Home and Away Spoilers – Romance for Nikau and new arrival Heather

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Heather sets her sights on Nikau… but why is she secretly photographing Marilyn? Elsewhere, Justin discovers Theo’s big secret.

When Roo (Georgie Parker) took new student Heather Frazer (Sofia Nolan) under her wing, it soon became clear that there was more to her than meets the eye.

Heather had contacted Roo, who has recently been advertising her services as a private tutor, in order to seek help with an application for law school.

Heather’s story, as she claims, is that she once worked as a housekeeper and had an affair with the man of the house. She fell pregnant and believed the gentleman would leave his wife for her—but after the birth the married couple instead forced her to give up the baby, adopting it themselves.

Heather wants to work in law in order to help birth mothers track down their children—something which Roo could relate to only too well, having given up her own daughter Martha (Jodi Gordon) for adoption as a teen.

However things took a strange turn when Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) presence in the diner was brought to Heather’s attention. Although seemingly perfect strangers, Marilyn’s name caused Heather to take a sudden interest, so much so that she took a sneaky photo of Marilyn on her way out.

Next week, the pleasant young lady that Marilyn had met briefly begins to act very strangely towards her.

Arriving at the diner for another session with Roo, Heather gives Marilyn a long, smirking look before she heads over to her table.

It’s enough to give Marilyn the heebie-jeebies, and the situation is only made odder when Heather later claims to know Marilyn from somewhere.

As Heather asks if they’ve met before, Marilyn replies that she doesn’t think so.

“How strange,” Heather retorts with a distinctly dark tone. “You’re just so familiar, I can’t put my finger on it….”

Having already offered to see if there’s a caravan available for Heather to stay in, and oblivious to the strange tension that’s just appeared in the air, Roo comments that they’ll have plenty of time to figure it out. Marilyn quickly retreats to the storeroom, shaken by the encounter.

Marilyn later voices her concern to Roo that something seems off about Heather, but Roo explains that Heather has been through a lot and obviously finds it hard to trust people.

Someone who’s seeing a completely different side to Heather however is Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who she quickly latches onto after overhearing him talk to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) about his court appearance. Heather introduces herself and makes small talk, enquiring about the poster for Lyrik’s gig at Salt later that day—she hopes to see him there.

Meeting up at the gig, Heather tells Nik that she likes “bad boys”, admitting that she overheard him talking about heading to court, before going on to explain that she’s looking to study law. There’s very little subtext for Nik to navigate through, as Heather makes it clear what she wants.

Not wanting to disappoint his new friend, Nik suggests they had back to his place, where they go straight into the bedroom…

The next day, as Heather moves into one of the caravans, she explains that most of her money is being used on Roo’s tutoring fees, and things are a little tight until she gets her bond money back.

Roo is happy to give her a discount, but Marilyn remains suspicious—why could someone who could afford tutoring in the first place need a discount?

At this point Roo is getting a little tired of Marilyn’s views on Heather, and quickly shuts down another conversation, so Marilyn decides to turn to her tarot cards…

The cards don’t bode well, as she uncovers the High Priestess and the Three of Swords.

Knowing the cards represent deceit and manipulation, Marilyn sits down with Roo and tells her in no uncertain terms—“That girl is trouble!”

Will Roo heed Marilyn’s warning?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Justin (James Stewart) is shocked to uncover a secret romance.

Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) finally gave in to their urges last week by sleeping together, despite an interband relationship being strictly banned by fellow musicians Eden and Remi (Adam Rowland).

Although Kirby was quick to tell Theo that it couldn’t happen again, as the band meant too much to her, it didn’t take long for Theo to win her over by serenading her with a self-penned song. The two were straight back into the bedroom, agreeing that Eden and Remi can never know.

With Justin busy at the garage whilst Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) is away, Theo takes the opportunity to invite Kirby over.

Believing that Theo is home alone doing TAFE work, Justin decides to treat him to a takeaway lunch from the diner, but when he arrives home he finds a half-naked Theo feeding Kirby strawberries in the kitchen!

The pair swear Justin to secrecy, pointing out that the whole future of the band would be at stake if anyone were to find out…. and that means keeping schtum in front of Leah (Ada Nicodemou) too!

Later that day, the pair can’t keep their eyes off each other as they perform at Salt. Justin has to point out to them that they weren’t exactly being subtle, and later in the week Mackenzie (Emily Weir) also picks up on the vibes between the pair.

Voicing her opinion to Remi, he scoffs at the idea, telling her that any sort of relationship would be strictly off limits. Kirby told him that nothing was going on, and he believes her… and Remi is willing to bet $50 to prove it.

When a girl at the bar, Jane (Sabrina Kirkham), later makes eyes at Theo, Remi sees the perfect opportunity to win his bet with Mac—Theo should go get her number!

As Theo reluctantly talks to Jane, Kirby sneakily sends him a text telling him to go one step further and kiss her… that would be certain to put Remi off the scent!

How far is Theo willing to go to keep their secret?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 3rd October (Episode 7866)

Felicity’s plate gets overloaded. Nikau gets lucky with a lady. Marilyn feels uncomfortable around Heather.

Tuesday 4th October (Episode 7867)

Felicity discovers what Cash lost. Nikau enjoys no-strings dating. Marilyn uncovers an omen.

Wednesday 5th October (Episode 7868)

Cash cuts off the past. Rose can’t stay in Summer Bay. Marilyn and Roo agree to disagree.

Thursday 6th October (Episode 7869)

Ziggy wonders what could have been. Irene serves up some tough love. Rose heals Xander’s wounds.

Friday 7th October (Episode 7870)

Ziggy chases her dreams. Justin cautions Leah against her overbearing Aunt act. How far will Theo go to keep Kirby a secret?