Coronation Street announces special fan screening of Stephen’s downfall

ITV’s ‘Coronation Street Experience’ has announced tickets go on sale today for the ‘Corrie’ event of a lifetime, as they give fans the chance to watch a crucial, nail biting, episode with the main character sitting in the same room as them!

Friday 13th October, a date considered unlucky for some, will see the new ‘Coronation Street Experience’ building in Trafford Park, Greater Manchester host a very special evening.

In control of proceedings is soap journalist Sharon Marshall, as this unforgettable event celebrates the legacy of Corrie and its latest villain, Stephen Reid, portrayed by the talented Todd Boyce.

After enjoying welcome drinks at the meticulous replica of the Rovers Return bar, guests will be able to immerse themselves in 60 years of Coronation Street history by exploring the new permanent exhibition, including replica sets, iconic props and costumes, before being treated to an exclusive pre-show compilation.

Then, guests will need to take a deep breath as they take a seat in the viewing room, alongside ‘Stephen’, to watch live with the rest of the nation to discover if he will escape justice or finally pay for his crimes.

As the closing credits play and the rest of the UK goes to put the kettle on, guests will join a group Q&A session with the man himself, giving them a unique behind the scenes experience of what it’s like to be Corrie’s latest bad boy!

“I can’t wait to watch our fans watch me, with me, as my storyline heads towards one of its biggest moments yet!” said Todd. “That said, I’m slightly nervous at their reaction – they all know what Stephen’s been up to, I’m just hoping Sharon is as good a bodyguard as I know she will be a host!?”

Premium ticket holders will also get the chance to meet the man himself for a one to one chat and photo behind the bar of the replica ‘Rovers’.

“We know the viewers want the chance to connect more closely with our programmes and at ‘Corrie’ our new visitor centre gives us the opportunity to do just that,” said James Penfold, ITV’s Controller of Global Brand Licensing (UK).

“It’s exciting for all of us to be able to give fans the chance to experience something unique. This event is the start of a series of special evenings which we hope will not only give fans memories for a lifetime, it will also give our cast and crew the chance to meet the people who make the show what it is, our viewers”.

Standard tickets are priced at £50 per person.

Premium tickets, which include the personal meet and greet with Todd, plus an autograph with your included Coronation Street experience souvenir guidebook, are priced at £70 per person.

Tickers are on sale from today at coronationstreetexperience.co. uk