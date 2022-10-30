Home and Away Spoilers – Cash and Felicity’s foster dad Gary arrives

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Felicity is unimpressed when Cash organises a visit from their foster dad Gary, while Stacey drops a surprise confession on Xander.

Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) is forced to confront her past this week as she comes face-to-face with her foster father for the first time in years.

As Flick and Tane (Ethan Browne) started getting into full wedding planning mode, Cash soon realised that Flick had no intention of inviting the man who took the two of them as children, following the suicide of their father Anthony.

Gary (Peter Phelps) and his late wife Katherine were already close friends of the Newmans when the tragic events on the family farm unfolded back in 2006. But despite their best efforts in supporting the children, Flick had never accepted Gary and Katherine as new parental figures, and hadn’t spoken to them since the day she left the household.

As Cash confronted his sister over the snub, Flick pointed out that having Gary there would only remind her of who couldn’t be there (i.e. their real parents).

Cash later talked things through with John (Shane Withington), who suggested that Cash should invite Gary to the bay to force Flick into facing up to things. Whilst Cash initially thought the plan wouldn’t go down well, he figured it was worth a shot to try and patch things up before the wedding, and put in a call to Gary.

This week, Cash is surprised when Gary turns up outside the house, despite Cash having arranged for them to meet outside the surf club. As Cash quickly tries to usher him away, Gary is quick to realise that Flick doesn’t know he’s coming to town.

After a swift relocation, Cash admits to Gary that he doesn’t want Flick to regret not inviting him to the wedding.

As expected, their eventual reunion does not go down well. When Flick comes home to find Gary standing in the living room, she immediately lashes out at Cash.

“They have a rocky history,” Jacqui told TV Week. “She feels ambushed by him and Cash. She’d hoped Cash would support her decision to not see him, but instead, he forces her to face him. This drives a wedge between her and Cash.”

Gary gives the siblings some space and he runs into Tane outside.

“It’s not the first time Felicity’d told me to go to hell,” Gary responds when Tane asks how the meeting went. “And it probably won’t be the last either!“.

When they finally end up alone together, Flick tells Gary that she’s got no interest in forming a relationship with him, but they should put on a united front for the sake of Cash. Gary can see through Flick’s bravado however, and pulls her into a warm embrace, determined to get through to her.

What Flick is scared to admit is that she actually feels ashamed for the way she acted out as a teen.

“Gary came into her life after her dad died, which was confronting for her,” Jacqui continued. “Naturally, she rebelled and treated Gary badly. Now, she’s guilt-ridden and doesn’t want to see him.”

Cash’s reasons for inviting Gary to the bay are twofold though, as he’s brought with him Anthony’s old ute from the farm. Cash hopes to enlist Justin’s (James Stewart) help in restoring the ute to its former glory so it can take pride of place on the big day, knowing how much it would mean to Felicity to have a part of her father there.

As Cash gets to work, the universe seems to be giving him signs that he’s on the right path, as his father’s favourite song starts playing on the radio.

Then, in a moment of pure luck, Cash comes across a beloved memento hidden away in the ute—their mother’s long-lost necklace.

“It’s strange timing for Cash to find his mum’s lucky necklace,” Nicholas told Yahoo Lifestyle. “It’s been missing for so many years. And right when Cash is trying to make sure a part of their father is at Flick’s wedding, a piece of their mum turns up too.”

In a touching moment, proud of his sister’s apparent willingness to give things a go with Gary, Cash is able to present Flick with the necklace to wear on her wedding day in the hope it will bring her good luck.

With the rumours we’re hearing about their wedding, which is now just a few weeks away, she may need it… Read more…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Xander’s (Luke Van Os) new romance with nurse turned personal trainer Stacey (Maleeka Gasbarri) seems to be going from strength to strength, until she drops a surprising confession on him.

The two had an admittedly shaky start, when their first date at Salt was interrupted by a customer having a stroke at the bar, with the pair rushing him to the hospital. But far from being the disaster Xander had believed, Stacey later admitted that it was good to see the real him from the get go.

The two spent a second afternoon together last week which left Stacey even more enamoured with Xander. After showing her his smooth dance moves during Justin (James Stewart) and Theo’s (Matt Evans) impromptu gig outside Salt, he impressed her further by helping Mac out by heading behind the bar and serving up cocktails.

Xander is completely smitten, so it comes as something of a shock when Stacey tells him she has a date that evening, with someone else! It’s then that she admits to him that she doesn’t actually agree with monogamy.

Willing to do anything that it would take to keep seeing her, Xander agrees to her terms, but Rose (Kirsty Marillier) isn’t impressed when she learns of the latest development. The last thing she wants is for Xander to get his heart broken if Stacey decides to start seeing someone else at the same time.

Is Xander and Stacey’s romance doomed for failure?

Also this week, with both Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Roo (Georgie Parker) having found a new purpose in life, by helping out at a community kitchen in the city, the two agreed to join forces to try and do some more good for those in need.

Putting their heads together, the besties come up with several ideas and finally decide to plan a charity golf tournament, in the hope of raising $40,000 for a new food truck.

John is certainly up for the challenge, but who will he find to be his star golfer…?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 31st October (Episode 7919)

Felicity is ambushed by her past. Cash wants his family rift resolved. Is Xander open to sharing Stacey?

Tuesday 1st November (Episode 7920)

Felicity faces her guilt. Rose finds her policing idol in Gary. Roo and Marilyn get charity inspired.

Wednesday 2nd November (Episode 7921)

Cash ventures down memory lane. Felicity faces her past… and her future. Gary makes Tane a generous offer. Roo and Marilyn plan a charity golf tournament.

Thursday 3rd November (Episodes 7922-7924)

Bree and Remi bask in their love bubble. Gary warms Felicity’s cold feet. Eden goes on the attack for Remi.

Eden bursts Remi’s love bubble. John finds his star golfer. Theo takes out his frustration on Kirby.

Can Xander do small town non-monogamy? Kirby refuses to be Theo’s scapegoat. The expectant parents clash over baby names.