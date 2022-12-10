Next Week’s Emmerdale Spoilers – 12th to 16th December

Next week on Emmerdale, we welcome a new face as Nicky the nanny starts work at Home Farm, Mandy is horrified to discover Vinny battered and bruised, while David’s actions leave Victoria impressed.

The battle for the position at Home Farm’s new stud starts in earnest for Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and Dawn (Olivia Bromley) next week, before the two begin sifting through nanny applications.

Kim (Claire King) had originally offered the position to Gabby, before Dawn stepped in and saved Kim from going into business with dodgy Darren Walker (Kyle Pryor). Impressed by Dawn’s initiative, Kim decided to put the pair head to head, with both of them set to shadow her for a few months before she decides on a final winner.

Whilst Dawn was initially reluctant, Kim’s idea to employ a nanny to look after the kids was enough to persuade Dawn to give things a go.

When Kim gives Gabby and Dawn their first task, she’s delighted to see the competition brewing between the pair, and throws them when she conflates their two opposing ideas and demonstrates how they could have worked together to find the best solution.

The interviews for the nanny commence, but Dawn still has misgivings, despite assurances from husband Billy (Jay Kontzle). Anyone they hire will essentially become part of the family, and she worries that Clemmie (Mabel Addison) may feel unsettled after such upheaval over the past year.

The first candidate is a strict, old-fashioned nanny who likes to run a tight ship—Mary Poppins she is not! Kim is surprised when both Gabby and Dawn give a firm no. Whilst the next candidate, Samantha, doesn’t make a good impression on Kim, both Dawn and Gabby are happy to go with her, as soon as they’ve got the final candidate out of the way.

But when handsome male nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) walks in, the competition suddenly gets a lot hotter… he has good credentials, in more ways than one, and Gabby is keen for him to get the position.

She’s therefore delighted when Samantha ends up declining the job and they can offer it to Nicky. Both Kim and Gabby are excited by what awaits, but Dawn is still not feeling 100% about handing over care of their children to a perfect stranger.

All Dawn’s worries seem to go out the window though, when she sees Nicky make an instant connection with Clemmie—it appears Nicky is here to stay!

Elsewhere, Mandy (Lisa Riley) is horrified when she arrives at Mill Cottage to find Vinny (Bradley Johnson) battered and bruised.

Mandy was concerned when she learned that Vinny was taking part in poker games last week, mindful of his father’s own battle with a gambling addiction, but Vinny angrily refuted that he was in any danger of losing control.

Although Vinny was on a winning streak, he bit off more than he could chew when he and Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) played against flash visitor to the village Darren, who was already feeling bruised after being turned down for business by Kim.

After making out that he was clueless about poker, Vinny took a furious Darren to the cleaners, fleecing him to the tune of £10,000!

When Darren later overheard David (Matthew Wolfenden) talking about Vinny’s card skills, Darren stormed over to Vinny’s and gave him a beating. Leaving Vinny out cold on the floor, Darren retrieved all of the money before walking out.

The beating has clearly given Vinny the wake-up call he needed, as he apologises to Mandy for his recent behaviour. He realises now that he hasn’t been dealing with his grief over losing Liv (Isobel Steele) in the right way.

With Vinny looking to sell the cottage, Mandy suggests that he move into a room at the Dingles, where he can be surrounded by family.

Vinny agrees, and as the two move his belongings in, Mandy suggests that Vinny could rent out the Mill rather than selling it.

Also next week…

Charity (Emma Atkins) and Chas (Lucy Pargeter) are delighted to finally have Marlon (Mark Charnock) working back in the kitchen at The Woolpack.

Seeing the progress Marlon has made in his rehab since his stroke, pub co-owner Ryan (James Moore) was keen to assure Marlon that his job was waiting for him whenever he was ready, and was willing to make as many adjustments as necessary to help him.

Marlon’s return also brings about good news for Naomi (Karene Peter), after he offers her a job as his assistant.

Plus, David is forced to step up at the shop after Bear (Joshua Richards) pulls out of playing Santa, leaving his now ex-girlfriend Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) impressed by his dedication.

But with David determined to win Victoria back, will he misread her enthusiasm as a sign she may be softening towards him?

Here are next week’s Emmerdale Spoilers:

Due to the World Cup continuing to affect schedules, the air dates for next week’s episodes are subject to change.

Monday 12th December (Episode 9543)

Matty tries to persuade Moira and Amy to go to the police. When Kyle doesn’t want to go to school as he misses his dad, Amy and Moira grow more concerned over his state of mind.

A family dinner leaves Chas more in love and grateful for Paddy and Eve than ever before.

Mandy is horrified to find Vinny battered and bruised.

Wednesday 14th December (Episode 9544–9545)

Kyle breaks down when he sees Cain, and Amy and Cain worry he will reveal their secret.

Chas and Charity are delighted to have Marlon back at the pub.

The competition for Home Farm’s Nanny gets hotter with the arrival of Nicky, a handsome male nanny.

Thursday 15th December (Episode 9546–9547)

Chas prepares for her trip away with Paddy, but are they really getting away from it all?

Ethan’s flustered as Greg arrives but is placated by calming Marcus.

Friday 16th December (Episode 9548)

When Bear bails as the Shop’s Santa, David steps up, leaving leaves Victoria impressed. Will David misread her enthusiasm for something more?

Marcus attempts to dismiss his own misgivings.