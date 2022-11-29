Emmerdale Spoilers – Kyle’s guilt causes concern

Coming up next week on Emmerdale, Kyle’s trauma becomes clear on his return to the village, and is Chas’s secret about to be blown?



Whilst Matty (Ash Palmisciano) had been seeking answers as to why Amy (Natalie Jamieson), Kyle (Huey Quinn) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) upped and left to Belfast, he’d never expected to hear the horrific truth about Al’s (Michael Wildman) death. Whilst Cain (Jeff Hordley) is languishing in jail, awaiting sentencing for murder, he is actually covering for 10-year-old Kyle.

When Moira, Amy and Kyle return to the village next week, there’s a distinctly frosty atmosphere between Matty, his mother, and his ex-girlfriend, as he remains unhappy about their lack of trust in him.

Hoping for a reconciliation with Amy now that things are out in the open, after she dumped him without explanation, Matty is disappointed on her insistence that things are over between them. Her main priority has to be looking out for Kyle.

If Kyle wasn’t enough to worry about, Chloe (Jessie Elland) is also sniffing around. Having discovered that Al (Michael Wildman) was cheating on her mother Kerry (Laura Norton) at the time of his death, Chloe has come to the (wrong) conclusion that Moira was the other woman, hence why Cain shot him.

Worried about how Chloe’s continued investigation is going to affect Moira with everything else going on, Amy is determined to clear her name. She convinces her newfound sister to shut down her investigation, asking her to do it for Kerry’s sake.

Chloe is shocked however when Amy then asks her to move out. With nowhere else to go, Chloe tells Amy that she’s pregnant, which leaves Amy in a quandary. Having Chloe stay will only risk the awful truth about Kyle leaking further, but can she really be so heartless as to kick her out?

When Moira goes to visit Cain in prison, she proposes searching for Al’s mistress herself. Little does she realise the mystery lady that’s caused so much stress is in fact her sister-in-law Chas (Lucy Pargeter), but Cain decides to keep this fact to himself. He’s more concerned about how fast their own secret seems to be spreading.

Meanwhile, Kyle returns to the scene of the crime, and is clearly troubled by what he did. He begins to place a pile of rocks in the middle of the barn, constructing a memorial for Al.

Matty is concerned to later discover the rocks, realising what they symbolise, and he voices his misgivings about Kyle returning to school, worrying that it’s too soon.

The next morning however, Matty, Moira and Amy put on a brave face and try to feign some sort of normality for Kyle as they see him off to school. The anxiety amongst the family is palpable, are they doing the right thing?

Meanwhile, Matty and Amy have talked things over and reconciled, and when Amy updates Moira, she also mentions the fact that Chloe is pregnant. Being the father of her baby, Moira’s brother Mack (Lawrence Robb) is uneasy, but it seems his secret is safe….for now.

Talking of secrets, whilst Cain is still keeping Chas’s antics with Al to himself, he isn’t the only one to know. Whilst Chas’s son Aaron (Danny Miller) has now gone back to Italy, disgusted with his mother, there’s still the little problem of Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Belle was the first to find out that Chas was seeing Al, when she spotted them coming out of a hotel back in August, but had believed Chas when she said she’d put a stop to it.

However, when Belle teases Chas about her cheating, Chas’s cagey reaction tells Belle all she needs to know, as she quickly realises that it was still ongoing at the time of Al’s death. Chas is forced to deny Belle’s accusation, but how much longer can she keep up the act?