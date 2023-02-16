Home and Away Spoilers – Felicity sabotages her own hen night

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Felicity attempts to play matchmaker for Eden and Cash, while John takes full advantage of his golf tournament prize.

Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) continues in her mission to prove that Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) are meant to be next week, and what better way to force the two together than hijacking both her own hen party and fiancé Tane’s (Ethan Browne) buck’s night.

With the wedding now only a week away, there’s still an awful lot to do, and Flick is thrown when Tane suddenly announces that the venue has changed. The nuptials will no longer be on Summer Bay’s beach, but more befitting of Flick’s country girl background, are now taking place on a nearby farm.

Flick is touched by Tane’s gesture, and is soon asking Eden whether she needs to liaise with Cash about the last-minute change. She’s somewhat disappointed when Eden tells her that won’t be necessary and that everything is in hand.

Flick had hoped that with having Eden as her bridesmaid, and Cash walking her down the aisle, the two would be thrown together with the wedding planning—but with both having their own to-do lists, they’ve so far managed to keep their distance as they negotiate the awkwardness since Cash rejected Eden’s hope of a relationship.

Conversation soon turns to the hen night, with Flick, Eden and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) looking forward to spending the evening on a karaoke bus. Flick attempts to guilt-trip Cash into joining them, him being in her bridal tribe and everything, but Cash laughs off her attempt at emotional manipulation as he opts to stick with Tane’s buck’s night.

Changing tact, Flick goes to the beach to have a chat with best man Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), making small talk as she hopes to find out where the gents are heading that evening, but he’s soon onto her as he tells her that is top secret. When Flick explains that she just wanted to know where to send the stripper, wanting Tane’s evening to be unforgettable, it seems Nik may have a change of heart…

Eden is more than a little frustrated when Flick later turns up to tell her that they’re ditching the karaoke bus, there’s a really special venue that she wants to go to, and she’s already made the booking.

That evening the two parties are getting ready to leave, though Flick curiously can’t find one of her shoes. Cash’s jaw drops when Eden walks in all dolled up, but Flick quickly ushers the men out when Eden starts talking about her plans for the night being derailed.

Organiser Nik finally unveils his grand plan for Tane’s evening, as he takes his uncle and Cash to a fancy club where they’re joined by all of Tane’s mates (represented by some non-speaking extras we’ve never seen before) in the VIP section.

The mystery of Flick’s shoe is soon uncovered, when Nik pulls it out of his bag and demands his cousin take a drink from it – a good old fashioned Aussie ‘shoey’.

But as Tane partakes in the first of his buck’s night activities, they’re interrupted by the surprise arrival of Flick, Eden and Mac (plus Flick’s own group of non-speaking extras)—what are the chances, they’ve all ended up in the same club!

Whilst most of the guests laugh at the incredible coincidence, Eden immediately drags Flick to one side, knowing that she’s done this deliberately to force her and Cash to spend the evening in the same room together.

Flick simply tells her to relax and see where the night takes her, as Cash glares from across the room.

Nik isn’t too happy that he’s been played by Flick, now realising there’s no stripper on the way, and whilst happy to see Flick, Tane tells her that he can see what she’s up to.

Meanwhile, a fuming Cash confronts Eden as he accuses her of being responsible for the situation, and she quickly reminds him that she’d said back at the house that her plans had been derailed—this is all down to Flick.

As Cash wonders what they’re supposed to do now, Eden replies that her only plan is to get drunk…

As the action continues into Wednesday’s episode, two more regulars are able to join the proceedings as Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) make a late arrival to the party.

Kirby soon notices Eden on her own looking miserable, but as everyone makes their way to the dancefloor, she manages to convince Eden to join them.

Clearly somewhat inebriated at this point, Eden hops up onto the stage and shouts to an unimpressed Cash to come and dance with her.

Whilst refusing to dance, Cash does find himself rushing over to Eden however, when she promptly falls off the stage!

Cash insists on taking Eden home, and whilst Flick admits that the situation is ideal, she can’t help but feel hopeful now that Cash has become Eden’s knight in shining armour.

Will her plan work after all?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Irene (Lynne McGranger) is facing the consequences of last week’s shocking golf tournament scandal—or rather she’s starting to regret offering up a year of free coffees at the diner for the winner, now that John (Shane Withington) is the lucky recipient!

Having decided to spend his time in the diner sampling the numerous coffee options on offer, a somewhat jittery John is getting on Irene’s wick as he orders his fourth of the morning. When he then orders one on Justin’s (James Stewart) behalf, pointing out that there’s nothing in the small print to prevent him doing so, Irene warns him that he’s really testing their friendship…

Later in the week, Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn total up the proceedings from the event, and find they’ve made just over $35,000. Whilst it’s $5k short of their intended target, which would have bought a new food truck for the city charity they’ve been volunteering for, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) congratulate the pair on their remarkable achievement.

Marilyn is subdued however, $5k may not be much in the grand scheme of things as Roo points out, but she had her heart set on raising the full amount. The next morning, Marilyn admits to Alf that she feels like she’s let everyone down.

Meanwhile, winners John, Kirby and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) are in the process of selling one of their other prizes, opting to not all go on a cruise together. Having heard about the shortfall from Irene, John comes up with a plan when the cruise sells for much more than they’d anticipated.

John makes his way back to the diner, and watches as Roo and Marilyn spot that an extra $5000 has been anonymously donated into their account. The pair can’t believe their luck, it’s the exact amount they needed!

Irene clocks John watching on and gives a knowing smile… and whilst he denies all knowledge when quizzed, Irene’s only too happy to get John his next coffee order…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 20th February (Episode 7936)

Not everyone is excited for Ziggy and Dean’s baby. John tests Irene’s patience.

Tuesday 21st February (Episode 7937)

Can Dean and Ziggy resolve their issues? Are two parties better than one? Felicity is playing with fire.

Wednesday 22nd February (Episode 7938)

Felicity’s plan comes to fruition. Theo contemplates his future with Kirby. Marilyn is unhappy with the results from the golf tournament.

Thursday 23rd February (Episode 7939)

Theo opens up to Kirby about his past. Can Rose accept Xander and Stacey’s relationship? Roo and Marilyn receive an anonymous donation.

Friday 24th February (Episode 7940)

Bree has a new lease on life. Rose plants the seeds of doubt. Roo sends good news from the city.