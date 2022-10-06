Home and Away Spoilers – Ziggy’s surf career comes to an abrupt end

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, a life-changing discovery threatens Ziggy’s new surf career, while Theo decides he’s fed up of hiding his relationship with Kirby – will she choose him or the band?

After Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) decided to live her dream by getting on the surfing comp circuit, she’s brought back down to earth with a bump (quite literally) next week with a shocking discovery.

Reflecting on her relationship with Dean (Patrick O’Connor) in recent weeks, Ziggy felt that they were growing a bit stale, and she was missing some of the more romantic gestures. Dean’s response was to take Ziggy on a surprise road trip to take in some waves along the coast; the perfect choice!

However, their early return, due to Dean’s son Jai (River Jarvis) having an important footy game, led Ziggy to feel the surfing life was well and truly out of their reach now—they’ve too many responsibilities in Summer Bay.

Although Ziggy had made the choice off her own back, Dean’s sister Mackenzie (Emily Weir) told him that he should be encouraging Ziggy to follow her dreams.

Reminding her of how it felt to be joint winners of the surf comp in Summer Bay last year, Dean told Ziggy that it doesn’t need to be a choice—she can go off and do surfing competitions, and he’d be there waiting for her when she got home.

Next week, Dean is thrilled to learn that Ziggy had already placed first in her heat, and is surprised the next morning when she returns early with a trophy in hand, having won the comp!

That’s not the only good news however, as Ziggy later tells Dean that she’s been offered a sponsorship by a surf shop in the city, who would pay for all her travel and entry costs simply for wearing their logo.

Ziggy’s really living the dream, fielding further calls about sponsorships as she heads for another surf, but when she leaves the water she has a sudden dizzy spell.

Seeing Ziggy fall to her knees, fellow surfer Bree (Juliet Godwin) runs over to see if everything is OK.

Ziggy admits that she hasn’t eaten all day when Bree observes that she looks pale, but is thrown when Bree suddenly asks if there’s any chance she could be pregnant.

Ziggy scoffs at the idea, but when she goes home and does a test to make sure… she finds it to be positive!

In a state of shock, Ziggy hides the test as Dean comes home, complete with champagne and a fancy food hamper to celebrate her surfing victory.

“This is just the start, you are on a roll… the sky’s the limit,” he exclaims, as he proudly shows off the platter of prawns he’s picked up!

Ziggy avoids drinking and eating as she suddenly announces to Dean that maybe the sponsorship isn’t a good idea… in fact, maybe she doesn’t even want to compete at all.

Dean can’t understand the sudden turnaround, but, figuring Ziggy is just having a momentary attack of nerves, tries to assure her that she’s got this and that he’ll support her every step of the way.

That evening, Ziggy can’t sleep as she continues to stare at the pregnancy test.

When Dean comes out to see what’s going on, Ziggy knows she can’t keep quiet any longer.

Ziggy gets tongue-tied as she nervously tries to explain how she’s got something to tell him that is a huge game-changer… before finally revealing that she’s pregnant.

Dean is stunned, as Ziggy tearfully explains that this wasn’t on her radar in any form, it completely changes everything.

Dean reassures Ziggy that he’s there for her, and will support whatever decision she makes.

Will they decide to keep the baby?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) relationship could be over before it’s even begun.

The lust-filled pair finally embarked on a secret romance last week, despite promising bandmates Remi (Adam Rowland) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) that they wouldn’t take things any further.

Their first real test came when Remi, suspicious that Theo and Kirby had broken their promise, challenged Theo to get the number of a woman who was eyeing him up in Salt. Not wishing to give the game away, Kirby also encouraged Theo, sending him a text telling him to kiss her.

Theo declined to do so, and was honest with Jane, telling her that he was taken. But Theo wasn’t happy about Kirby’s enthusiasm—is their romance just a game to her?

Next week, Kirby apologises to Theo for making him feel bad, but when they suddenly have to hide once again from Remi, Theo becomes even more frustrated. After taking advice from Justin (James Stewart), Theo says he’s had enough of all the sneaking around and wants them to come clean.

WIth Kirby unwilling to put her fellow bandmates through another Bob situation, Theo ultimately decides that Kirby cares more about them than he does him, and figures it’s time to put a stop to things before he gets hurt.

In the diner, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) tells Justin that she’s taken his advice about supporting the band and has decided to go to a costume designer to find them some outfits—Justin immediately gets ready to protest before Leah reveals that she’s joking.

The mood is broken however when a sullen Theo walks in, and tells Justin that he’s split with Kirby—his advice didn’t work.

Things are predictably awkward between Theo and Kirby during their band meeting the next day, and it doesn’t take long for Eden and Remi to pick up on it.

After being asked to sort out their differences, Kirby decides to take the bull by the horns and passionately kiss Theo right in front of them!

With Theo and Kirby’s relationship seemingly back on, and now out in the open, what will it mean for Lyrik….?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 10th October (Episode 7871)

Is Remi’s charm wearing off? Theo no longer wants to be Kirby’s secret. Bree makes a friend.

Tuesday 11th October (Episode 7872)

Kirby’s done being the responsible one. Bree gets under Remi’s skin. Is Ziggy’s pro surfing career on the rocks?

Wednesday 12th October (Episode 7873)

Cash is desperate to be back in uniform. Dean and Ziggy face the choice of a lifetime. Marilyn receives a shocking message.

Thursday 13th October (Episode 7874)

Heather is not who she claims. Cash packs his bags. Rose’s bikie bust isn’t over.

Friday 14th October (Episode 7875)

Marilyn digs up dirt on Heather. Leah and Roo stage an intervention. Cash learns what his life is worth.