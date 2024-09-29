6 Hollyoaks Spoilers for Next Week – 30th September to 2nd October

Next week on Hollyoaks, Robbie and Freddie come to blows, Mercedes receives shocking news and Ro discovers Tony’s secret romance.

Here’s everything that’s in store in Hollyoaks from Monday 30th September to Wednesday 2nd October.

1) Robbie throws Vicky out

The shortlived romance between Robbie (Charlie Wenham) and Vicky (Anya Lawrence) looks like it might be headed towards disaster next week following a shocking revelation.

Ever since the time jump, Robbie and Vicky have been flaunting their romance around the village, rubbing it in the faces of their neighbours. No one has more so felt this than Vicky’s ex Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) who is planning a wedding with his fiancée Sienna (Anna Passey).

However, despite her new romance, Vicky is still holding a candle for Ethan, who she texted several weeks ago to meet up, only to be fronted by Sienna, who threw her phone into the pond in a very Sienna way of telling her to back off.

Last week, Robbie enlisted the help of his niece Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) in order to propose to Vicky, and as the moment arrived, Robbie got down on bended knee in front of Theresa (Jorgie Porter) and John Paul (James Sutton) to ask Vicky to be his wife… just as his brother Freddie (Charlie Clapham) entered declaring that Robbie can’t marry her, because she’s still after Ethan.

Next week, shocked by the news, Robbie sees no other option but to end their relationship, throwing Vicky out on the street in front of Freddie with all of her bags.

2) Freddie is arrested

Following on from the breakup, Freddie tries to console his brother, but discussions soon turn to the illegal activity Freddie has been up to – sourcing illegal drugs to help control Lexi’s epilepsy.

There’s been a lot of back and forth between the brothers since their return earlier this year over who should have custody of Freddie’s daughter, with Robbie believing he is the best person for the job.

As tempers flare between the two, Robbie puts the drugs exactly where he thinks they belong – in the bin. The act leaves a bitter taste in Freddie’s mouth and the pair come to blows, with Freddie landing a punch on Robbie in front of wife Grace (Tamara Wall) and Lexi.

Freddie’s anger is only exacerbated as he finds himself placed under arrest for assault…

3) Mercedes receives another blow

Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) found herself being delivered another blow last week. Not only is she raising two young daughters as a single mother, and running a business, but she’s also been battling bowel cancer.

Diagnosed during the time jump, Mercedes’ condition was revealed when she removed a wig to reveal that she had lost her hair as a result of her battle.

Last week, Mercedes attended hospital to discuss her progress with Misbah (Harvey Virdi), who gave her the news that the chemotherapy had not had any effect on the tumour and that she would need to undergo another intensive round of medication. The only problem was that the medication was difficult to source, and she was unable to get it.

Confiding in Freddie, Mercedes was over the moon to learn that he would ask his contact – the same one who gets him Lexi’s medication – whether it was possible to obtain some of the drug that she required.

Next week, Mercedes’ thrill at the possibility is shattered when Freddie informs her that he needs to get himself together and as a result, he won’t be able to get the drugs for her…

4) Tony’s secret romance

Since the time jump, the dissolution of Tony (Nick Pickard) and Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) relationship has only been hinted at, but next week it seems things will come to a head…

Next week, Tony begins making plans to see Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) without Diane. Although their romance has only been hinted at, eagle-eyed viewers assumed something was going on between the pair when they shared a moment during the first episode back following the time jump.

When Maxine pops over to see Tony, Diane is upset and finds herself confiding in Nancy (Jessica Fox) about the problems that she has been having with Tony.

No sooner is she opening up to Nancy, than has Tony taken off his wedding rings and offered up a bouquet of flowers to his new love interest. Soon, romance takes over and the pair find themselves in a passionate embrace… Only to be spotted by Ro (Ava Webster)!

With his secret now known by his son, Tony is forced to ask Ro to keep his secret. He confirms that he was on a date, but wants to tell Diane in his own time.

Will Ro keep his secret?

5) Jeremy’s feelings towards Ethan and Sienna

As Ethan and Sienna’s wedding day approaches, the pair are desperate to keep things low-key, however Liberty (Abi Phillips) refuses to let the opportunity of Stag and Hen’s events go by, so she organises a joint event for the pair.

However, it seems that Sienna’s father Jeremy (Jeremy Sheffield) is hesitant about the whole nuptial situation, and when it comes out that Jeremy is feeling left out, Ethan finds himself drawn to his soon-to-be father-in-law, wanting his happiness and approval of the marriage.

6) Darren and Nancy support JJ

Ever since his abuse towards his sister was discovered, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) has been determined to make himself out not to be the villain that every thinks he is.

Last week, JJ’s trial was supposed to begin, but when he collapsed in the courthouse, it was quickly discovered that he was suffering from leukaemia.

Now in hospital awaiting the commencement of his treatment, he is desperate for support. Despite what he has done, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) made it clear last week to daughter Frankie (Isabelle Smith) that JJ is still his son and needs support.

Next week, Darren and Nancy find themselves putting his crimes to the side in order to support him.

Will Frankie find herself doing the unthinkable and dropping the rape charges in order to provide support to JJ?

Here are the Hollyoaks spoilers for next week:

Monday 30th September (Episode 6467)

Freddie finds himself behind bars when Robbie pushes him too far.

Mercedes offers Darren some advice on how to support JJ.

Does Tony have a new love interest?

Tuesday 1st October (Episode 6468)

Robbie’s actions have devastating consequences.

Mercedes is running out of options after Freddie makes a tough decision.

Tony surprises his mystery admirer with flowers

Wednesday 2nd October (Episode 6469)

With Ro harbouring his secret, Tony decides to come clean to his son.

Ethan tries to bond with his future father-in-law, Jez