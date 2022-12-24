This Week’s Emmerdale Spoilers – 25th to 30th December

This week on Emmerdale, Liam’s three Christmas dinners end with a romantic encounter, Greg threatens to ruin Ethan’s reputation, and Paddy makes a costly mistake.

Newly single Liam (Jonny McPherson) takes Christmas overeating to a whole new level on Sunday, after struggling to turn down the kindness of his fellow villagers.

Apparently having not learnt from the yearly repeat of a certain festive sitcom classic, Liam has found himself agreeing to no less than three Christmas lunches, as friends supported him following his separation from wife Leyla (Roxy Shahidi).

As the festivities begin, Liam heads over to the Dingles where he tries his best to pace himself, knowing that he has two more lunches to get through, but he’s unable to turn down the food offered to him.

Liam then heads to Holdgate Farm, taking up the invite from Rishi (Bhasker Patel) to join him, Priya (Fiona Wade) and Amba (Ava Jayasinghe) for a meal. He’s astounded to see a huge spread laid out on the table, his heart sinking as he realises he has no chance of keeping things light…

Some time later, well and truly stuffed with both food and drink, Liam hauls his way back down to the village where he finds Bernice (Samantha Giles), who tells him that they’ve saved him some food. Sure enough, once inside, Liam finds himself faced with a huge plateful… and he feels there’s only one thing he can do.

In the meantime, the Anderson household are revelling in the Christmas cheer, as Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) gets her wish of celebrating the day with partner Charles (Kevin Mathurin) in their new home, Woodfold Cottage. Although the sale only went through a few days ago, and the house is largely bare, that doesn’t stop the pair from enjoying Christmas dinner with Naomi (Karene Peter), Ethan (Emile John) and Marcus (Darcy Gray) after borrowing a table and chairs from Jimmy (Nick Miles).

Wanting to spread the festive spirit, Ethan later takes the PA system from the church and sets it up outside David’s shop with some disco lights, and soon enough a street party kicks into gear!

Someone not feeling up to the celebrations though is Leyla.

Having originally planned on seeing son Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) and David (Matthew Wolfenden), she was disappointed to find out that they would instead be spending time celebrating at a hotel with Eric (Chris Chittell), Brenda (Lesley Dunlop), Theo (Beau Ronnie Newton) and the twins Heath & Cathy (Gabrielle & Sebastian Dowling).

Rather than admit she would be facing Christmas alone, Leyla told David that she and Suzy (Martelle Edinborough) were planning on a day of pampering.

With the noise of the neighbours’ joyous celebrations filtering in, Leyla closes the door at Tug Ghyll behind her and settles down for her pitiful Christmas dinner for one…

Back at Brook Cottage, a rather bloated Liam spends time with Bernice. As the drinks flow (we’re sure he could do with a digestif or two), a spark ignites between them, and the two share a kiss!

Later in the week…

As Paddy (Dominic Brunt) continues his struggle to keep things together following his marriage breakdown, after he discovered about Chas’s (Lucy Pargeter) affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). With stress levels rising, Paddy’s horrified when he inadvertently gives Vinny’s (Bradley Johnson) dog Chip a sedative overdose.

Chip has been Vinny’s post to lean on since the death of his wife Liv (Isobel Steel)—will the canine companion make it through?

Later, Paddy sits in his car in despair and breaks down…

Plus, Ethan’s complaint about his sleazy boss Greg (Daniel Betts) comes back to bite him, when the lawyer threatens to ruin Ethan’s reputation unless he withdraws the allegation.

Ethan wasted no time in putting his complaint in with partners at the law firm, after he discovered that Marcus had groped and made a pass at Marcus.

When Marcus then receives a host of bad reviews for his business, Ethan decides he has to confront Greg…

Here are the Emmerdale Spoilers for Christmas week:

Sunday 25th December (Episode 9555–9556)

On Christmas day, Cain has an unwelcome visitor in prison. Cain and Caleb eye each other without saying a word.

The awkward atmosphere at the Woolie is too much for Chas, who quietly leaves and visits her daughter’s grave. With her mother’s firework in tow, she reads out the card given to her by Faith.

Missing both her mother and daughter, Chas stays strong as a stranger approaches with some bombshell news just as Faith’s firework takes off leaving Chas stunned.

Ethan takes the PA church system and puts it in the street along with a set of disco lights and a street party begins.

There’s good cheer all around at the Andersons’.

Monday 26th December (Episode 9557)

In prison, Cain prepares himself to see Moira. There is a Flashback to 1991 and we discover the story behind Caleb and Cain.

Tuesday 27th December (Episode 9558–9559)

Greg threatens to ruin Ethan’s reputation if they don’t drop their complaint against him. Soon Ethan confronts Greg after he review bombs Marcus’s business.

Thursday 29th December (Episode 9560–9561)

Paddy struggles and his stress levels rise. Bernice is annoyed with Nicola interfering. Jacob tells his friends that Liam is his dad.

Friday 30th December (Episode 9562)

Paddy struggles.