Home and Away Spoilers – Will Theo and Kirby get caught out?

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, Kirby and Theo risk getting caught as they give in to temptation, while Roo’s newest student takes a keen interest in Marilyn.

Lyrik have some more good news to celebrate this week, and, as the celebrations turn into a spontaneous party, bandmates Theo (Matt Evans) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) continue to struggle with their attraction to one another.

The last couple of weeks have seen Kirby, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi (Adam Rowlands) finally put down proper roots in Summer Bay, by renting the old Braxton house on Saxon Avenue next door to John (Shane Withington).

Whilst Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) was thrilled to have her mates just across the road, John was less impressed—he’d been putting up with the noise coming from the Parata house whilst they were staying there, and now they’ve moved right next door to him!

The only thing the band were missing was a mode of transport, since their ex-lead singer Bob (Rob Mallett) took the band’s van when he ditched his bandmates and skipped town. An attempt to purchase a new one last week only saw Remi and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) get ripped off and trapped inside a shed overnight.

With the band’s funds wiped out, they no longer had the cash to rent a van, and so were forced to cancel their away gigs.

Justin (James Stewart) suddenly became their knight in shining armour though, when he told Theo and Kirby that he’d gone ahead and bought a van for them.

Leah (Ada Nicodemou) wasn’t too impressed when she found out—he’d told her he was using the money for marketing his business—but Justin’s justification was his idea of putting the garage’s name on the van’s decal in a sponsorship deal.

Leah saw right through Justin. It’s clear that he was becoming over-involved with the band in the hope of living out his own dreams through Theo.

She began to sympathise somewhat when Justin, admitting she was right, pointed out that any dreams he had were dashed by spending so many years in witness protection.

This week, the band are ecstatic when Justin pulls up outside in their new wheels, and they immediately drag him into the house for some celebratory drinks.

Before too long, the drinks turn into a party—Tane (Ethan Browne) and Flick join the proceedings, and Justin is thrilled to get the opportunity to jam with the band in the back garden.

When Leah joins them, she’s touched to see Justin enjoying himself—he may not be on stage, but he’s still getting to have a taste of his dream.

Music isn’t the only thing in the air though, as sparks continue to fly between Theo and Kirby. After the two were spotted kissing by Remi, he and Eden made it clear that interband relationships were banned, after what happened with Bob and Kirby.

Theo and Kirby agreed to put their feelings aside, but the sexual tension has only grown over the past week, as they found themselves having more alone time together.

Not able to resist any longer, Theo and Kirby slip inside during the party and share a sneaky kiss, but are nearly busted by Eden.

Realising it’s too risky, Theo suggests heading back to his place. A loved-up Leah and Justin have decided to continue the celebrations at Salt, so they should have the house to themselves.

The two can’t even make it to Theo’s room before they’re taking their clothes off.

With the pair seemingly a ‘thing’ now, Kirby tells Theo that it’s imperative they keep it a secret—the band HAS to come first.

Theo agrees, but it’s not long before he realises just how difficult it’s going to be.

Will the two be able to keep their relationship under wraps?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Roo (Georgie Parker) is thrilled to have another student to mentor, but why are they so interested in Marilyn (Emily Symons)?

Having found herself with more time on her hands, Roo has advertised her services as a private tutor, and last week got the first bite in the form of mature student Ali.

This week, Roo meets Heather (Sofia Nolan), who is seeking help with an application for law school. Heather also opens up about her personal life, as she explains to Roo that she had previously had an affair with a married man, which resulted in a pregnancy.

Heather claims that the man and his wife adopted the baby and sent her away. Now she has now made it her aim in life to try and help mothers track down children that they have been separated from.

It all sounds very noble to Roo, who is keen to help as much as she can.

However, when Heather then spots Marilyn working, she secretly snaps a photo of her… what is Heather up to?

This marks the beginning of a huge storyline for Marilyn, which was previously teased in a promo where we see Marilyn receive a mysterious envelope. Inside she finds a baby photo, with ‘Guess Who?’ written on the back.

A later promo also shows that Heather talks to Marilyn directly, asking if they’ve ever met before, with a knowing look in her eye. Marilyn appears flustered as she says no, but then has to gather herself in the diner storeroom, apparently shocked by the random encounter.

One of the theories we speculated on was the possibility of Marilyn having had a secret child, whilst she was living in the UK working as an au-pair during the early 2000s.

Could Heather’s story of an affair with a married man actually be Marilyn’s own story, with Heather coming to Summer Bay to track down her birth mother…?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 22nd August (Episode 7863)

Justin solves Lyrik’s transport problem. Theo and Kirby give in to temptation. Could Tane lose the gym? Nikau chases love.

Tuesday 23rd August (Episode 7864)

Dean shows Nikau the harsh truth. A guilty Ziggy can’t avoid Remi. Theo longs to break band rules.

Wednesday 24th August (Episode 7865)

Eden and John attempt neighbourly harmony. Dean revives the spark with Ziggy. Roo takes on a new student.

Thursday 25th August (Episodes 7866-7868)

Felicity’s plate gets overloaded. Nikau gets lucky with a lady.

Felicity discovers what Cash lost. Nikau enjoys no-strings dating. Marilyn uncovers an omen.

Cash cuts off the past. Rose can’t stay in Summer Bay. Marilyn and Roo agree to disagree.