently having disowned stepson Jacob, there’s nothing to lose if the pair decide to get back together.

Jacob is delighted when Victoria subsequently agrees that things will be a lot easier for both of them if they bring their relationship out into the open…

Plus, Lydia remains anguished over the many unanswered questions surrounding Craig’s (Ben Addis) death. Although she knows that he had died after being kicked by Kim’s horse, she doesn’t know that both Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Kim (Claire King) were present, and left Craig alone to die.

As Lydia confides in Kim over her struggles, will Kim be tempted to tell her the truth…?