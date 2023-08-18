Home and Away Spoilers – Andrew’s sister Tegan wants to take him away

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Andrew’s sister Tegan arrives, but will she get her wish to take Andrew to live with her?

The arrival of a long-lost family member should be a happy moment, yet there’s uneasiness all round when Andrew’s (Joshua Hewson) sister arrives in Summer Bay.

It’s perhaps understandable that a claimed family member for the vulnerable teen is met with some wariness. After all, when local cop Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) claimed that Andrew’s long-lost mother had turned up, it turned out to be Margot Dafoe (Mandy McElhinney), leader of the notorious Vita Nova cult.

It took several attempts for Justin (James Stewart) and Cash to retrieve Andrew from the group’s compound, and with Vita Nova seemingly now disbanded with Margot behind bars, Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) have been trying to convince Andrew that he’s now safe.

In the meantime, it has been discovered that the real Esther, Andrew’s mother, had in fact died over ten years ago, with her body hidden inside a suitcase in a storage facility. What Andrew didn’t realise however was that he had a half-sister out there in the world, Tegan (Sophia Forrest).

Having been informed that Andrew had been found, after he was kidnapped by his father as a four-year-old, Tegan was stuck working overseas and unable to come to Summer Bay.

Next week, Justin receives a call from Missing Persons to say that Tegan is now back in the country and on her way to Summer Bay.

Learning from their previous mistakes, the police have this time conducted a DNA test which confirms that Tegan is indeed Andrew’s half-sister, but Justin still wishes to suss Tegan out first before giving her access to Andrew.

Meeting Justin at the coffee cart, Tegan explains that she’s been based in Antarctica, working in a research unit for a university environmental science department.

She understands why Justin is vetting her, she knows what the cult were like, but after reminding him of the DNA test, Tegan believes she’s waited long enough.

Back at the house, Andrew is nervous as he awaits Tegan’s arrival—what if she’s not who she says she is?

It’s an emotional moment for Tegan as she arrives with Justin to see Andrew standing before her, asking if he remembers her.

An overwhelmed Andrew remains silent and steps back when Tegan tries to hug him.

“Why did you bring her here?” he asks Justin, before retreating to his room.

Taking a walk with Leah, Tegan tells Leah that she can’t give up on Andrew, she hopes that forming a relationship with her brother will help them both move on… and have a life together as a real family.

Leah is taken aback, not realising that Tegan’s hope is for Andrew to come and live with her.

As Leah and Tegan return to the house, Tegan is able to find an avenue of conversation with Andrew as she sees him observing the CCTV system he set up, explaining that they use similar ones in Antarctica.

Leah tells Justin about Tegan’s wishes, but Justin isn’t too concerned—it has to be up to Andrew, and there’s no way Andrew would leave with a perfect stranger.

Tegan then shows Andrew a photo that she’s kept with her over the years; it’s the original photo that appeared on Andrew’s missing poster, depicting him as a three-year-old with his teddy bear.

Tegan explains that she was there when the photo was taken, and Esther had given it her to keep. When Tegan asks Andrew if he remembers his bear, Ted, it’s all the confirmation Andrew needs.

After spending the rest of the afternoon talking with Tegan, Andrew heads to grab a takeaway pizza with Theo (Matt Evans), who asks him how he’s feeling now that he’s been reunited with his sister.

Andrew simply states that he’d like to get to know her better.

Meanwhile, back at the house, Justin has already been onto Missing Persons for them to double-check the DNA results, and is worrying about what could lie ahead. As Justin tells Tegan that he feels she’s moving too fast, she replies that she’s not going to let anyone get in the way of her and Andrew again.

Justin doesn’t believe that Tegan fully understands what she would be committing to—given Andrew’s upbringing, and the help he will continue to need as he adapts to a society he’s been hidden away from for most of his life.

Her intentions may be good, but if she lets Andrew down, it could destroy him.

Tegan believes that Justin has already made his mind up about her—will he stand in the way of her hope to live with Andrew as a family?

There’s a further family connection with the introduction of Tegan, albeit off-screen.

Sophia Forrest, who plays the newcomer, is engaged to fellow Home and Away alumni Zara Zoe, who is of course the sister of Nicholas Cartwright (Cash)!

Zara starred alongside Nick last year, when she portrayed Millie Hudson.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 21st August (Episode 8066)

Bree struggles to trust Remi. Andrew’s sister comes to town. Marilyn is offered a juicy deal.

Tuesday 22nd August (Episode 8067)

Alf takes centre stage. Andrew connects with Tegan. Theo drops the ball. John plans a special dinner.

Wednesday 23rd August (Episode 8068)

Lyrik swoop into the recording studio. Mercedes makes her move. Tane is not himself.

Thursday 24th August (Episode 8069)

Mali refuses help. Remi finds himself on a slippery slope. Tane opens up.

Friday 25th August (Episode 8070)

Irene and John are the talk of the town. Mali’s in financial turmoil. Marilyn closes a traumatic chapter of her life.