Emmerdale Spoilers⁠ – April whacks Marshall as she defends Arthur

Coming up this week on Emmerdale, April defends Arthur after last week’s cruel prank, prompting Rhona to worry for her stepdaughter’s state of mind.

Arthur (Alfie Clarke) was left heartbroken at the end of last week’s episodes, after falling foul of a cruel trick played on him by his schoolmates.

The 15-year-old, who came out as gay last month, has been coming to terms with his sexuality being known around school, since Elliot (Luca Hoyle) overheard Arthur talking to Nicola (Nicola King) and decided to spread the word.

Elliot has otherwise been supportive of Arthur’s orientation, along with April (Amelia Flanagan), Cathy (Gabrielle Dowling) and Heath (Sebastian Dowling), and Arthur was surprised when his return to school came largely without any issues.

Arthur was elated when his crush, Marshall (Max Fletcher), popped into his DMs asking if he wanted to hang out. Arthur had been building up the courage to start chatting to Marshall at school, in the hope of finding out if he might be into boys too, and he recruited April to join them for milkshakes at the cafe to ensure he didn’t make a fool out of himself.

The meetup exceeded Arthur’s hopes as Marshall flattered him with compliments about his bravery in coming out, telling him he was amazing.

Sparks continued to fly between the two during a party at April’s house, and when the pair stepped outside for some air, Marshall quizzed Arthur on his feelings towards him before asking him out on a date.

As Arthur said yes, and the two leaned in close, they were interrupted by laughter coming from the upstairs window.

It transpired Marshall had been coming on to Arthur for a bet with schoolmates Gus (Rhys Walker) and Tom (Toby Fullman), who congratulated him for not throwing up before chucking some well-earnt money down to him.

Arthur was mortified as he was called a ‘gay boy’ and told to smile for the camera, and ran away in tears as Marshall made a feeble apology.

This week, a furious April confronts Marshall when she sees him in the cafe, and the two get into a heated argument as she sticks up for her mate.

As a shocked Nicola, Cathy and Heath watch on, April proceeds to punch Marshall in the face!

Stepmum Rhona (Zoe Henry) has already been concerned about April’s attitude of late, and had put it down to being influenced by her chats with Naomi (Karene Peter). The two exchanged words last week, and it’s clear there’s still tension between the two when Naomi arrives late for work at The Woolpack.

If hearing that her stepdaughter had assaulted someone in the cafe wasn’t enough, things get even worse for Rhona when she discovers that April has had her belly button pierced! As Nicola continues to feed negative comments about Naomi, Rhona’s again convinced that April’s behaviour is down to her.

Rhona confronts Naomi in The Woolpack, and when the argument turns physical, Rhona ends up sprawled on the floor! Rhona looks to her husband for backup, but is fuming when Marlon (Mark Charnock) refuses to take her side.

Naomi is wary when she later finds find boss Charity (Emma Atkins) quizzing Rhona about her… and what she hears clearly doesn’t go down well, as Naomi is later forced to tell her dad Charles (Kevin Mathurin) that she’s been fired from the pub!

When April then informs Rhona that the piercing was her own idea, and had nothing to do with Naomi, Rhona is left with a dilemma…

Later in the week, Rhona attempts to make things up with April as she plans a surprise 80’s theme party.

Meanwhile, April and Cathy are intrigued when Arthur tells them that he’s thought of a way he can stand up to Marshall.

Here are the next week of Emmerdale Spoilers:

Monday 9th January (Episode 9570)

Things go from bad to worse for Rhona when she discovers April hasn’t just punched someone but has also had a piercing.

With Nicola in her ear, Rhona starts to worry about Naomi’s malign influence. Soon Rhona confronts Naomi about her influence over April, ending in a physical altercation. At the vets, Dawn is chuffed when Rhona welcomes her back and offers her the chance to train as a vet nurse.

Marshall arrives at the cafe and gets into an argument with April, who ends up punching him.

Tuesday 10th January (Episode 9571)

Amy, Matty and Moira desperately tries to stick to the line as their police interview continues, as DS Malik questions Moira on her trip away with Kyle.

Mackenzie is tight lipped when DS Malik presses him for information on Kyle.

When Naomi arrives to find Charity asking Rhona about her, she’s left dreading what’s to come.

Wednesday 11th January (Episode 9572)

At the police station, Kyle reaffirms that it was he who killed Al.

Mackenzie’s guilt builds as he listens to the hardships Chloe has been through. Finding a moment alone with Chloe, Mackenzie tries to assure her he’ll do what he can to support her and the baby.

Thursday 12th January (Episode 9573–9574)

Mack struggles to hide his panic when he sees Chloe has moved in.

Cathy and April are intrigued when Arthur forms a plan to stand up to Marshall. Will this help Arthur tackle things?

Gabby beams when Kim comes by to talk about the brochure she’s been working on. But is it good news?

Friday 13th January (Episode 9575)

Mackenzie does his best to oust Chloe from the house but will his efforts backfire with Charity?