Home and Away Spoilers – Lyrik’s music video breaks Tane and Flick up

Coming up this week as Home and Away returns to UK screens, Lyrik celebrate shooting their first music video, but its release has some huge consequences as it ends Tane and Felicity engagement…



Remi (Adam Rowland) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) troubles threaten to blow a big opportunity for the band, as they mark an important milestone in their career.

Eden has been at loggerheads with Remi since he betrayed her trust by revealing to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) that she was in love with him, whilst Remi has found himself distracted after discovering that Bree’s (Juliet Godwin) husband Jacob (Alex Williams) is physically abusive towards her.

The mood is manifesting itself in Remi’s busking as he sings miserable songs outside the surf club. Bandmate Kirby (Angelina Thomson) asks Remi to get out of his funk, as they’re supposed to be heading up to the lighthouse later that day to film their very first music video.

They’ve managed to get a friend of Kirby’s, Minnie (Deborah An) to shoot it for mate’s rates, so the band need to be on top of their game so as not to waste the opportunity.

Remi reckons he isn’t the one with the problem, it’s all down to Eden, and when Kirby and Theo (Matt Evans) head back to the Lyrik house, they find Eden slobbing around also lacking in motivation.

It’s touch and go, but by some miracle the entire band manage to make it up to the lighthouse, but Minnie is distinctly unimpressed with what she’s got to work with.

Despite Remi and Eden continuing to be cold with each other, the main issue turns out to be Theo, who is struggling with his first attempt at lip-syncing.

As Kirby attempts to coach Theo, Minnie is left gathering shots of Eden and Remi, who are both looking miserable. When Eden finally berates Remi about the Cash incident, he’s quick to reply that not everything is about her and storms off.

After Eden follows him, Remi admits to her what’s going on with Bree, and it puts their own problems into perspective as they decide to finish the shoot together.

Later in the week, after cramming in some editing sessions with Minnie, the group have a nicely polished video ready to release to the world, and it’s left to Theo and Kirby to press the button to publish it to their socials.

The video goes down well with their fans as the comments come flying in, but there’s a single shot which could have serious ramifications for two others in the bay…

Tane (Ethan Browne) is beginning to realise that Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) may not be as hot on the idea of marriage as he first thought, after she accepted his rather public proposal.

Admittedly Flick did have a bit of a wobble when he first asked, and she had to take a moment to herself as all her loved ones watched from afar, but Tane was relieved when she eventually said yes. Little did he know that she had only done so due to the pressure of everyone’s eyes being upon her… that is, until now!

Having granted Lyrik permission to use some clips of the proposal, Tane is unsettled when he pauses the music video to find a look of horror on Flick’s face as she hugs him following her acceptance.

Her reluctance to talk wedding dates over the past few days suddenly begins to make sense to Tane, and when Flick comes to find him, he asks her to admit that she’s feeling miserable about the whole thing.

Flick insists that she’s fine with everything, but Tane isn’t convinced… and decides to call the wedding off!

As the video becomes more widespread, Kirby suddenly gets a notification which makes her face drop… it’s a message from her ex-boyfriend, and former Lyrik lead singer, Bob (Rob Mallett), who notes that she and Theo look very cosy in the video!

Theo notices that Kirby has become a bit withdrawn, but she puts it down to online trolls. As she texts Bob back to tell him that it’s none of his business, it’s clear that the blast from the past has got under Kirby’s skin…

Theo isn’t the only one hoping for music success, with actor Matt Evans having recently revealed the upcoming release of his own debut single.

Matt rose to fame after appearing as a contestant on The Voice Australia in 2020, a year before he was cast on Home and Away, and earlier this year spoke to the Daily Telegraph about the opportunity to bring his music into the show.

“That is super exciting for me because it is really nice to have both of the worlds combine,” Matt said “It has been hard almost letting go of music by just doing the acting for a while so it is really nice to be able to do both.”

“Music is for me like a second language and way to express myself,” he continued. “Music was the first thing that I found in my life where I opened up my artistic side and realised that I was more of a creative than a footballer player, which is what I thought I would be when I was younger. It freed me and helped me become who I am today. It is a big release for me.”

Matt’s single, ‘Over It’ is released on 20th January.

Home and Away returns to Channel 5 on Monday 2nd January at 1:35pm and 5STAR at 6pm, with a ‘first look’ at 6:30pm.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd January (Episode 7901)

Ziggy and Dean get their parenting act together. Rose and Cash pursue a suspected murderer.

Tuesday 3rd January (Episode 7902)

Marilyn faces the real Heather. Dean has doubts about witnessing birth.

Wednesday 4th January (Episode 7903)

Marilyn runs to escape her shame. Remi is tormented by Jacob. Lyrik shoot their first music video.

Thursday 5th January (Episode 7904)

Felicity hides her wedding doubts from Tane. Ziggy and Dean confront the reality of childbirth. Bree warns Remi to stay away.

Friday 6th January (Episode 7905)

Kirby is hit by a blast from the past. Marilyn is nowhere to be found. Is Tane calling the wedding off?